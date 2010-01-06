ESPHome 2023.9.0 - 27th September 2023
LibreTinySection titled “LibreTiny”
LibreTiny is a platform for the RTL87xx and BK72xx family of chips. ESPHome leverages this platform and brings the powerful yet simple YAML configuration to these chips.
It has been months in the making, and many back and forwards with @kuba2k2 (and all of the contributors to LibreTiny), but we finally got there and merged it in.
WireguardSection titled “Wireguard”
WireGuard is a new component that allows you to connect to a WireGuard® Peer.
LED StripsSection titled “LED Strips”
Following on from the previously added Esp32 Rmt Led Strip, we now have SPI LED Strips. These are replacement components for Neopixelbus and Fastled that do not rely on the Arduino framework.
Release 2023.9.1 - September 28Section titled “Release 2023.9.1 - September 28”
- Tuya Number Scaling esphome#5108 by @InvncibiltyCloak
- Migrate dashboard json files to /data folder instead of wiping out esphome#5441 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.9.2 - October 2Section titled “Release 2023.9.2 - October 2”
- SPI fixes for buggy components esphome#5446 by @clydebarrow
- Fix an Issue with IR Remote Climate and Whirlpool protocol toggle esphome#5447 by @the-mentor
- Fix SPI support for second bus on 2023.9.1 esphome#5456 by @angelnu
- Ensure esphome directory exists on addon startup esphome#5464 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.9.3 - October 3Section titled “Release 2023.9.3 - October 3”
- Bump zeroconf from 0.112.0 to 0.115.0 esphome#5432 by @dependabot[bot]
- add pin config for denky_d4 esphome#5471 by @alucryd
- Support RP2040 hardware SPI esphome#5466 by @clydebarrow
- Bump zeroconf from 0.115.0 to 0.115.1 esphome#5470 by @dependabot[bot]
- Sleep mode fix for BP5758D driver esphome#5461 by @dwildstr
- Tuya Number: split “multiply” to a separate option esphome#5458 by @paravoid
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
Home Assistant Add-onSection titled “Home Assistant Add-on”
The
/config/esphome/.esphome folder has been removed and replaced with
/data when running ESPHome as a Home Assistant add-on.
This was done because it is exactly what the add-on
/data folder was made for and there were many files in the
.esphome folder
that were making the Home Assistant Backup larger for no reason at all. All files in there are generated or sourced from online based
on your configurations files which have not been touched.
NOTE
2023.9.1 makes a further small change that moves the
json files used by the dashboard into the new
/data folder.
If you had already updated to 2023.9.0 though, the files would have already been removed and they will be re-generated
next time you install each device.
Enum device classSection titled “Enum device class”
The
enum device class was removed from ESPHome to keep in sync with Home Assistant. The class was already not able to be used by
any of the built in components and only potentially used by
external_components.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add pmwcs3 capacitive soil moisture & temperature sensor component esphome#4624 by @SeByDocKy (new-integration)
- Support for LibreTiny platform (RTL8710, BK7231 & other modules) esphome#3509 by @kuba2k2 (new-integration)
- Adding DFRobot Ozone Sensor Support (sen0321) esphome#4782 by @notjj (new-integration)
- Integration LightwaveRF switches esphome#4812 by @max246 (new-integration)
- Refactor SPI code; Add ESP-IDF hardware support esphome#5311 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Add BMI160 support esphome#5143 by @flaviut (new-integration)
- Native SPI RGB LED component esphome#5288 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Wireguard component esphome#4256 by @lhoracek (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5328 by @esphomebot (breaking-change)
- Use /data directory for .esphome folder when running as HA add-on esphome#5374 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Add patch to apt install esphome#5389 by @synesthesiam
- Fix Waveshare 7.5v2 epaper screens are always powered on esphome#5283 by @phoenixswiss
- Update radon_eye_listener.cpp esphome#5401 by @rmmacias
- Add shelly-dimmer-stm32 51.7 to known versions esphome#5400 by @trvrnrth
- Add E-Trailer Gaslevel support to Mopeka Std Check esphome#5397 by @Phhere
