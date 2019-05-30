MIPI SPI Display Driver

This driver is for displays that use the MIPI DBI interface, implemented over SPI. This is a common interface for many displays, and is used in many ESP32 based display boards. The driver is designed to be flexible and support a wide range of displays, and can drive displays via SPI, Quad SPI and 8 bit parallel interfaces.

The MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) Alliance publishes various hardware and software interface specifications including the Display Bus Interface (DBI), which defines serial and parallel hardware interfaces, and the Display Command Set (DCS), which defines a set of commands for controlling displays. These standards are used in many displays intended for embedded systems, and this driver addresses those display types.

The display panels controlled by the driver may be of various types, including TFT, IPS, AMOLED, and others. Each driver chip and panel combination requires a specific set of initialisation commands, and standard initialisation sequences are provided for many common boards and chips, but the driver is also designed to be customisable in YAML for other displays.

Supported boards and driver chips Section titled “Supported boards and driver chips”

The driver supports a number of display driver chips, and can be configured for custom displays. As well as support for driver chips, there are also specific configurations for several ESP32 boards with integrated displays. For those boards the predefined configuration will set the correct pins and dimensions for the display.

For custom displays, the driver can be configured with the correct pins and dimensions, and the driver chip can be specified, or a custom init sequence can be provided. Displays with 8 bit parallel interfaces are supported by using an octal SPI bus, so references here to parallel and octal SPI are equivalent.

Driver Chip Typical Dimensions RM690B0 320x240 ILI9341 320x240 ILI9342 240x320 ILI9481 320x480 ILI9486 320x480 ILI9488 320x480 ILI9488_A 320x480 ST7796 320x480 ST7789P 240x320 ST7789V 240x320 GC9A01A 240x240 GC9D01N 240x240 AXS15231 320x240 ST7735 128x160 CO5300 466x466 CUSTOM Customisable

These models represent display panels with known dimensions, but without a microcontroller. The configuration will require the pins used to interface to the display to be specified.

Panel Manufacturer Product Description WAVESHARE-1.83-V2 Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/1.83inch-LCD-Module.htm

Boards with integrated displays Section titled “Boards with integrated displays”

Model Manufacturer Product Description ADAFRUIT-S2-TFT-FEATHER Adafruit https://www.adafruit.com/product/6312 ADAFRUIT-FUNHOUSE Adafruit https://www.adafruit.com/product/4985 M5CORE M5Stack https://docs.m5stack.com/en/core/BASIC%20v2.6 M5CORE2 M5Stack https://docs.m5stack.com/en/core/core2 S3BOX Espressif https://www.espressif.com/en/products/devkits/esp32-s3-box S3BOXLITE Espressif https://www.espressif.com/en/products/devkits/esp32-s3-box-lite WAVESHARE-4-TFT Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/4inch-tft-touch-shield.htm PICO-RESTOUCH-LCD-3.5 Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/pico-restouch-lcd-3.5.htm WAVESHARE-ESP32-C6-LCD-1.47 Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/wiki/ESP32-C6-LCD-1.47 WAVESHARE-ESP32-S3-TOUCH-AMOLED-1.75 Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-amoled-1.75.htm WAVESHARE-ESP32-S3-TOUCH-LCD-3.49 Waveshare https://www.waveshare.com/esp32-s3-touch-lcd-3.49.htm WT32-SC01-PLUS Wireless-Tag https://www.wireless-tag.com/portfolio/wt32-sc01-plus/ ESP32-2424S012 Sunton 1.28” round CYD with GC9A01A controller. ESP32-2432S028 Sunton 2.8” CYD. Original micro-USB version with ILI9341 controller. ESP32-2432S028-7789 Sunton Dual-USB version with ST7789V. ESP32-2432S028-9342 Sunton Dual-USB version with ILI9342. JC3248W535 Guition https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007566332450.html JC3636W518 Guition https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007890666293.html JC3636W518V2 Guition https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007890666293.html JC4827W543 Guition https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006729377800.html LANBON-L8 Lanbon https://www.lanbon.cn/product/lanbon-l8 T4-S3 Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t4-s3 T-EMBED Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-embed T-DISPLAY Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-display T-DISPLAY-S3 Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-display-s3 T-DISPLAY-S3-PRO Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-display-s3-pro T-DISPLAY-S3-AMOLED Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-display-s3-amoled T-DISPLAY-S3-AMOLED-PLUS Lilygo https://www.lilygo.cc/products/t-display-s3-amoled-plus

An Spi is used to communicate with the display driver chip. The driver supports single bit SPI, quad SPI and octal SPI. The SPI bus must be configured separately, and must be of the correct type for the display driver chip.

