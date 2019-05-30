MIPI SPI Display Driver
IntroductionSection titled “Introduction”
This driver is for displays that use the MIPI DBI interface, implemented over SPI. This is a common interface for many displays, and is used in many ESP32 based display boards. The driver is designed to be flexible and support a wide range of displays, and can drive displays via SPI, Quad SPI and 8 bit parallel interfaces.
BackgroundSection titled “Background”
The MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) Alliance publishes various hardware and software interface specifications including the Display Bus Interface (DBI), which defines serial and parallel hardware interfaces, and the Display Command Set (DCS), which defines a set of commands for controlling displays. These standards are used in many displays intended for embedded systems, and this driver addresses those display types.
The display panels controlled by the driver may be of various types, including TFT, IPS, AMOLED, and others. Each driver chip and panel combination requires a specific set of initialisation commands, and standard initialisation sequences are provided for many common boards and chips, but the driver is also designed to be customisable in YAML for other displays.
Supported boards and driver chipsSection titled “Supported boards and driver chips”
The driver supports a number of display driver chips, and can be configured for custom displays. As well as support for driver chips, there are also specific configurations for several ESP32 boards with integrated displays. For those boards the predefined configuration will set the correct pins and dimensions for the display.
For custom displays, the driver can be configured with the correct pins and dimensions, and the driver chip can be specified, or a custom init sequence can be provided. Displays with 8 bit parallel interfaces are supported by using an octal SPI bus, so references here to parallel and octal SPI are equivalent.
Driver chipsSection titled “Driver chips”
|Driver Chip
|Typical Dimensions
|RM690B0
|320x240
|ILI9341
|320x240
|ILI9342
|240x320
|ILI9481
|320x480
|ILI9486
|320x480
|ILI9488
|320x480
|ILI9488_A
|320x480
|ST7796
|320x480
|ST7789P
|240x320
|ST7789V
|240x320
|GC9A01A
|240x240
|GC9D01N
|240x240
|AXS15231
|320x240
|ST7735
|128x160
|CO5300
|466x466
|CUSTOM
|Customisable
Display panelsSection titled “Display panels”
These models represent display panels with known dimensions, but without a microcontroller. The configuration will require the pins used to interface to the display to be specified.
|Panel
|Manufacturer
|Product Description
|WAVESHARE-1.83-V2
|Waveshare
|https://www.waveshare.com/1.83inch-LCD-Module.htm
Boards with integrated displaysSection titled “Boards with integrated displays”
SPI BusSection titled “SPI Bus”
An Spi is used to communicate with the display driver chip. The driver supports single bit SPI, quad SPI and octal SPI. The SPI bus must be configured separately, and must be of the correct type for the display driver chip.
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
Configuration optionsSection titled “Configuration options”
All graphical display configuration options are available, plus the following. For integrated display boards most of the configuration will be set by default, but can be overridden if needed.
- model (Required): Chosen from the lists of supported chips and models above, or
CUSTOMfor custom displays.
- bus_mode (Optional): Select the SPI bus mode for the display driver. Options are
single(default),
quadand
octal.
- dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin. Not required or permitted for quad SPI.
- reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
- cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin.
NOTE
A DC pin is required for single SPI and 8 bit parallel, the CS pin and RESET pin will only be needed if the specific board has those pins wired to GPIOs. When using a board with integrated display, the pins will be set to the correct values by default, but can be overridden in the config if needed.
-
enable_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): An optional pin to enable the display, if required. A list of pins can be provided for displays that require multiple enable pins. A full pin configuration may be provided to set the pin mode and inverted property. By default the pin will be driven high to enable the display.
-
brightness (Optional, int): The initial brightness of the display, for AMOLED displays only. This should be a value from 0 to 255, and defaults to 0xD0.
-
color_order (Optional): Should be one of
bgr(default) or
rgb. This specifies the order of the color channels in the display panel. The default is
bgrfor most displays, but some displays may require
rgb. It does not affect the color order of the display buffer, which is always RGB.
-
dimensions (Optional): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g
320x240) or with separate config keys. If not provided the dimensions will be determined by the model selected. This is required for the
CUSTOMmodel, and is optional for other models. The dimensions are specified in pixels, and the width and height must be greater than 0. The following keys are available:
- height (Required, int): Specifies height of display in pixels.
- width (Required, int): Specifies width of display.
- offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0
- offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.
-
invert_colors (Optional, boolean): Specifies whether the display colors should be inverted. Options are
trueor
false. Defaults to
false.
-
rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of
0°,
90°,
180°, or
270°. If the driver chip supports hardware rotation for the given orientation this will be translated to the appropriate hardware command. If hardware rotation is not supported, the display will be rotated in software.
-
transform (Optional): If
rotationis not sufficient, use this to transform the display. If this option is specified, then the
dimensionsoption must also be provided. The value can either be the string
disabledto disable hardware transform, or a dictionary. For the
CUSTOMmodel, use
transform: disabledif the display does not support it, which will prevent a
rotationbeing translated to a hardware transform, otherwise the options below:
- swap_xy (Required, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes.
- mirror_x (Required, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
- mirror_y (Required, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.
-
color_depth (Optional): The color depth of the display buffer, expressed in bits. Options are
16(default) and
8. 8 bit depth will result in only 256 possible colors and should be used only if the microcontroller has limited memory. The driver will convert the 8 bit color to the display chip’s required format.
