ESPHome 2025.4.0 - 16th April 2025
Another small release out this month. I (Jesse) will be back full-time next week and so hopefully we can get the project picking up some steam again.
Release 2025.4.1 - April 29Section titled “Release 2025.4.1 - April 29”
- Fix psram below idf 5 esphome#8584 by @jesserockz
- [lvgl] Ensure pages are created on the correct display esphome#8596 by @clydebarrow
- Fix BLE connection loop caused by timeout and pending disconnect race esphome#8597 by @bdraco
- [online_image] Fix printf format; comment fixes esphome#8607 by @clydebarrow
- [watchdog] Fix for variants with single core esphome#8602 by @jesserockz
- [core] Fix setting of log level/verbose esphome#8600 by @clydebarrow
- Update ens160_base.cpp – fix wrong double negative esphome#8639 by @steffenbanhardt
Release 2025.4.2 - May 12Section titled “Release 2025.4.2 - May 12”
- Fix unexpected widget update behavior esphome#8260 by @bdm310
- [esp32_ble] Remove explicit and now incorrect ble override for esp32-c6 esphome#8643 by @jesserockz
- [media_player] Fix actions with id as value esphome#8654 by @jesserockz
- Fix typo preventing tt21100 from autosetting the touchscreen res. esphome#8662 by @raineth
- Fix HLW8012 sensor not returning values if change_mode_every is set to never esphome#8456 by @SuperPlusUser
- [display] Fix Rect::inside esphome#8679 by @clydebarrow
- [as3935_i2c] Remove redundant includes esphome#8677 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Allow padding to be negative esphome#8671 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix image property processing esphome#8691 by @clydebarrow
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for MCP4461 quad i2c digipot/rheostat esphome#8180 by @p1ngb4ck (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Rework max connections for BLE to avoid exceeding the hard limit esphome#8303 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- [lvgl] Fix use of image without canvas (Bugfix) esphome#8540 by @clydebarrow
- Include MAC address in noise hello esphome#8551 by @bdraco
- [axs15231] Don’t overwrite manual dimensions esphome#8553 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix initial focus on roller esphome#8547 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Add restore_value to select and number esphome#8494 by @clydebarrow
- Speaker-Media-Player: Fix potential deadlock in audio pipeline esphome#8548 by @gnumpi
- [lvgl] Ensure captured lambdas are in correct order esphome#8560 by @clydebarrow
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 29.9.0 to 29.10.0 esphome#8562 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.3 to 0.146.4 esphome#8563 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250415.0 esphome#8565 by @swoboda1337
- Fix ‘—device MQTT’ for devices with static IP esphome#8535 by @dwmw2
- [am2315c] Use warning not fail during update esphome#8499 by @swoboda1337
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.4 to 0.146.5 esphome#8569 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix vscode validation not showing error squiggles esphome#8500 by @glmnet
- SML runtime optimizations esphome#8571 by @mariusgreuel
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [esp32] Allow pioarduino versions 5.3.2 and 5.4.0 esphome#8440 by @swoboda1337
- [cli] Add
--resetand
--upload_speedoptions esphome#8380 by @clydebarrow
- [core] Fix 5.4.0 build issue esphome#8455 by @swoboda1337
- [core] Fix s2 build after crc header fix esphome#8459 by @swoboda1337
- [esp32_can] Configurable enqueue timeout esphome#8453 by @patagonaa
- [scheduler] Properly handle millis() overflow esphome#8197 by @clydebarrow
- [esp32] Allow pioarduino version 5.4.1 esphome#8480 by @swoboda1337
- [psram] 120MHz does not work in octal mode esphome#8477 by @clydebarrow
- Move CONF_DEFAULT to const.py esphome#8497 by @nielsnl68
- [lvgl] Add some defines esphome#8501 by @clydebarrow
- Add support for MCP4461 quad i2c digipot/rheostat esphome#8180 by @p1ngb4ck (new-integration)
- Bump platformio to 6.1.18 esphome#8430 by @shvmm
- Update emails from nabucasa to OHF esphome#8508 by @jesserockz
- [nau7802] fix bad blocking code (#6395) esphome#8070 by @cujomalainey
- [core, qspi_dbi] Clang tidy fixes for 5.3.2 esphome#8509 by @swoboda1337
- [CI] Clang tidy fixes for 5.3.2 esphome#8510 by @swoboda1337
- [ethernet_info] return actual ethernet MAC address esphome#8492 by @victorclaessen
- Rework max connections for BLE to avoid exceeding the hard limit esphome#8303 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
- [component] Show error message for failed component esphome#8478 by @clydebarrow
