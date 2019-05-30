ESPHome 2023.12.0 - 20th December 2023

Following on from the previous Lcd Menu that was only for LCD displays, there is now a new Graphical Display Menu that can be used with any graphical/pixel based display.

Pin Reuse validation Section titled “Pin Reuse validation”

There is a new validation performed on configurations to ensure that pins are not reused unintentionally. This is a common source of issues and generally a pin does not need to be reused across multiple components in a single configuration. Pins should only be reused in a very limited set of circumstances and seeing the error will generally mean that you need to reorganise your configuration to not reuse the pins. The error can be bypassed by specifically adding another config item to all of the duplicate pin definitions. See the Pin Schema for details.

Touchscreen internal changes Section titled “Touchscreen internal changes”

The touchscreen component code has had a big overhaul which breaks any external components or open PRs for new touchscreens. See esphome#4596 for details if this affects you.

MCP3008 breaking changes Section titled “MCP3008 breaking changes”

The MCP3008 has had a restructure of the code and at the same time the default update interval has been changed to 60 seconds, the units, device class and state class default have also been set to sane defaults expected for a voltage sensor.

Fix replaced - in allowed characters during object_id sanitizing esphome#5983 by @jesserockz

ESP32-S3 and ESP-IDF don’t play well with USB_CDC and need USB_SERIAL_JTAG esphome#5929 by @clydebarrow

Update libtiff6 esphome#5985 by @cvandesande

Override GPIOs 12 and 13 on the airm2m (LuatOS) board esphome#5982 by @davidmonro

Add workaround for crash in Arduino 2.0.9 when CDC is configured esphome#5987 by @kbx81

web_server.py: return empty content when file doesn’t exist esphome#5980 by @jessicah

Fix unexpected disconnects when outgoing buffer is full during keepalive esphome#5988 by @bdraco

Regenerate api_pb2 after manual changes were added incorrectly in #5732 esphome#5990 by @jesserockz

Improved sensor readings in htu21d component. esphome#5839 by @matzman666

Fix dashboard logs when api is disabled and using MQTT esphome#5992 by @bdraco

Fix broken configs with non-existent components esphome#5993 by @jesserockz

dashboard: Only ping when polling is active esphome#6001 by @bdraco

tt21100: restore init read esphome#6008 by @nielsnl68

dashboard: Fix file writes on Windows esphome#6013 by @bdraco

Display: fix class inherence in Python script esphome#6009 by @nielsnl68

Fix docker builds esphome#6012 by @bdraco

Fix device not requesting Home Assistant time at the update interval esphome#6022 by @bdraco

fix compilation error for libretiny esphome#6064 by @tomaszduda23

pylontech: Fix parsing error with US2000 esphome#6061 by @functionpointer

Support full (>460 char) dumps of Pronto IR commands esphome#6040 by @rpaskowitz

ESP32-C3 USB_CDC fixes esphome#6069 by @kbx81

Improv Serial — don’t wait for incoming bytes esphome#6089 by @kbx81

add STATE_CLASS_TOTAL_INCREASING to bl0940 and bl0942 esphome#6090 by @tomaszduda23

Fallback to pure-python loader for better error when YAML loading fails esphome#6081 by @bdraco

Fix RMT timing clock base esphome#6101 by @majkrzak

Create RingBuffer for VoiceAssistant esphome#6102 by @jesserockz

Inkplate6: Fix crash with initial set of greyscale esphome#6038 by @clydebarrow

Let show_*_page actions depend on “Display” esphome#6092 by @guillempages

Fix some Voice Assistant bugs esphome#6121 by @jesserockz

fix sen5x negative temperature esphome#6082 by @ssieb

negative values for all DHT22 variants esphome#6074 by @ssieb

fix negative temperature for pmsx003 esphome#6083 by @ssieb

fix: negative temperatures on PMS5003T sensors esphome#6100 by @aschmitz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add ENS160 Sensor esphome#4243 by @vincentscode (new-integration)

Create GT911 Touchscreen component esphome#4027 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Pylontech integration (solar battery bank) esphome#4688 by @functionpointer (new-integration)

Add Chamberlain/HomEntry HE60R garage door opener esphome#5834 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

Add graphical display menu esphome#4105 by @MrMDavidson (new-integration)

Updating the touchscreen interface structure esphome#4596 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Added the A02YYUW distance sensor esphome#5729 by @TH-Braemer (new-integration)

Add support for PN7160 esphome#5486 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Add support for PN7150 esphome#5487 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Add proper support for SH1107 to SSD1306 component esphome#5166 by @nikitakuklev (breaking-change)

sen5x fix temperature compensation and gas tuning esphome#4901 by @matt7aylor (breaking-change)

Ensure names containing characters other than a-z A-Z 0-9 or _ are unique esphome#5810 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

or are unique esphome#5810 by @bdraco (breaking-change) mcp3008: Tidy up and fix auto load bug esphome#5842 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Nextion colors parameters esphome#5699 by @edwardtfn (breaking-change)

Checks for pins used in multiple places esphome#5666 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

Updating the touchscreen interface structure esphome#4596 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Allow use of CDC/JTAG loggers on esp32 variants with Arduino esphome#4658 by @jesserockz

[Logger] ESP32 S3 serial logger esphome#4853 by @Fabian-Schmidt

Support toggle action for template cover esphome#5917 by @jochenvg

Fix SplitDefault with variants esphome#5928 by @jesserockz

Update ENS160 TVOC device_class and AQI units to match required by HA esphome#5939 by @mrtoy-me

Bump zeroconf from 0.128.4 to 0.130.0 esphome#5950 by @dependabot[bot]

UARTComponent inline doc esphome#5930 by @edwardtfn

Fix - Tuya Fan - Allow integer speed datapoint esphome#5948 by @cram42

i2s_audio: Set player_task’s prio to 1 esphome#5945 by @gaaf

esp32_camera: Set framebuffer task prio to 1 esphome#5943 by @gaaf

web_server_idf: fix call with hardcoded http code esphome#5942 by @dentra

Revert pure virtual functions in UART component from #5920 esphome#5932 by @DrCoolzic

Use the correct UART/ Serial when CDC is enabled esphome#5957 by @kbx81

when CDC is enabled esphome#5957 by @kbx81 rename set_raw_touch_position_ to add_raw_touch_position_ esphome#5962 by @nielsnl68

to esphome#5962 by @nielsnl68 Fix build issue with UART component when building with Arduino and CDC esphome#5964 by @kbx81

Fix I2CBus::write() bug and add i2c documentation esphome#5947 by @DrCoolzic

bug and add i2c documentation esphome#5947 by @DrCoolzic Add deep sleep between updates for waveshare epaper 1.54in and 1.54inv2 esphome#5961 by @mathieu-mp

Speed up writing protobuf strings/bytes esphome#5828 by @bdraco

Bump aioesphomeapi to 21.0.1 esphome#5969 by @bdraco

image: allow the image to by auto-loaded by animation esphome#5139 by @ayufan

Fix pin reuse error with pin expanders esphome#5973 by @jesserockz