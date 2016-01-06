ESPHome 2025.4.0 - 16th April 2025

Another small release out this month. I (Jesse) will be back full-time next week and so hopefully we can get the project picking up some steam again.

Fix psram below idf 5 esphome#8584 by @jesserockz

[lvgl] Ensure pages are created on the correct display esphome#8596 by @clydebarrow

Fix BLE connection loop caused by timeout and pending disconnect race esphome#8597 by @bdraco

[online_image] Fix printf format; comment fixes esphome#8607 by @clydebarrow

[watchdog] Fix for variants with single core esphome#8602 by @jesserockz

[core] Fix setting of log level/verbose esphome#8600 by @clydebarrow

Update ens160_base.cpp – fix wrong double negative esphome#8639 by @steffenbanhardt

Fix unexpected widget update behavior esphome#8260 by @bdm310

[esp32_ble] Remove explicit and now incorrect ble override for esp32-c6 esphome#8643 by @jesserockz

[media_player] Fix actions with id as value esphome#8654 by @jesserockz

Fix typo preventing tt21100 from autosetting the touchscreen res. esphome#8662 by @raineth

Fix HLW8012 sensor not returning values if change_mode_every is set to never esphome#8456 by @SuperPlusUser

[display] Fix Rect::inside esphome#8679 by @clydebarrow

[as3935_i2c] Remove redundant includes esphome#8677 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Allow padding to be negative esphome#8671 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix image property processing esphome#8691 by @clydebarrow

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add support for MCP4461 quad i2c digipot/rheostat esphome#8180 by @p1ngb4ck (new-integration)

Rework max connections for BLE to avoid exceeding the hard limit esphome#8303 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[lvgl] Fix use of image without canvas (Bugfix) esphome#8540 by @clydebarrow

Include MAC address in noise hello esphome#8551 by @bdraco

[axs15231] Don’t overwrite manual dimensions esphome#8553 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix initial focus on roller esphome#8547 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Add restore_value to select and number esphome#8494 by @clydebarrow

Speaker-Media-Player: Fix potential deadlock in audio pipeline esphome#8548 by @gnumpi

[lvgl] Ensure captured lambdas are in correct order esphome#8560 by @clydebarrow

Bump aioesphomeapi from 29.9.0 to 29.10.0 esphome#8562 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump zeroconf from 0.146.3 to 0.146.4 esphome#8563 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250415.0 esphome#8565 by @swoboda1337

Fix ‘—device MQTT’ for devices with static IP esphome#8535 by @dwmw2

[am2315c] Use warning not fail during update esphome#8499 by @swoboda1337

Bump zeroconf from 0.146.4 to 0.146.5 esphome#8569 by @dependabot[bot]

Fix vscode validation not showing error squiggles esphome#8500 by @glmnet

SML runtime optimizations esphome#8571 by @mariusgreuel

[esp32] Allow pioarduino versions 5.3.2 and 5.4.0 esphome#8440 by @swoboda1337

[cli] Add --reset and --upload_speed options esphome#8380 by @clydebarrow

and options esphome#8380 by @clydebarrow [core] Fix 5.4.0 build issue esphome#8455 by @swoboda1337

[core] Fix s2 build after crc header fix esphome#8459 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_can] Configurable enqueue timeout esphome#8453 by @patagonaa

[scheduler] Properly handle millis() overflow esphome#8197 by @clydebarrow

[esp32] Allow pioarduino version 5.4.1 esphome#8480 by @swoboda1337

[psram] 120MHz does not work in octal mode esphome#8477 by @clydebarrow

Move CONF_DEFAULT to const.py esphome#8497 by @nielsnl68

[lvgl] Add some defines esphome#8501 by @clydebarrow

Add support for MCP4461 quad i2c digipot/rheostat esphome#8180 by @p1ngb4ck (new-integration)

Bump platformio to 6.1.18 esphome#8430 by @shvmm

Update emails from nabucasa to OHF esphome#8508 by @jesserockz

[nau7802] fix bad blocking code (#6395) esphome#8070 by @cujomalainey

[core, qspi_dbi] Clang tidy fixes for 5.3.2 esphome#8509 by @swoboda1337

[CI] Clang tidy fixes for 5.3.2 esphome#8510 by @swoboda1337

[ethernet_info] return actual ethernet MAC address esphome#8492 by @victorclaessen

Rework max connections for BLE to avoid exceeding the hard limit esphome#8303 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[component] Show error message for failed component esphome#8478 by @clydebarrow

[psram] Allow use of experimental 120MHz octal mode esphome#8519 by @clydebarrow

Ensure plaintext responds with bad indicator byte before dropping the connection esphome#8521 by @bdraco

Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.9.0 esphome#8522 by @bdraco

[lvgl] add on_boot trigger esphome#8498 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Make line points templatable esphome#8502 by @clydebarrow

[spi] Implement octal mode esphome#8386 by @clydebarrow

real_time_clock: Apply timezone immediately in set_timezone() esphome#8531 by @dwmw2

[lvgl] Implement canvas widget esphome#8504 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix use of image without canvas (Bugfix) esphome#8540 by @clydebarrow

Include MAC address in noise hello esphome#8551 by @bdraco

[axs15231] Don’t overwrite manual dimensions esphome#8553 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Fix initial focus on roller esphome#8547 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Add restore_value to select and number esphome#8494 by @clydebarrow

Speaker-Media-Player: Fix potential deadlock in audio pipeline esphome#8548 by @gnumpi

[lvgl] Ensure captured lambdas are in correct order esphome#8560 by @clydebarrow

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250415.0 esphome#8565 by @swoboda1337

Fix ‘—device MQTT’ for devices with static IP esphome#8535 by @dwmw2

[am2315c] Use warning not fail during update esphome#8499 by @swoboda1337

Fix vscode validation not showing error squiggles esphome#8500 by @glmnet

SML runtime optimizations esphome#8571 by @mariusgreuel