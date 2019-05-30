The sonoff_d1 light platform creates a simple brightness-only light for the hardware found in Sonoff D1 dimmer. Installations with Sonoff RM433 433MHz radio remotes are also supported. Use this component to integrate Sonoff D1 dimmer into ESPHome / Home Assistant ecosystem.

Sonoff D1 dimmer front and back view. Image by ITEAD

Sonoff D1 uses another MCU for light dimming and handling of radio commands. It’s hooked up to ESP8266 via UART bus with default RX / TX pins being used on ESP8266 side. Bi-directional symmetric request / response protocol is implemented between ESP8266 and MCU. sonoff_d1 component implements this protocol and translates between HA light commands and serial messages.

To replace the stock firmware with ESPHome you will need to locate GPIO0 pin and serial port. Photos below should help.

Photo of GPIO 0, images by klotzma

Photo of serial port pins, images by klotzma

Before using this components make sure:

board is configured to esp8285

UART bus is configured with default RX / TX pins and 9600 baud rate

logger to the serial port is disabled by setting baud_rate to 0

to in case you need light state restoration on power up, make sure restore_from_flash is set to true in the ESP8266 platform

This component is useless for devices other than Sonoff D1 dimmer.

# Example configuration entry esphome : name : my-d1-dimmer # Restore from flash if you want to keep the last state at power up esp8266 : board : esp8285 restore_from_flash : true # Make sure your WiFi will connect wifi : ssid : " ssid " password : " password " # Make sure logging is not using the serial port logger : baud_rate : 0 # Enable Home Assistant API api : # Make sure you can upload new firmware OTA ota : platform : esphome # D1 dimmer uses hardware serial port on the default pins @ 9600 bps uart : rx_pin : RX tx_pin : TX baud_rate : 9600 # And finally the light component # gamma correction equal to zero gives linear scale, # exactly what's needed for this device light : - platform : sonoff_d1 use_rm433_remote : False name : Sonoff D1 Dimmer restore_mode : RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF gamma_correct : 0.0 default_transition_length : 1s