SM16716 LED driver
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The SM16716 component represents a SM16716 LED driver chain (SM16716 description, SM16716 description) in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (MOSI and SCLK) and multiple driver chips can be chained. It is used in some smart light bulbs:
- Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi Bulb
- Merkury Innovations A21 Smart Wi-Fi Bulb
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
sm16716 hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for MOSI.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which SCLK is connected to.
-
num_channels (Optional, int): Total number of channels of the whole chain. Must be in range from 3 to 255. Defaults to 3.
-
num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this
sm16716component. Use this if you have multiple SM16716 chains connected at the same time.
OutputSection titled “Output”
The SM16716 output component exposes a SM16716 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the SM16716 chain of this output component.
-
sm16716_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple SM16716 chains you want to use at the same time.
-
All other options from Output.
Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi BulbSection titled “Feit Electric A19 Smart WiFi Bulb”
This component can be used with a version of a Feit Electric A19 smart light bulb. You can use tuya-convert to flash the bulb. The cold white LEDs are connected to PWM1 and the warm white LEDs are connected to PWM2. The RGB LEDs are connected to a SM16716 chip that is connected to GPIO4 for clock, GPIO14 for data, and GPIO13 for power. A complete configuration for a Feit Electric A19 looks like:
NOTE
The white LEDs are much brighter than the color LEDs and will fully overpower the set color when the white level is set even a little bit high. You will need to set the white level to 0 in order to get usable colors from this bulb.
Alternative Costco Feit A19 RGBCT bulb configuration: