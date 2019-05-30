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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.12.0 - 20th December 2023

ENS1​6​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Air ​Quality
GT9​1​1​
Pylontech ​Batteries
HE6​0​R ​Cover
Graphical ​Display ​Menu
FT6​3​X6​
A0​2​YYUW
PN7​1​5​0​
PN7​1​6​X

Graphical Menu

Section titled “Graphical Menu”

Following on from the previous Lcd Menu that was only for LCD displays, there is now a new Graphical Display Menu that can be used with any graphical/pixel based display.

Pin Reuse validation

Section titled “Pin Reuse validation”

There is a new validation performed on configurations to ensure that pins are not reused unintentionally. This is a common source of issues and generally a pin does not need to be reused across multiple components in a single configuration. Pins should only be reused in a very limited set of circumstances and seeing the error will generally mean that you need to reorganise your configuration to not reuse the pins. The error can be bypassed by specifically adding another config item to all of the duplicate pin definitions. See the Pin Schema for details.

Touchscreen internal changes

Section titled “Touchscreen internal changes”

The touchscreen component code has had a big overhaul which breaks any external components or open PRs for new touchscreens. See esphome#4596 for details if this affects you.

MCP3008 breaking changes

Section titled “MCP3008 breaking changes”

The MCP3008 has had a restructure of the code and at the same time the default update interval has been changed to 60 seconds, the units, device class and state class default have also been set to sane defaults expected for a voltage sensor.

Release 2023.12.1 - December 21

Section titled “Release 2023.12.1 - December 21”

Release 2023.12.2 - December 22

Section titled “Release 2023.12.2 - December 22”

Release 2023.12.3 - December 22

Section titled “Release 2023.12.3 - December 22”

Release 2023.12.4 - December 25

Section titled “Release 2023.12.4 - December 25”

Release 2023.12.5 - December 25

Section titled “Release 2023.12.5 - December 25”

Release 2023.12.6 - January 15

Section titled “Release 2023.12.6 - January 15”

Release 2023.12.7 - January 17

Section titled “Release 2023.12.7 - January 17”

Release 2023.12.8 - January 19

Section titled “Release 2023.12.8 - January 19”

Release 2023.12.9 - January 22

Section titled “Release 2023.12.9 - January 22”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”