- fix disabled wifi power on 8266 esphome#5409 by @ssieb
- fix handling of web server version esphome#5405 by @ssieb
- Climate preset fix esphome#5407 by @Jorre05
- Remove Wi-Fi dependency from Midea component esphome#5394 by @AnthonyMaiorani
- http_request: Cleanups and safety improvements esphome#5360 by @kpfleming
- Make the pulse meter timeout on startup when no pulses are received esphome#5388 by @TrentHouliston
- Wizard: fix colored text in input prompts esphome#5313 by @kuba2k2
- support keypads with pulldowns esphome#5404 by @ssieb
- Fix SPI inverted clock on ESP8266 esphome#5416 by @clydebarrow
- [RP2040W] Fix WiFi bootloop upon LibreTiny support esphome#5414 by @hostcc
- dallas: limit addresses to 64 bits esphome#5413 by @oddstr13
- Bump zeroconf from 0.108.0 to 0.112.0 esphome#5392 by @dependabot[bot]
- LibreTiny: enable MQTT, bump to v1.4.1 esphome#5419 by @kuba2k2
- Wireguard keepalive remove uint16 type esphome#5430 by @glmnet
- Fix #4896 and #4903 esphome#5433 by @clydebarrow
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Updated my username in Code Owners esphome#5247 by @mreditor97
- remote_base: change dumpers log level esphome#5253 by @dudanov
- Add
libfreetype-devDebian package for armv7 Docker builds esphome#5262 by @pierlon
- Add delay before enabling ipv6 esphome#5256 by @HeMan
- Bump zeroconf from 0.74.0 to 0.80.0 esphome#5260 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump click from 8.1.6 to 8.1.7 esphome#5272 by @dependabot[bot]
- Remove support for ESP-IDF version < 4 esphome#5261 by @HeMan
- Add pmwcs3 capacitive soil moisture & temperature sensor component esphome#4624 by @SeByDocKy (new-integration)
- Add manufacturer data config to BLE server esphome#5251 by @clydebarrow
- Add support for
ESP32-{S2,S3,C3}to debug component esphome#4731 by @jayme-github
- Support for ESP32-C2 & ESP32-C6 esphome#4377 by @vidplace7
- Bump arduino-heatpumpir to v1.0.23 esphome#5269 by @rob-deutsch
- Fix equality check when setting current-based cover position esphome#5167 by @kroimon
- Bump platformio from 6.1.9 to 6.1.10 esphome#5237 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add Invert method for SSD1306 esphome#5292 by @max246
- Update PSRAM config params for IDF4+ esphome#5298 by @kbx81
- Fix legacy zeroconf record update method esphome#5294 by @bdraco
- Bump zeroconf from 0.80.0 to 0.86.0 esphome#5308 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add PSRAM mode and speed config esphome#5312 by @kbx81
- Add extra SLPOUT for waking up some ST7789 chips esphome#5319 by @clydebarrow
- 7789 controller fixes take 2 esphome#5320 by @clydebarrow
- Bump Arduino Pico to 3.4.0 esphome#5321 by @HeMan
- Use gzip compression for the web server component’s static resources esphome#5291 by @EternityForest
- Bump zeroconf from 0.86.0 to 0.88.0 esphome#5315 by @dependabot[bot]
- Adding heating coil and fan icons, enum device_class esphome#5325 by @barndawgie
- Add dashboard API to get firmware binaries esphome#4675 by @kuba2k2
- Make uart error message go away esphome#5329 by @clydebarrow
- add heating functionality to SI7021 esphome#4828 by @max246
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230904.0 esphome#5339 by @jesserockz
- Added Handling for Nack “file not found” esphome#5338 by @croessi
- Prepare api and time for ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#5332 by @HeMan
- Tweak Improv serial to build in IDF 5 esphome#5331 by @kbx81
- Support for LibreTiny platform (RTL8710, BK7231 & other modules) esphome#3509 by @kuba2k2 (new-integration)
- Extend ESP32 CAN bit rates /bus speed support esphome#5280 by @mkaiser
- Debug component: add free PSRAM sensor esphome#5334 by @kahrendt
- libretiny: fix uart_port framework config esphome#5343 by @jesserockz
- Bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 esphome#5341 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add Lilygo T-Embed to st7789v display config. esphome#5337 by @clydebarrow
- Disable IPv6 when config explicitly says false esphome#5310 by @HeMan
- Add defines.h to ethernet_component.h for ENABLE_IPV6 esphome#5344 by @kbx81
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5328 by @esphomebot (breaking-change)
- Bump pytest from 7.4.0 to 7.4.1 esphome#5342 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fixed default temperature step values for haier climate esphome#5330 by @paveldn
