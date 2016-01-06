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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2025.4.0 - 16th April 2025

MCP4​6​6​1​

Another small release out this month. I (Jesse) will be back full-time next week and so hopefully we can get the project picking up some steam again.

Release 2025.4.1 - April 29

Section titled “Release 2025.4.1 - April 29”

Release 2025.4.2 - May 12

Section titled “Release 2025.4.2 - May 12”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”
  • Rework max connections for BLE to avoid exceeding the hard limit esphome#8303 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”

Dependency Changes

Section titled “Dependency Changes”