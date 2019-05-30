QMC5883L Magnetometer
The
qmc5883l allows you to use your QMC5883L triple-axis magnetometers
(datasheet) with
ESPHome. This sensor is very similar to the HMC5883L sensor and is often found
as a knock off replacement. The QMC5883L sensor performs on par to the HMC5883L sensor,
though the configuration differs. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your
configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²c address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x0D.
-
field_strength_x (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the X-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_y (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Y-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
field_strength_z (Optional): The field strength in microtesla along the Z-Axis. All options from Sensor.
-
heading (Optional): The heading of the sensor in degrees. All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The temperature of the sensor. Per the datasheet: “Temperature sensor gain is factory-calibrated, but its offset has not been compensated, only relative temperature value is accurate”. Above example has an offset that you need to calibrate. All options from Sensor.
-
range (Optional, enum): The range parameter for the sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional, enum): The oversampling parameter for the sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. To achieve the highest date rate of
200Hzthis can be set to zero when
drdy_pinis configured. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
drdy_pin (Optional, Pin): The data ready pin. It is recommended to connect the data ready pin when using a low
update_interval.
-
data_rate (Optional, enum): The data rate parameter for the sensor.
Data Rate OptionsSection titled “Data Rate Options”
By default, the QMC5883L data rate is 200Hz. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:
200Hz(default)
100Hz
50Hz
10Hz
NOTE
To achieve the maximum data rate, configure
drdy_pin and set
update_interval to zero.
Range OptionsSection titled “Range Options”
By default, the QMC5883L sensor measurement range is 200µT. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible values:
200µT(default)
800µT
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the QMC5883L sensor measures each value 512 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. The result is the sensor will take the adverage of the x samples. Possible sampling values:
512x(default)
256x
128x
64x