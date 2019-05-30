StatsD is a protocol to send metrics to a Daemon to store and aggregate them. Today there are many monitoring solutions that support receiving metrics via the StatsD protocol.

# Example configuration entry statsd : host : REPLACEME sensors : id : some_sensor name : test1.sensor sensor : platform : ... id : some_sensor

This example will generate a metric named test1.sensor with the value of the some_sensor sensor.

host ( Required , ip): The Host IP of your StatsD Server.

( , ip): The Host IP of your StatsD Server. port (Optional, uint16): The Port of your StatsD Server. Defaults to 8125 .

(Optional, uint16): The Port of your StatsD Server. Defaults to . prefix (Optional, string): The prefix to automatically prepend every metric with. Defaults to "" .

(Optional, string): The prefix to automatically prepend every metric with. Defaults to . update_interval (Optional, uint16): How often to send the metrics. Defaults to 10s .

(Optional, uint16): How often to send the metrics. Defaults to . sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of sensors to generate metrics for.

(Optional, Sensor list): A list of sensors to generate metrics for. binary_sensor (Optional, Sensor list): A list of binary sensors to generate metrics for.