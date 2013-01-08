ESP8266 Platform
This component contains platform-specific options for the ESP8266 platform.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
board (Required, string): The PlatformIO board ID that should be used. Choose the appropriate board from this list (the icon next to the name can be used to copy the board ID). This only affects pin aliases, flash size and some internal settings, if unsure choose a generic board from Espressif such as
esp01_1m.
-
framework (Optional): Options for the underlying framework used by ESPHome.
-
version (Optional, string): The base framework version number to use, from esp8266 arduino releases. Defaults to
recommended. Additional values
dev: Use the latest commit from https://github.com/esp8266/Arduino, note this may break at any time
latest: Use the latest release from https://github.com/esp8266/Arduino/releases, even if it hasn’t been recommended yet.
recommended: Use the recommended framework version.
-
-
source (Optional, string): The PlatformIO package or repository to use for the framework. This can be used to use a custom or patched version of the framework.
-
platform_version (Optional, string): The version of the platformio/espressif8266 package to use.
-
-
restore_from_flash (Optional, boolean): Whether to store some persistent preferences in flash memory. Defaults to
false.
-
board_flash_mode (Optional, string): The SPI mode of the flash chip. One of
qio,
qout,
dioand
dout. Defaults to
doutfor compatibility with all chips. Note: on the next OTA update the actual flash mode is automatically detected and changed to the appropriate one.
-
early_pin_init (Optional, boolean): Specifies whether pins should be initialised as early as possible to known values. Recommended value is
falsewhere switches are involved, as these will toggle when updating the firmware or when restarting the device. Defaults to
true.
-
enable_serial (Optional, boolean): Force-enable the Arduino
Serialobject (UART0) for use in lambdas or external libraries. Most users will never need this option, as the
loggerand
uartcomponents automatically enable the required Serial objects. Only use this if you directly access
Serialin a lambda and get a compilation error. Use the UART component instead when possible, as it works across all platforms. Defaults to automatic detection.
-
enable_serial1 (Optional, boolean): Force-enable the Arduino
Serial1object (UART1) for use in lambdas or external libraries. Most users will never need this option, as the
loggerand
uartcomponents automatically enable the required Serial objects. Only use this if you directly access
Serial1in a lambda and get a compilation error. Use the UART component instead when possible, as it works across all platforms. Defaults to automatic detection.
-
enable_full_printf (Optional, boolean): Enable full
FILE*-based printf support. By default, ESPHome wraps
printf(),
vprintf(), and
fprintf()with lightweight stubs that use
vsnprintf()+
fwrite(), saving ~1.6 KB of flash. ESPHome logging writes directly to the UART via Arduino’s
Serial, not libc printf, so these functions are typically unused unless an external component calls them. Set to
trueonly if an external component needs full
FILE*-based printf. Defaults to
false.
-
enable_scanf_float (Optional, boolean): Enable float support for
scanf()/
sscanf(). By default, ESPHome removes the
-u _scanf_floatlinker flag to save ~8 KB of flash. This means
sscanf()with
%fwill silently fail to parse floating-point numbers. Nothing in ESPHome itself uses scanf; set to
trueonly if you use
sscanf()with
%fin lambdas. Defaults to
false.
GPIO Pin NumberingSection titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”
Many boards have a pin numbering for the exposed pins that is different from the internally used
ones. ESPHome tries to map the silk-screen pin numbers into the internal pin numbers with a few
boards, but for generic ESP8266 boards it is often required to just use the internal pin numbers.
To do this, just prefix all pins with
GPIO, for example
GPIO0 for the pin with the internal pin
number 0.
Some notes on the pins:
-
GPIO6-
GPIO11,
GPIO0,
GPIO2and
GPIO15are often already used by the internal flash interface and boot mode detection. So it’s best to avoid using these pins.
-
GPIO17additionally has an ADC connected to it. See the Adc to read voltages (in the range from 0 to 1.0V) on this pin.