# Example minimal configuration entry display : - platform : mipi_spi model : T_EMBED

All graphical display configuration options are available, plus the following. For integrated display boards most of the configuration will be set by default, but can be overridden if needed.

model ( Required ): Chosen from the lists of supported chips and models above, or CUSTOM for custom displays.

( ): Chosen from the lists of supported chips and models above, or for custom displays. bus_mode (Optional): Select the SPI bus mode for the display driver. Options are single (default), quad and octal .

(Optional): Select the SPI bus mode for the display driver. Options are (default), and . dc_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DC pin. Not required or permitted for quad SPI.

( , Pin Schema): The DC pin. Not required or permitted for quad SPI. reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin.

NOTE A DC pin is required for single SPI and 8 bit parallel, the CS pin and RESET pin will only be needed if the specific board has those pins wired to GPIOs. When using a board with integrated display, the pins will be set to the correct values by default, but can be overridden in the config if needed.

enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): An optional pin to enable the display, if required. A list of pins can be provided for displays that require multiple enable pins. A full pin configuration may be provided to set the pin mode and inverted property. By default the pin will be driven high to enable the display.

brightness (Optional, int): The initial brightness of the display, for AMOLED displays only. This should be a value from 0 to 255, and defaults to 0xD0.

color_order (Optional): Should be one of bgr (default) or rgb . This specifies the order of the color channels in the display panel. The default is bgr for most displays, but some displays may require rgb . It does not affect the color order of the display buffer, which is always RGB.

dimensions (Optional): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys. If not provided the dimensions will be determined by the model selected. This is required for the CUSTOM model, and is optional for other models. The dimensions are specified in pixels, and the width and height must be greater than 0. The following keys are available: height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels. width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display. offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0 offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

invert_colors (Optional, boolean): Specifies whether the display colors should be inverted. Options are true or false . Defaults to false .

rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of 0° , 90° , 180° , or 270° . If the driver chip supports hardware rotation for the given orientation this will be translated to the appropriate hardware command. If hardware rotation is not supported, the display will be rotated in software.

transform (Optional): If rotation is not sufficient, use this to transform the display. If this option is specified, then the dimensions option must also be provided. The value can either be the string disabled to disable hardware transform, or a dictionary. For the CUSTOM model, use transform: disabled if the display does not support it, which will prevent a rotation being translated to a hardware transform, otherwise the options below: swap_xy ( Required , boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. mirror_x ( Required , boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y ( Required , boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.

color_depth (Optional): The color depth of the display buffer, expressed in bits. Options are 16 (default) and 8 . 8 bit depth will result in only 256 possible colors and should be used only if the microcontroller has limited memory. The driver will convert the 8 bit color to the display chip’s required format.

buffer_size (Optional): The percentage of screen size to allocate buffer memory. The default is 100% when PSRAM is configured, and otherwise will be calculated to achieve a buffer size less than 20K bytes. See the discussion below about buffer sizes.

init_sequence (Optional): Allows custom initialisation sequences to be added. See below for more information.

(Optional): Allows custom initialisation sequences to be added. See below for more information. pixel_mode (Optional): Select the interface mode for the display driver. Options are 16bit (default) and 18bit . Most displays require 16 bit mode, and it is preferred unless the display requires 18 bit mode.

(Optional): Select the interface mode for the display driver. Options are (default) and . Most displays require 16 bit mode, and it is preferred unless the display requires 18 bit mode. spi_16 (Optional): Set to true on boards where single bit SPI is used but drives the display in parallel via a 16 bit shift register.

(Optional): Set to on boards where single bit SPI is used but drives the display in parallel via a 16 bit shift register. data_rate (Optional): The SPI data rate. Defaults to 10MHz but board presets may override this.

(Optional): The SPI data rate. Defaults to 10MHz but board presets may override this. spi_mode (Optional): The SPI mode. Options are MODE0 , MODE1 , MODE2 , and MODE3 . Defaults to MODE0 for single bit SPI and MODE3 for octal SPI (parallel bus.)

(Optional): The SPI mode. Options are , , , and . Defaults to for single bit SPI and for octal SPI (parallel bus.) draw_rounding (Optional): The rounding factor for drawing operations. Defaults to 2. Some chips require a higher value to avoid display artifacts. Must be a power of 2.

