Sonoff D1 Dimmer
The
sonoff_d1 light platform creates a simple brightness-only light for the
hardware found in Sonoff D1 dimmer. Installations with Sonoff RM433 433MHz radio
remotes are also supported. Use this component to integrate Sonoff D1 dimmer into
ESPHome / Home Assistant ecosystem.
Sonoff D1 uses another MCU for light dimming and handling of radio commands.
It’s hooked up to ESP8266 via UART bus with default RX / TX pins being used on
ESP8266 side. Bi-directional symmetric request / response protocol is implemented
between ESP8266 and MCU.
sonoff_d1 component implements this protocol and
translates between HA light commands and serial messages.
To replace the stock firmware with ESPHome you will need to locate GPIO0 pin and serial port. Photos below should help.
Before using this components make sure:
- board is configured to
esp8285
- UART bus is configured with default RX / TX pins and 9600 baud rate
- logger to the serial port is disabled by setting
baud_rateto
0
- in case you need light state restoration on power up, make sure
restore_from_flashis set to
truein the ESP8266 platform
This component is useless for devices other than Sonoff D1 dimmer.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
use_rm433_remote (Optional, boolean): Set to
Trueif your setup uses Sonoff RM433 or any other radio remote control. Properly setting this parameter allows the platform to identify what to do with incoming UART commands. RF chip is known to catch random commands if not paired with a real remote (so called ghost commands). This problem is observed even with the stock firmware and most probably is a bug in the MCU firmware or in the RF chip firmware. Setting this to
Falseinstructs the platform to properly ignore such commands and thus prevent unexpected switches or light intensity changes.
-
min_value (Optional, int): The lowest dimmer value allowed. Acceptable value for your setup will depend on actual light bulbs installed and number of them. Start with the default value and check what will be the minimal brightness bulbs can render. Pay attention that for some dimmable LED lamps minimal turn-on brightness will be higher that the minimal achievable brightness if you just decrease it when lamp is already turned on. Defaults to 0.
-
max_value (Optional, int): The highest dimmer value allowed. Use this to hard-limit light intensity for your setup. For some bulbs this parameter might be also useful to prevent flickering at high brightness values. Defaults to 100.
-
All other options from Light.