Panasonic SN-GCJA5 Particulate Matter Sensor

The gcja5 sensor platform allows you to use your Panasonic SN-GCJA5 laser based particulate matter sensor (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

As the communication with the GCJA5 is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the SEND/TX. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600, and you MUST have EVEN parity.

The sensor itself will push values every second. You may wish to filter this value to reduce the amount of data you are ingesting. The sensor will internally track changes to the Laser Diode and Photo Diode over time to adjust and ensure accuracy. Based on continuous runtime, the sensor is rated to last at least 5 years.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : gcja5 pm_1_0 : name : " Particulate Matter <1.0µm Concentration " pm_2_5 : name : " Particulate Matter <2.5µm Concentration " pm_10_0 : name : " Particulate Matter <10.0µm Concentration "