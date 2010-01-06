ESPHome 2023.9.0 - 27th September 2023

LibreTiny is a platform for the RTL87xx and BK72xx family of chips. ESPHome leverages this platform and brings the powerful yet simple YAML configuration to these chips.

It has been months in the making, and many back and forwards with @kuba2k2 (and all of the contributors to LibreTiny), but we finally got there and merged it in.

WireGuard is a new component that allows you to connect to a WireGuard® Peer.

Following on from the previously added Esp32 Rmt Led Strip, we now have SPI LED Strips. These are replacement components for Neopixelbus and Fastled that do not rely on the Arduino framework.

Tuya Number Scaling esphome#5108 by @InvncibiltyCloak

Migrate dashboard json files to /data folder instead of wiping out esphome#5441 by @jesserockz

SPI fixes for buggy components esphome#5446 by @clydebarrow

Fix an Issue with IR Remote Climate and Whirlpool protocol toggle esphome#5447 by @the-mentor

Fix SPI support for second bus on 2023.9.1 esphome#5456 by @angelnu

Ensure esphome directory exists on addon startup esphome#5464 by @jesserockz

Bump zeroconf from 0.112.0 to 0.115.0 esphome#5432 by @dependabot[bot]

add pin config for denky_d4 esphome#5471 by @alucryd

Support RP2040 hardware SPI esphome#5466 by @clydebarrow

Bump zeroconf from 0.115.0 to 0.115.1 esphome#5470 by @dependabot[bot]

Sleep mode fix for BP5758D driver esphome#5461 by @dwildstr

Tuya Number: split “multiply” to a separate option esphome#5458 by @paravoid

The /config/esphome/.esphome folder has been removed and replaced with /data when running ESPHome as a Home Assistant add-on. This was done because it is exactly what the add-on /data folder was made for and there were many files in the .esphome folder that were making the Home Assistant Backup larger for no reason at all. All files in there are generated or sourced from online based on your configurations files which have not been touched.

NOTE 2023.9.1 makes a further small change that moves the json files used by the dashboard into the new /data folder. If you had already updated to 2023.9.0 though, the files would have already been removed and they will be re-generated next time you install each device.

Enum device class Section titled “Enum device class”

The enum device class was removed from ESPHome to keep in sync with Home Assistant. The class was already not able to be used by any of the built in components and only potentially used by external_components .

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add pmwcs3 capacitive soil moisture & temperature sensor component esphome#4624 by @SeByDocKy (new-integration)

Support for LibreTiny platform (RTL8710, BK7231 & other modules) esphome#3509 by @kuba2k2 (new-integration)

Adding DFRobot Ozone Sensor Support (sen0321) esphome#4782 by @notjj (new-integration)

Integration LightwaveRF switches esphome#4812 by @max246 (new-integration)

Refactor SPI code; Add ESP-IDF hardware support esphome#5311 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

Add BMI160 support esphome#5143 by @flaviut (new-integration)

Native SPI RGB LED component esphome#5288 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

Wireguard component esphome#4256 by @lhoracek (new-integration)

Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5328 by @esphomebot (breaking-change)

Use /data directory for .esphome folder when running as HA add-on esphome#5374 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add patch to apt install esphome#5389 by @synesthesiam

Fix Waveshare 7.5v2 epaper screens are always powered on esphome#5283 by @phoenixswiss

Update radon_eye_listener.cpp esphome#5401 by @rmmacias

Add shelly-dimmer-stm32 51.7 to known versions esphome#5400 by @trvrnrth

Add E-Trailer Gaslevel support to Mopeka Std Check esphome#5397 by @Phhere

fix disabled wifi power on 8266 esphome#5409 by @ssieb

fix handling of web server version esphome#5405 by @ssieb

Climate preset fix esphome#5407 by @Jorre05

Remove Wi-Fi dependency from Midea component esphome#5394 by @AnthonyMaiorani

http_request: Cleanups and safety improvements esphome#5360 by @kpfleming

Make the pulse meter timeout on startup when no pulses are received esphome#5388 by @TrentHouliston

Wizard: fix colored text in input prompts esphome#5313 by @kuba2k2

support keypads with pulldowns esphome#5404 by @ssieb

Fix SPI inverted clock on ESP8266 esphome#5416 by @clydebarrow

[RP2040W] Fix WiFi bootloop upon LibreTiny support esphome#5414 by @hostcc

dallas: limit addresses to 64 bits esphome#5413 by @oddstr13

Bump zeroconf from 0.108.0 to 0.112.0 esphome#5392 by @dependabot[bot]

LibreTiny: enable MQTT, bump to v1.4.1 esphome#5419 by @kuba2k2

Wireguard keepalive remove uint16 type esphome#5430 by @glmnet

Fix #4896 and #4903 esphome#5433 by @clydebarrow