Special PinsSection titled “Special Pins”
GPIO0
|Controls Boot Mode
GPIO1
|UART TX pin
GPIO2
|Controls Boot Mode
GPIO3
|UART RX pin
GPIO6
|SDIO/Flash CLK pin
GPIO7
|SDIO/Flash Data 0 pin
GPIO8
|SDIO/Flash Data 1 pin
GPIO9
|SDIO/Flash Data 2 pin (qio/qout only)
GPIO10
|SDIO/Flash Data 3 pin (qio/qout only)
GPIO11
|SDIO/Flash CMD pin
GPIO12
|Attached to Hardware SPI controller MISO
GPIO13
|Attached to Hardware SPI controller MOSI
GPIO14
|Attached to Hardware SPI controller CLK
GPIO15
|Controls Boot Mode; Attached to Hardware SPI controller CS
GPIO16
|Special pin that can be accessed from RTC, and is Deep-Sleep wakeup pin
|TOUT aka
GPIO17
|ADC pin for measuring voltages, can only be used as analog input pin
This means effectively only the following pins can be used as general purpose GPIO:
|Pin
|Restrictions
|State after Reset
GPIO0
|If HIGH on boot
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO2
|If HIGH on boot
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO4
|High Impedance
GPIO5
|High Impedance
GPIO6
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO12
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO13
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO14
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO15
|If LOW on boot
|Weak Pull Up
GPIO16
|Has pull-down (but no pull-up) resistor
|Weak Pull Down
Boot ModesSection titled “Boot Modes”
On each boot, the ESP8266 will check three pins to determine in which boot mode to enter. There are three boot modes:
|Mode
GPIO0
GPIO2
GPIO15
boot mode:
|Boot from Flash (normal)
|HIGH
|HIGH
|LOW
|3
|Download Code from UART
|LOW
|HIGH
|LOW
|1
|Boot from SD-Card
|ANY
|ANY
|HIGH
|4-7
You can identify these on boot-up by looking at the UART output, the first number
in the
boot mode: line tells you what mode was selected
The first lines when viewing the UART logs might have unrecognized characters. This is because the effective baudrate of the ESP8266 bootloader is 74800, whereas the program uses 115200.
Reset CausesSection titled “Reset Causes”
Additionally, the first line also contains the reset cause. These reset causes are documented:
|0
|Undefined
|1
|Power On Reboot
|2
|External reset or deep-sleep wakeup
|4
|Hardware WDT reset
After a software reset, the reset cause will not change.
Crash HandlerSection titled “Crash Handler”
ESPHome automatically captures crash data from the previous boot and logs it on startup. This works for all crash types: exceptions (null pointer dereference, illegal instruction), software watchdog resets, and hardware watchdog resets.
When a crash occurs, the exception cause, fault PC, and up to 16 stack-scanned return addresses are
preserved across the reboot and logged at the
ERROR level. The ESPHome CLI automatically decodes
the addresses to function names.
No configuration is needed — the crash handler is always enabled.
Electrical CharacteristicsSection titled “Electrical Characteristics”
|Parameter
|Min.
|Typical
|Max.
|Unit
|Operating Temperature
|-40
|125
|°C
|Working Voltage
V_IO
|2.5
|3.3
|3.6
|V
V_IL - INPUT voltage level to be considered LOW
|-0.3
|0.25*V_IO
|V
V_IH - INPUT voltage level to be considered HIGH
|0.75*V_IO
|3.6
|V
V_OL - OUTPUT voltage level for LOW
|0.1*V_IO
|V
V_OH - OUTPUT voltage level for HIGH
|0.8*V_IO
|V
I_MAX - Maximum current for GPIO
|12
|mA
|Power Consumption in Deep Sleep
|20
|µA
|Power Consumption in Active Mode
|120
|mA
Source: ESP8266EX datasheet
The internal pull up/down resistors have values of 30kΩ to 100kΩ (source).