This component contains platform-specific options for the ESP8266 platform.

# Example configuration entry esp8266 : board : nodemcuv2 framework : version : recommended

board ( Required , string): The PlatformIO board ID that should be used. Choose the appropriate board from this list (the icon next to the name can be used to copy the board ID). This only affects pin aliases, flash size and some internal settings, if unsure choose a generic board from Espressif such as esp01_1m .

framework (Optional): Options for the underlying framework used by ESPHome. version (Optional, string): The base framework version number to use, from esp8266 arduino releases. Defaults to recommended . Additional values dev : Use the latest commit from https://github.com/esp8266/Arduino, note this may break at any time latest : Use the latest release from https://github.com/esp8266/Arduino/releases, even if it hasn’t been recommended yet. recommended : Use the recommended framework version. source (Optional, string): The PlatformIO package or repository to use for the framework. This can be used to use a custom or patched version of the framework. platform_version (Optional, string): The version of the platformio/espressif8266 package to use.

restore_from_flash (Optional, boolean): Whether to store some persistent preferences in flash memory. Defaults to false .

board_flash_mode (Optional, string): The SPI mode of the flash chip. One of qio , qout , dio and dout . Defaults to dout for compatibility with all chips. Note: on the next OTA update the actual flash mode is automatically detected and changed to the appropriate one.

early_pin_init (Optional, boolean): Specifies whether pins should be initialised as early as possible to known values. Recommended value is false where switches are involved, as these will toggle when updating the firmware or when restarting the device. Defaults to true .

enable_serial (Optional, boolean): Force-enable the Arduino Serial object (UART0) for use in lambdas or external libraries. Most users will never need this option, as the logger and uart components automatically enable the required Serial objects. Only use this if you directly access Serial in a lambda and get a compilation error. Use the UART component instead when possible, as it works across all platforms. Defaults to automatic detection.

enable_serial1 (Optional, boolean): Force-enable the Arduino Serial1 object (UART1) for use in lambdas or external libraries. Most users will never need this option, as the logger and uart components automatically enable the required Serial objects. Only use this if you directly access Serial1 in a lambda and get a compilation error. Use the UART component instead when possible, as it works across all platforms. Defaults to automatic detection.

enable_full_printf (Optional, boolean): Enable full FILE* -based printf support. By default, ESPHome wraps printf() , vprintf() , and fprintf() with lightweight stubs that use vsnprintf() + fwrite() , saving ~1.6 KB of flash. ESPHome logging writes directly to the UART via Arduino’s Serial , not libc printf, so these functions are typically unused unless an external component calls them. Set to true only if an external component needs full FILE* -based printf. Defaults to false .

enable_scanf_float (Optional, boolean): Enable float support for scanf() / sscanf() . By default, ESPHome removes the -u _scanf_float linker flag to save ~8 KB of flash. This means sscanf() with %f will silently fail to parse floating-point numbers. Nothing in ESPHome itself uses scanf; set to true only if you use sscanf() with %f in lambdas. Defaults to false .

GPIO Pin Numbering Section titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”

Many boards have a pin numbering for the exposed pins that is different from the internally used ones. ESPHome tries to map the silk-screen pin numbers into the internal pin numbers with a few boards, but for generic ESP8266 boards it is often required to just use the internal pin numbers. To do this, just prefix all pins with GPIO , for example GPIO0 for the pin with the internal pin number 0.

Some notes on the pins:

GPIO6 - GPIO11 , GPIO0 , GPIO2 and GPIO15 are often already used by the internal flash interface and boot mode detection. So it’s best to avoid using these pins.

GPIO17 additionally has an ADC connected to it. See the Adc to read voltages (in the range from 0 to 1.0V) on this pin.

