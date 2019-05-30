StatsD
StatsD is a protocol to send metrics to a Daemon to store and aggregate them. Today there are many monitoring solutions that support receiving metrics via the StatsD protocol.
This example will generate a metric named
test1.sensor with the value of the
some_sensor sensor.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- host (Required, ip): The Host IP of your StatsD Server.
- port (Optional, uint16): The Port of your StatsD Server. Defaults to
8125.
- prefix (Optional, string): The prefix to automatically prepend every metric with. Defaults to
"".
- update_interval (Optional, uint16): How often to send the metrics. Defaults to
10s.
- sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of sensors to generate metrics for.
- binary_sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of binary sensors to generate metrics for.
Sensor listSection titled “Sensor list”
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the sensor.
- name (Required, name): The Name of the metric the sensor value is send as. (Prefix is added to this name).