(Optional): The rounding factor for drawing operations. Defaults to 2. Some chips require a higher value to avoid display artifacts. Must be a power of 2. use_axis_flips (Optional): If true, the driver will use alternate bits in the MADCTL register to implement x and y mirroring. Defaults to false.

(Optional): If true, the driver will use alternate bits in the MADCTL register to implement x and y mirroring. Defaults to false. byte_order (Optional): The byte order of the display buffer. Options are big_endian (default) and little_endian . This affects the byte order for the buffer when using 16 bit color depth. The default is appropriate for the majority of displays.

Note: The maximum achievable data rate will depend on the chip type (e.g. ESP32 vs ESP32-S3) the pins used (on ESP32 using the default SPI pins allows higher rates) and the connection type (on-board connections will support higher rates than long cables or DuPont wires.) If in doubt, start with a low speed and test higher rates to find what works. A MISO pin should preferably not be specified, as this will limit the maximum rate in some circumstances, and is not required if the SPI bus is used only for the display.

The display driver writes data from a buffer to the display chip. When using Lvgl no buffer is required in the display driver itself, as LVGL will allocate and use its own buffer. When instead using a lambda function to update the display (and not LVGL), a buffer is required to be allocated by the display driver. The size of this buffer is determined by the buffer_size option. The default is 100% when PSRAM is configured, and otherwise will be calculated to achieve a buffer size less than 20K bytes. For example a display of size 320x240 will have a buffer size of 320 * 240 * 2 bytes (for RGB565) = 153600 bytes. If the buffer size is set to 50% , then the buffer would occupy 76800 bytes. If 8 bit color depth is used, then each pixel occupies only 1 byte.

Effect on Drawing Performance Section titled “Effect on Drawing Performance”

The buffer size is a trade-off between the size of the buffer and the performance of the display driver. A larger buffer size will provide better performance, but on boards with limited memory, a smaller buffer size may be required to avoid running out of memory. When using a buffer less than 100%, the driver will call the drawing lambda multiple times to draw each chunk of the display. For example, with a 25% buffer size, the driver will call the drawing lambda four times to draw the display. This has an effect on performance, and should be considered when setting the buffer size, but it is also important that the drawing lambda does not have side effects - this should be avoided in any case, but becomes more critical when using a buffer less than 100%.

Additional inititialisation sequences Section titled “Additional inititialisation sequences”

The init_sequence option allows additional configuration of the driver chip. Provided commands will be sent to the driver chip in addition to, and after the chosen model’s pre-defined commands. It requires a list of byte sequences:

init_sequence : - [ 0xD0 , 0x07 , 0x42 , 0x18 ] - delay 10ms - [ 0xD1 , 0x00 , 0x07 , 0x10 ]

Each entry represents a single-byte command followed by zero or more data bytes. Delays can be inserted with the delay keyword followed by a time in milliseconds. The delay is not precise, but will be at least the specified time. If converting from other code, make sure the length byte, if present, is not copied as the length of each command sequence is determined by the number of bytes in the list.

The CUSTOM model selection is provided for otherwise unsupported displays, and requires both dimensions: and init_sequence: to be specified. There is no pre-defined init sequence.

Using the transform options Section titled “Using the transform options”

In most cases, the rotation option will be sufficient to orient the display correctly. However, some displays may require additional transformations. The transform option allows for these transformations to be applied in any of 8 different combinations. It may be necessary to experiment with different combinations to achieve the desired result. When using the transform option, the rotation option should not be set unless the display does not support axis-swapping. If the swap_xy option is set, then the dimensions option is required, and the width and height values should be set to reflect the final screen dimensions after rotation.

transform : swap_xy : true mirror_x : true mirror_y : false dimensions : height : 480 width : 320

When using the CUSTOM model with rotation, if the chip does not support hardware transform use transform: disabled to disable hardware transform and ensure software rotation.

Many displays have an integrated backlight, which may need to be turned on for the display to show. This backlight is not controlled by the driver, but can be controlled by a separate GPIO pin. Depending on the display, the backlight may be active high or active low, and may be able to be dimmed using a Monochromatic with a Ledc. AMOLED displays do not have a backlight but their brightness can be set using the brightness option. This may also be controlled by a lambda API call.

A touchscreen, if present, must be configured separately. See the Touchscreen documentation for more information.