- Add debug component to all tests esphome#5333 by @HeMan
- Support MaxBotix XL in addition to HRXL esphome#4510 by @notjj
- Adding DFRobot Ozone Sensor Support (sen0321) esphome#4782 by @notjj (new-integration)
- mdns: bump IDF mdns component to 1.2.0 esphome#5217 by @stintel
- Integration LightwaveRF switches esphome#4812 by @max246 (new-integration)
- Bump flake8 from 6.0.0 to 6.1.0 esphome#5171 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump tornado from 6.3.2 to 6.3.3 esphome#5236 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump platformio from 6.1.10 to 6.1.11 esphome#5323 by @dependabot[bot]
- Only run ci-docker when ci-docker workflow changes esphome#5347 by @jesserockz
- esp32: Extra build customization esphome#5322 by @jesserockz
- Allow upload command to flash file via serial esphome#5274 by @jesserockz
- Allow “—device SERIAL” on cli to flash only via serial esphome#5351 by @jesserockz
- Fix PN532 for IDF 5 and ultralight enhancements esphome#5352 by @kbx81
- Fix cpu_ll_get_cycle_count() deprecated warning esphome#5353 by @kbx81
- Refactor SPI code; Add ESP-IDF hardware support esphome#5311 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Bump actions/cache from 3.3.1 to 3.3.2 esphome#5367 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.88.0 to 0.102.0 esphome#5368 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix repeat.count = 0 case esphome#5364 by @Xmister
- Fix dashboard download for ESP32 variants esphome#5355 by @kuba2k2
- Bump pytest from 7.4.1 to 7.4.2 esphome#5357 by @dependabot[bot]
- [ADC] Support measuring VCC on Raspberry Pico (W) esphome#5335 by @hostcc
- Move CONF_PHASE_A/B/C constants to const.py. esphome#5304 by @kpfleming
- Add BMI160 support esphome#5143 by @flaviut (new-integration)
- Use black-pre-commit-mirror to speed up pre-commit runs. esphome#5372 by @kpfleming
- Native SPI RGB LED component esphome#5288 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- Wireguard component esphome#4256 by @lhoracek (new-integration)
- Bump LibreTiny version to 1.4.0 esphome#5375 by @kuba2k2
- time: Make
std::stringversion of strftime() avoid runaway memory allocations esphome#5348 by @kpfleming
- Fix disabled wifi crash on boot esphome#5370 by @Xmister
- debug: add ESP32-C6 support esphome#5354 by @stintel
- Make string globals persist-able using fixed size allocations esphome#5296 by @EternityForest
- Use /data directory for .esphome folder when running as HA add-on esphome#5374 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Bump zeroconf from 0.102.0 to 0.108.0 esphome#5376 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 23.7.0 to 23.9.1 esphome#5377 by @dependabot[bot]
- Attempt to fix rp2040 adc with vcc esphome#5378 by @jesserockz
- Enable IPv6 for ESP8266 and Raspberry pi pico w (RP2040) esphome#4759 by @HeMan
- Workflow updates esphome#5384 by @jesserockz
- Modbus Controller added some features esphome#5318 by @0x3333
- Force heater off on setup esphome#5161 by @rufuswilson
- Add IDF 5 test yaml, add adc to IDF tests, fix adc for IDF 5 esphome#5379 by @kbx81
- Add patch to apt install esphome#5389 by @synesthesiam
- Fix Waveshare 7.5v2 epaper screens are always powered on esphome#5283 by @phoenixswiss
- Update radon_eye_listener.cpp esphome#5401 by @rmmacias
- Add shelly-dimmer-stm32 51.7 to known versions esphome#5400 by @trvrnrth
- Add E-Trailer Gaslevel support to Mopeka Std Check esphome#5397 by @Phhere
- fix disabled wifi power on 8266 esphome#5409 by @ssieb
- fix handling of web server version esphome#5405 by @ssieb
- Climate preset fix esphome#5407 by @Jorre05
- Remove Wi-Fi dependency from Midea component esphome#5394 by @AnthonyMaiorani
- http_request: Cleanups and safety improvements esphome#5360 by @kpfleming
- Make the pulse meter timeout on startup when no pulses are received esphome#5388 by @TrentHouliston
- Wizard: fix colored text in input prompts esphome#5313 by @kuba2k2
- support keypads with pulldowns esphome#5404 by @ssieb
- Fix SPI inverted clock on ESP8266 esphome#5416 by @clydebarrow
- [RP2040W] Fix WiFi bootloop upon LibreTiny support esphome#5414 by @hostcc
- dallas: limit addresses to 64 bits esphome#5413 by @oddstr13
- Bump zeroconf from 0.108.0 to 0.112.0 esphome#5392 by @dependabot[bot]
- LibreTiny: enable MQTT, bump to v1.4.1 esphome#5419 by @kuba2k2
- Wireguard keepalive remove uint16 type esphome#5430 by @glmnet
- Fix #4896 and #4903 esphome#5433 by @clydebarrow