# Example configuration entry esphome : name : livingroom esp8266 : board : nodemcuv2 binary_sensor : - platform : gpio name : " Pin GPIO17 " pin : GPIO17

GPIO0 Controls Boot Mode GPIO1 UART TX pin GPIO2 Controls Boot Mode GPIO3 UART RX pin GPIO6 SDIO/Flash CLK pin GPIO7 SDIO/Flash Data 0 pin GPIO8 SDIO/Flash Data 1 pin GPIO9 SDIO/Flash Data 2 pin (qio/qout only) GPIO10 SDIO/Flash Data 3 pin (qio/qout only) GPIO11 SDIO/Flash CMD pin GPIO12 Attached to Hardware SPI controller MISO GPIO13 Attached to Hardware SPI controller MOSI GPIO14 Attached to Hardware SPI controller CLK GPIO15 Controls Boot Mode; Attached to Hardware SPI controller CS GPIO16 Special pin that can be accessed from RTC, and is Deep-Sleep wakeup pin TOUT aka GPIO17 ADC pin for measuring voltages, can only be used as analog input pin

This means effectively only the following pins can be used as general purpose GPIO:

Pin Restrictions State after Reset GPIO0 If HIGH on boot Weak Pull Up GPIO2 If HIGH on boot Weak Pull Up GPIO4 High Impedance GPIO5 High Impedance GPIO6 Weak Pull Up GPIO12 Weak Pull Up GPIO13 Weak Pull Up GPIO14 Weak Pull Up GPIO15 If LOW on boot Weak Pull Up GPIO16 Has pull-down (but no pull-up) resistor Weak Pull Down

On each boot, the ESP8266 will check three pins to determine in which boot mode to enter. There are three boot modes:

Mode GPIO0 GPIO2 GPIO15 boot mode: Boot from Flash (normal) HIGH HIGH LOW 3 Download Code from UART LOW HIGH LOW 1 Boot from SD-Card ANY ANY HIGH 4-7

You can identify these on boot-up by looking at the UART output, the first number in the boot mode: line tells you what mode was selected

ets Jan 8 2013,rst cause:4, boot mode:(3,6)

The first lines when viewing the UART logs might have unrecognized characters. This is because the effective baudrate of the ESP8266 bootloader is 74800, whereas the program uses 115200.

Additionally, the first line also contains the reset cause. These reset causes are documented:

0 Undefined 1 Power On Reboot 2 External reset or deep-sleep wakeup 4 Hardware WDT reset

After a software reset, the reset cause will not change.

ESPHome automatically captures crash data from the previous boot and logs it on startup. This works for all crash types: exceptions (null pointer dereference, illegal instruction), software watchdog resets, and hardware watchdog resets.

When a crash occurs, the exception cause, fault PC, and up to 16 stack-scanned return addresses are preserved across the reboot and logged at the ERROR level. The ESPHome CLI automatically decodes the addresses to function names.

[E] [esp8266]: *** CRASH DETECTED ON PREVIOUS BOOT *** [E] [esp8266]: Reason: Exception - StoreProhibit (exccause= 29 ) [E] [esp8266]: PC: 0x40212EC5 [E] [esp8266]: BT0: 0x40212F5A [E] [esp8266]: BT1: 0x40203B10 [E] [esp8266]: BT2: 0x40203270

No configuration is needed — the crash handler is always enabled.

Parameter Min. Typical Max. Unit Operating Temperature -40 125 °C Working Voltage V_IO 2.5 3.3 3.6 V V_IL - INPUT voltage level to be considered LOW -0.3 0.25*V_IO V V_IH - INPUT voltage level to be considered HIGH 0.75*V_IO 3.6 V V_OL - OUTPUT voltage level for LOW 0.1*V_IO V V_OH - OUTPUT voltage level for HIGH 0.8*V_IO V I_MAX - Maximum current for GPIO 12 mA Power Consumption in Deep Sleep 20 µA Power Consumption in Active Mode 120 mA

Source: ESP8266EX datasheet

The internal pull up/down resistors have values of 30kΩ to 100kΩ (source).