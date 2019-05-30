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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sonoff D1 Dimmer

The sonoff_d1 light platform creates a simple brightness-only light for the hardware found in Sonoff D1 dimmer. Installations with Sonoff RM433 433MHz radio remotes are also supported. Use this component to integrate Sonoff D1 dimmer into ESPHome / Home Assistant ecosystem.

Sonoff D1 dimmer front and back view. Image by ITEAD.

Sonoff D1 uses another MCU for light dimming and handling of radio commands. It’s hooked up to ESP8266 via UART bus with default RX / TX pins being used on ESP8266 side. Bi-directional symmetric request / response protocol is implemented between ESP8266 and MCU. sonoff_d1 component implements this protocol and translates between HA light commands and serial messages.

To replace the stock firmware with ESPHome you will need to locate GPIO0 pin and serial port. Photos below should help.

Photo of GPIO 0, images by klotzma.
Photo of serial port pins, images by klotzma.

Before using this components make sure:

  • board is configured to esp8285
  • UART bus is configured with default RX / TX pins and 9600 baud rate
  • logger to the serial port is disabled by setting baud_rate to 0
  • in case you need light state restoration on power up, make sure restore_from_flash is set to true in the ESP8266 platform

This component is useless for devices other than Sonoff D1 dimmer.

# Example configuration entry
esphome:
  name: my-d1-dimmer


# Restore from flash if you want to keep the last state at power up
esp8266:
  board: esp8285
  restore_from_flash: true


# Make sure your WiFi will connect
wifi:
  ssid: "ssid"
  password: "password"


# Make sure logging is not using the serial port
logger:
  baud_rate: 0


# Enable Home Assistant API
api:


# Make sure you can upload new firmware OTA
ota:
  platform: esphome


# D1 dimmer uses hardware serial port on the default pins @ 9600 bps
uart:
  rx_pin: RX
  tx_pin: TX
  baud_rate: 9600


# And finally the light component
# gamma correction equal to zero gives linear scale,
# exactly what's needed for this device
light:
  - platform: sonoff_d1
    use_rm433_remote: False
    name: Sonoff D1 Dimmer
    restore_mode: RESTORE_DEFAULT_OFF
    gamma_correct: 0.0
    default_transition_length: 1s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • use_rm433_remote (Optional, boolean): Set to True if your setup uses Sonoff RM433 or any other radio remote control. Properly setting this parameter allows the platform to identify what to do with incoming UART commands. RF chip is known to catch random commands if not paired with a real remote (so called ghost commands). This problem is observed even with the stock firmware and most probably is a bug in the MCU firmware or in the RF chip firmware. Setting this to False instructs the platform to properly ignore such commands and thus prevent unexpected switches or light intensity changes.

  • min_value (Optional, int): The lowest dimmer value allowed. Acceptable value for your setup will depend on actual light bulbs installed and number of them. Start with the default value and check what will be the minimal brightness bulbs can render. Pay attention that for some dimmable LED lamps minimal turn-on brightness will be higher that the minimal achievable brightness if you just decrease it when lamp is already turned on. Defaults to 0.

  • max_value (Optional, int): The highest dimmer value allowed. Use this to hard-limit light intensity for your setup. For some bulbs this parameter might be also useful to prevent flickering at high brightness values. Defaults to 100.

  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”