-
buffer_size (Optional): The percentage of screen size to allocate buffer memory. The default is
100%when PSRAM is configured, and otherwise will be calculated to achieve a buffer size less than 20K bytes. See the discussion below about buffer sizes.
Advanced optionsSection titled “Advanced options”
- init_sequence (Optional): Allows custom initialisation sequences to be added. See below for more information.
- pixel_mode (Optional): Select the interface mode for the display driver. Options are
16bit(default) and
18bit. Most displays require 16 bit mode, and it is preferred unless the display requires 18 bit mode.
- spi_16 (Optional): Set to
trueon boards where single bit SPI is used but drives the display in parallel via a 16 bit shift register.
- data_rate (Optional): The SPI data rate. Defaults to 10MHz but board presets may override this.
- spi_mode (Optional): The SPI mode. Options are
MODE0,
MODE1,
MODE2, and
MODE3. Defaults to
MODE0for single bit SPI and
MODE3for octal SPI (parallel bus.)
- draw_rounding (Optional): The rounding factor for drawing operations. Defaults to 2. Some chips require a higher value to avoid display artifacts. Must be a power of 2.
- use_axis_flips (Optional): If true, the driver will use alternate bits in the MADCTL register to implement x and y mirroring. Defaults to false.
- byte_order (Optional): The byte order of the display buffer. Options are
big_endian(default) and
little_endian. This affects the byte order for the buffer when using 16 bit color depth. The default is appropriate for the majority of displays.
Note: The maximum achievable data rate will depend on the chip type (e.g. ESP32 vs ESP32-S3) the pins used (on ESP32 using the default SPI pins allows higher rates) and the connection type (on-board connections will support higher rates than long cables or DuPont wires.) If in doubt, start with a low speed and test higher rates to find what works. A MISO pin should preferably not be specified, as this will limit the maximum rate in some circumstances, and is not required if the SPI bus is used only for the display.
Buffer SizeSection titled “Buffer Size”
The display driver writes data from a buffer to the display chip. When using Lvgl no buffer is required in the display driver itself, as LVGL will
allocate and use its own buffer.
When instead using a lambda function to update the display (and not LVGL), a buffer is required to be allocated by the display driver.
The size of this buffer is determined by the
buffer_size option. The default is
100% when PSRAM is configured, and otherwise will be calculated to
achieve a buffer size less than 20K bytes. For example a display of size 320x240 will have a buffer size of
320 * 240 * 2 bytes (for RGB565) =
153600 bytes.
If the buffer size is set to
50%, then the buffer would occupy
76800 bytes. If 8 bit color depth is used, then each pixel occupies only 1 byte.
Effect on Drawing PerformanceSection titled “Effect on Drawing Performance”
The buffer size is a trade-off between the size of the buffer and the performance of the display driver. A larger buffer size will provide better performance, but on boards with limited memory, a smaller buffer size may be required to avoid running out of memory. When using a buffer less than 100%, the driver will call the drawing lambda multiple times to draw each chunk of the display. For example, with a 25% buffer size, the driver will call the drawing lambda four times to draw the display. This has an effect on performance, and should be considered when setting the buffer size, but it is also important that the drawing lambda does not have side effects - this should be avoided in any case, but becomes more critical when using a buffer less than 100%.
Additional inititialisation sequencesSection titled “Additional inititialisation sequences”
The
init_sequence option allows additional configuration of the driver chip. Provided commands will be sent to the
driver chip in addition to, and after the chosen model’s pre-defined commands. It requires a list of byte sequences:
Each entry represents a single-byte command followed by zero or more data bytes. Delays can be inserted with the
delay keyword followed by a time in milliseconds. The delay is not precise, but will be at least the specified time.
If converting from other code, make sure the length byte, if present, is not copied as the length of each command sequence is determined by the number of bytes in the list.
CUSTOM modelSection titled “CUSTOM model”
The
CUSTOM model selection is provided for otherwise unsupported displays, and requires both
dimensions: and
init_sequence: to be specified. There is no pre-defined init sequence.
Using the Section titled “Using the transform options”
transform options
In most cases, the
rotation option will be sufficient to orient the display correctly. However, some displays may require additional transformations. The
transform option allows for these transformations to be applied in any of 8 different
combinations. It may be necessary to experiment with different combinations to achieve the desired result. When using the
transform option, the
rotation option should not be set unless the display does not support axis-swapping.
If the
swap_xy option is set, then the
dimensions option is required, and the
width and
height values should be set to reflect the final screen dimensions after rotation.
When using the
CUSTOM model with rotation, if the chip does not support hardware transform use
transform: disabled to disable hardware transform and ensure software rotation.
LCD BacklightsSection titled “LCD Backlights”
Many displays have an integrated backlight, which may need to be turned on for the display to show. This backlight is not controlled
by the driver, but can be controlled by a separate GPIO pin. Depending on the display, the backlight may be active high or active low, and may
be able to be dimmed using a Monochromatic with a Ledc. AMOLED displays do not have a backlight but
their brightness can be set using the
brightness option. This may also be controlled by a lambda API call.
TouchscreensSection titled “Touchscreens”
A touchscreen, if present, must be configured separately. See the Touchscreen documentation for more information.