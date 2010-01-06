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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.9.0 - 27th September 2023

BK7​2​xx
RTL8​7​xx
WireGuard
PMWCS3​
SEN0​3​2​1​
LightWaveRF
BMI1​6​0​
SPI ​LED ​Strips

LibreTiny

Section titled “LibreTiny”

LibreTiny is a platform for the RTL87xx and BK72xx family of chips. ESPHome leverages this platform and brings the powerful yet simple YAML configuration to these chips.

It has been months in the making, and many back and forwards with @kuba2k2 (and all of the contributors to LibreTiny), but we finally got there and merged it in.

Wireguard

Section titled “Wireguard”

WireGuard is a new component that allows you to connect to a WireGuard® Peer.

LED Strips

Section titled “LED Strips”

Following on from the previously added Esp32 Rmt Led Strip, we now have SPI LED Strips. These are replacement components for Neopixelbus and Fastled that do not rely on the Arduino framework.

Release 2023.9.1 - September 28

Section titled “Release 2023.9.1 - September 28”

Release 2023.9.2 - October 2

Section titled “Release 2023.9.2 - October 2”

Release 2023.9.3 - October 3

Section titled “Release 2023.9.3 - October 3”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Home Assistant Add-on

Section titled “Home Assistant Add-on”

The /config/esphome/.esphome folder has been removed and replaced with /data when running ESPHome as a Home Assistant add-on. This was done because it is exactly what the add-on /data folder was made for and there were many files in the .esphome folder that were making the Home Assistant Backup larger for no reason at all. All files in there are generated or sourced from online based on your configurations files which have not been touched.

NOTE

2023.9.1 makes a further small change that moves the json files used by the dashboard into the new /data folder. If you had already updated to 2023.9.0 though, the files would have already been removed and they will be re-generated next time you install each device.

Enum device class

Section titled “Enum device class”

The enum device class was removed from ESPHome to keep in sync with Home Assistant. The class was already not able to be used by any of the built in components and only potentially used by external_components.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”