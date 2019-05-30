GPS Component
The
gps component allows you to connect GPS modules to your ESPHome project.
Any GPS module that uses the standardized NMEA communication protocol will work.
For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration - only the RX pin should be necessary.
The component is split up in platforms, by defining the GPS module (as seen above).
In addition to retrieving GPS position data, the module can also be used as a time platform to get the current date and time via the very accurate GPS clocks without a network connection.
See Gps for config options for the GPS time source.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
latitude (Optional): Include the Latitude as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
longitude (Optional): Include the Longitude as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
speed (Optional): Include the measured speed as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
course (Optional): Include the measured course as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
altitude (Optional): Include the measured altitude as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
satellites (Optional): Include the number of tracking satellites being used as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
hdop (Optional): Include the measured HDOP (Horizontal Dilution Of Precision) as a sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval of sensor updates. Defaults to
20s.