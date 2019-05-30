MPU6886 Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The mpu6886 sensor platform allows you to use your MPU6886 Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet, M5Stack) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

This component only does some basic filtering and no calibration. Due to the complexity of this sensor and the amount of possible configuration options, you should probably create an external component by copying and modifying the existing code if you want a specific new feature. Supporting all possible use cases would be quite hard.

The MPU6886 is built-in in various M5Stack units (e.g., M5Stick C, ATOM Matrix or M5Stack Core2).

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mpu6886 address : 0x68 accel_x : name : " MPU6886 Accel X " accel_y : name : " MPU6886 Accel Y " accel_z : name : " MPU6886 Accel z " gyro_x : name : " MPU6886 Gyro X " gyro_y : name : " MPU6886 Gyro Y " gyro_z : name : " MPU6886 Gyro z " temperature : name : " MPU6886 Temperature "