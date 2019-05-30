The SM16716 component represents a SM16716 LED driver chain (SM16716 description, SM16716 description) in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (MOSI and SCLK) and multiple driver chips can be chained. It is used in some smart light bulbs:

Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi Bulb

Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Wi-Fi Bulb

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global sm16716 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry sm16716 : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX num_channels : 3 num_chips : 1

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin used for MOSI.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which SCLK is connected to.

num_channels (Optional, int): Total number of channels of the whole chain. Must be in range from 3 to 255. Defaults to 3.

num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this sm16716 component. Use this if you have multiple SM16716 chains connected at the same time.

The SM16716 output component exposes a SM16716 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : sm16716 id : output_red channel : 0 - platform : sm16716 id : output_green channel : 1 - platform : sm16716 id : output_blue channel : 2

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the SM16716 chain of this output component.

sm16716_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM16716 chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.

Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi Bulb Section titled “Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi Bulb”

This component can be used with a version of a Feit Electric A19 smart light bulb. You can use tuya-convert to flash the bulb. The cold white LEDs are connected to PWM1 and the warm white LEDs are connected to PWM2. The RGB LEDs are connected to a SM16716 chip that is connected to GPIO4 for clock, GPIO14 for data, and GPIO13 for power. A complete configuration for a Feit Electric A19 looks like:

esphome : name : GPIOXX friendly_name : GPIOXX esp8266 : board : esp01_1m wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password api : logger : ota : platform : esphome sm16716 : data_pin : GPIO14 clock_pin : GPIO4 num_channels : 3 num_chips : 1 output : - platform : sm16716 id : output_red channel : 0 power_supply : rgb_power - platform : sm16716 id : output_green channel : 1 power_supply : rgb_power - platform : sm16716 id : output_blue channel : 2 power_supply : rgb_power - platform : esp8266_pwm id : output_cold_white pin : GPIO5 - platform : esp8266_pwm id : output_warm_white pin : GPIO12 light : - platform : rgbww name : ${friendly_name} id : light red : output_red green : output_green blue : output_blue cold_white : output_cold_white warm_white : output_warm_white cold_white_color_temperature : 6500 K warm_white_color_temperature : 2700 K power_supply : - id : rgb_power pin : GPIO13

NOTE The white LEDs are much brighter than the color LEDs and will fully overpower the set color when the white level is set even a little bit high. You will need to set the white level to 0 in order to get usable colors from this bulb.

Alternative Costco Feit A19 RGBCT bulb configuration: