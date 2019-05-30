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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Light

The lvgl light platform creates a light from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widget is led. A single light supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome light component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a led widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the light.
  • All other options from light.

Example:

light:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: led_id
    name: LVGL light

NOTE

To have linear brightness control, gamma_correct of the light is set by default to 0.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”