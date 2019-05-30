Panasonic SN-GCJA5 Particulate Matter Sensor
The
gcja5 sensor platform allows you to use your Panasonic SN-GCJA5 laser based particulate matter sensor
(datasheet)
sensors with ESPHome.
As the communication with the GCJA5 is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the SEND/TX. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600, and you
MUST have
EVEN parity.
The sensor itself will push values every second. You may wish to filter this value to reduce the amount of data you are ingesting. The sensor will internally track changes to the Laser Diode and Photo Diode over time to adjust and ensure accuracy. Based on continuous runtime, the sensor is rated to last at least 5 years.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pm_1_0 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 1 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): Mass of particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less (μg/m^3). All options from Sensor.
-
pmc_0_3 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 0.3 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.
-
pmc_0_5 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 0.5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.
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pmc_1_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 1 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.
-
pmc_2_5 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 2.5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.
-
pmc_5_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 5 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.
-
pmc_10_0 (Optional): Count of particles with diameter > 10 um in 0.1 L of air (#/0.1L). All options from Sensor.