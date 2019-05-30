The gps component allows you to connect GPS modules to your ESPHome project. Any GPS module that uses the standardized NMEA communication protocol will work.

GPS Module. Image by Adafruit

For this component to work you need to have set up a UART bus in your configuration - only the RX pin should be necessary.

# Example configuration entry # Declare GPS module gps : latitude : name : " Latitude " longitude : name : " Longitude " altitude : name : " Altitude " # GPS as time source time : - platform : gps

The component is split up in platforms, by defining the GPS module (as seen above).

In addition to retrieving GPS position data, the module can also be used as a time platform to get the current date and time via the very accurate GPS clocks without a network connection.

See Gps for config options for the GPS time source.