Templates (also known as lambdas) allow you to do almost anything in ESPHome. For example, if you want to only perform a certain automation if a certain complex formula evaluates to true, you can do that with templates. Let’s look at an example first:

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " Cover End Stop " id : top_end_stop cover : - platform : template name : Living Room Cover lambda : !lambda |- if (id(top_end_stop).state) { return COVER_OPEN; } else { return COVER_CLOSED; }

What’s happening here? First, we define a binary sensor (notably with id: top_end_stop ) and then a template cover. (If you’re new to Home Assistant, a ‘cover’ is something like a window blind, a roller shutter, or a garage door.) The state of the template cover is controlled by a template, or “lambda”. In lambdas, you’re just writing C++ code and therefore the name lambda is used instead of Home Assistant’s “template” lingo to avoid confusion. Regardless, don’t let lambdas scare you just because you saw “C++” — writing lambdas is not that hard! Here’s a bit of a primer:

First, you might have already wondered what the lambda: !lambda |- part is supposed to mean. !lambda tells ESPHome that the following block is supposed to be interpreted as a lambda, or C++ code. Note that here, the lambda: key would actually implicitly make the following block a lambda, so in this context, you could also have written lambda: |- .

Next, there’s the weird |- character combination. This tells the YAML parser to treat the following indented block as plaintext. Without it, the YAML parser would attempt to read the following block as if it were made up of YAML keys like cover: for example. (You may also have seen variations of this like >- or just | or > . There is a slight difference in how these different styles deal with whitespace, but for our purposes we can ignore that).

With if (...) { ... } else { ... } we create a condition. What this effectively says that if the thing inside the first parentheses evaluates to true then execute the first block (in this case return COVER_OPEN; , or else evaluate the second block. return ...; makes the code block give back a value to the template. In this case, we’re either returning COVER_OPEN or COVER_CLOSED to indicate that the cover is closed or open.

Finally, id(...) is a helper function that makes ESPHome fetch an object with the supplied ID (which you defined somewhere else, like top_end_stop ) and lets you call any of ESPHome’s many APIs directly. For example, here we’re retrieving the current state of the end stop using .state and using it to construct our cover state.

NOTE ESPHome does not check the validity of lambda expressions you enter and will blindly copy them into the generated C++ code. If compilation fails or something else is not working as expected with lambdas, it’s always best to look at the generated C++ source file under <NODE_NAME>/src/main.cpp .

TIP To store local variables inside lambdas that retain their value across executions, you can create static variables as shown in the example below. Here, the variable num_executions is incremented by one each time the lambda is executed and the current value is logged. lambda : |- static int num_executions = 0; ESP_LOGD("main", "I am at execution number %d", num_executions); num_executions += 1;

ESPHome allows you to template most parameters for actions used in automations. For example, if you have a light and want to set it to a pre-defined color when a button is pressed, you can do this:

on_press : then : - light.turn_on : id : some_light_id transition_length : 0.5s red : 0.8 green : 1.0 blue : !lambda |- // The sensor outputs values from 0 to 100. The blue // part of the light color will be determined by the sensor value. return id(some_sensor).state / 100.0;

When you see the label “templatable” in the documentation for a given action, it can be templated as in this example, using the lambda syntax as described/shown above.