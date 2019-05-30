The qmc5883l allows you to use your QMC5883L triple-axis magnetometers (datasheet) with ESPHome. This sensor is very similar to the HMC5883L sensor and is often found as a knock off replacement. The QMC5883L sensor performs on par to the HMC5883L sensor, though the configuration differs. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

QMC5883L Magnetometer.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : qmc5883l address : 0x0D field_strength_x : name : " QMC5883L Field Strength X " field_strength_y : name : " QMC5883L Field Strength Y " field_strength_z : name : " QMC5883L Field Strength Z " heading : name : " QMC5883L Heading " temperature : name : " QMC5883L Temperature " filters : - offset : 34.0 range : 200uT oversampling : 512x update_interval : 60s data_rate : 200Hz drdy_pin : GPIOXX

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²c address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x0D .

field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.

field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.

heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): The temperature of the sensor. Per the datasheet: “Temperature sensor gain is factory-calibrated, but its offset has not been compensated, only relative temperature value is accurate”. Above example has an offset that you need to calibrate. All options from Sensor.

range (Optional, enum): The range parameter for the sensor.

oversampling (Optional, enum): The oversampling parameter for the sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. To achieve the highest date rate of 200Hz this can be set to zero when drdy_pin is configured. Defaults to 60s .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

drdy_pin (Optional, Pin): The data ready pin. It is recommended to connect the data ready pin when using a low update_interval .

data_rate (Optional, enum): The data rate parameter for the sensor.

Data Rate Options Section titled “Data Rate Options”

By default, the QMC5883L data rate is 200Hz. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:

200Hz (default)

(default) 100Hz

50Hz

10Hz

NOTE To achieve the maximum data rate, configure drdy_pin and set update_interval to zero.

By default, the QMC5883L sensor measurement range is 200µT. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:

200µT (default)

(default) 800µT

By default, the QMC5883L sensor measures each value 512 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. The result is the sensor will take the adverage of the x samples. Possible sampling values: