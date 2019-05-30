The tuya fan platform creates a variable speed fan from a tuya component.

A Tuya based fan controller wall plate.

The Tuya fan requires a Tuya to be configured.

Here is an example output for a Tuya fan controller:

[12:39:45][C][tuya:023]: Tuya: [12:39:45][C][tuya:032]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON) [12:39:45][C][tuya:036]: Datapoint 3: enum (value: 1) [12:39:45][C][tuya:036]: Datapoint 6: enum (value: 0) [12:39:45][C][tuya:034]: Datapoint 7: int value (value: 0) [12:39:45][C][tuya:032]: Datapoint 9: switch (value: OFF) [12:39:45][C][tuya:046]: Product: '{"p":"hqq73kftvzh8c92u","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

On this controller, the data points are:

1 represents the fan on/off state.

3 represents the speed setting.

9 represents the additional light switch. (use the Tuya component to control this)

6 & 7 are unknown and don’t seem to affect the state.

Based on this, you can create the fan as follows:

# Create a fan fan : - platform : " tuya " name : " MyFan " switch_datapoint : 1 speed_datapoint : 3

speed_datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the fan speed.

switch_datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the fan switch.

oscillation_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the oscillation switch. Probably not supported on any Tuya controllers currently, but it’s there if need be.

direction_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the direction switch. Supported by some ceiling fans.

speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. Defaults to 3 .

All other options from Fan.