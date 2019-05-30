Honeywell ABP Pressure Sensors

The honeywellabp sensor platform allows you to use your Honeywell ABP (datasheet, Mouser) pressure and temperature sensors with ESPHome. The SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work

Honeywell ABP Pressure and Temperature Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : honeywellabp pressure : name : Honeywell pressure min_pressure : 0 max_pressure : 15 temperature : name : Honeywell temperature cs_pin : GPIOXX

The values for min_pressure and max_pressure can be found in the device datasheet for the specific device. These are used to calculate the pressure reading published by the sensor. Some sensors measure pressure in bar or kPa ; set min_pressure and max_pressure to the measurement range and unit_of_measurement to the appropriate unit for your device.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. min_pressure ( Required , int or float): Minimum pressure for the pressure sensor, default unit psi . max_pressure ( Required , int or float): Maximum pressure for the pressure sensor, default unit psi . All other options from Sensor.



Some sensors do not have temperature sensing ability, see datasheet. In some cases the sensor may return a valid temperature even though the datasheet indicates that the sensor does not measure temperature.