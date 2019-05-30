The lvgl light platform creates a light from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widget is led . A single light supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome light component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a led widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the light.

( ): The ID of a widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the light. All other options from light.

Example:

light : - platform : lvgl widget : led_id name : LVGL light