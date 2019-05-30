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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

StatsD

StatsD is a protocol to send metrics to a Daemon to store and aggregate them. Today there are many monitoring solutions that support receiving metrics via the StatsD protocol.

# Example configuration entry
statsd:
  host: REPLACEME
  sensors:
    id: some_sensor
    name: test1.sensor


sensor:
  platform: ...
  id: some_sensor

This example will generate a metric named test1.sensor with the value of the some_sensor sensor.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • host (Required, ip): The Host IP of your StatsD Server.
  • port (Optional, uint16): The Port of your StatsD Server. Defaults to 8125.
  • prefix (Optional, string): The prefix to automatically prepend every metric with. Defaults to "".
  • update_interval (Optional, uint16): How often to send the metrics. Defaults to 10s.
  • sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of sensors to generate metrics for.
  • binary_sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of binary sensors to generate metrics for.

Sensor list

Section titled “Sensor list”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the sensor.
  • name (Required, name): The Name of the metric the sensor value is send as. (Prefix is added to this name).

See Also

Section titled “See Also”