- [psram] Allow use of experimental 120MHz octal mode esphome#8519 by @clydebarrow
- Ensure plaintext responds with bad indicator byte before dropping the connection esphome#8521 by @bdraco
- Bump aioesphomeapi to 29.9.0 esphome#8522 by @bdraco
- [lvgl] add on_boot trigger esphome#8498 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Make line points templatable esphome#8502 by @clydebarrow
- [spi] Implement octal mode esphome#8386 by @clydebarrow
- real_time_clock: Apply timezone immediately in set_timezone() esphome#8531 by @dwmw2
- [lvgl] Implement canvas widget esphome#8504 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix use of image without canvas (Bugfix) esphome#8540 by @clydebarrow
- Include MAC address in noise hello esphome#8551 by @bdraco
- [axs15231] Don’t overwrite manual dimensions esphome#8553 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Fix initial focus on roller esphome#8547 by @clydebarrow
- [lvgl] Add restore_value to select and number esphome#8494 by @clydebarrow
- Speaker-Media-Player: Fix potential deadlock in audio pipeline esphome#8548 by @gnumpi
- [lvgl] Ensure captured lambdas are in correct order esphome#8560 by @clydebarrow
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20250415.0 esphome#8565 by @swoboda1337
- Fix ‘—device MQTT’ for devices with static IP esphome#8535 by @dwmw2
- [am2315c] Use warning not fail during update esphome#8499 by @swoboda1337
- Fix vscode validation not showing error squiggles esphome#8500 by @glmnet
- SML runtime optimizations esphome#8571 by @mariusgreuel
Dependency ChangesSection titled “Dependency Changes”
- Bump setuptools from 69.2.0 to 76.0.0 esphome#8405 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump puremagic from 1.27 to 1.28 esphome#8406 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esphome-glyphsets from 0.1.0 to 0.2.0 esphome#8403 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.2 to 4.2.3 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#8437 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/cache from 4.2.2 to 4.2.3 esphome#8433 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.9.2 to 0.11.0 esphome#8409 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 3.2.7 to 3.3.6 esphome#8441 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update wheel requirement from ~=0.43.0 to >=0.43,<0.46 esphome#8421 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tzlocal from 5.2 to 5.3.1 esphome#8423 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 29.6.0 to 29.7.0 esphome#8448 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.23.6 to 0.25.3 esphome#8447 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruff from 0.11.0 to 0.11.2 esphome#8461 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.4.0 to 5.5.0 esphome#8468 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.4.0 to 5.5.0 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#8467 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 5.0.0 to 6.0.0 esphome#8462 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.25.3 to 0.26.0 esphome#8490 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump async-timeout from 4.0.3 to 5.0.1 esphome#8491 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump platformio from 6.1.16 to 6.1.18 esphome#8449 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 7.0.7 to 7.0.8 esphome#8362 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/login-action from 3.3.0 to 3.4.0 in the docker-actions group esphome#8408 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/download-artifact from 4.1.9 to 4.2.1 esphome#8434 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.6.1 to 4.6.2 esphome#8435 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump ruamel-yaml from 0.18.6 to 0.18.10 esphome#8446 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump yamllint from 1.35.1 to 1.37.0 esphome#8495 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.15.2 to 3.19.1 esphome#8496 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump voluptuous from 0.14.2 to 0.15.2 esphome#8506 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.1 to 0.146.3 esphome#8507 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump setuptools from 76.0.0 to 78.1.0 esphome#8512 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump flake8 from 7.0.0 to 7.2.0 esphome#8493 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 8.2.0 to 8.3.5 esphome#8528 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 29.9.0 to 29.10.0 esphome#8562 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.3 to 0.146.4 esphome#8563 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.146.4 to 0.146.5 esphome#8569 by @dependabot[bot]