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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Tuya Fan

The tuya fan platform creates a variable speed fan from a tuya component.

A Tuya based fan controller wall plate.

The Tuya fan requires a Tuya to be configured.

Here is an example output for a Tuya fan controller:

[12:39:45][C][tuya:023]: Tuya:
[12:39:45][C][tuya:032]:   Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:036]:   Datapoint 3: enum (value: 1)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:036]:   Datapoint 6: enum (value: 0)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:034]:   Datapoint 7: int value (value: 0)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:032]:   Datapoint 9: switch (value: OFF)
[12:39:45][C][tuya:046]:   Product: '{"p":"hqq73kftvzh8c92u","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

On this controller, the data points are:

  • 1 represents the fan on/off state.
  • 3 represents the speed setting.
  • 9 represents the additional light switch. (use the Tuya component to control this)
  • 6 & 7 are unknown and don’t seem to affect the state.

Based on this, you can create the fan as follows:

# Create a fan
fan:
  - platform: "tuya"
    name: "MyFan"
    switch_datapoint: 1
    speed_datapoint: 3

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • speed_datapoint (Required, int): The datapoint id number of the fan speed.

  • switch_datapoint (Required, int): The datapoint id number of the fan switch.

  • oscillation_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the oscillation switch. Probably not supported on any Tuya controllers currently, but it’s there if need be.

  • direction_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the direction switch. Supported by some ceiling fans.

  • speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. Defaults to 3.

  • All other options from Fan.

NOTE

The MCU on the Tuya dimmer handles the LEDs and they dont seem to be controllable over the serial bus.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”