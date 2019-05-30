LVGL Light
The
lvgl light platform creates a light from an LVGL widget
and requires LVGL to be configured.
Supported widget is
led. A single light supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome light component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a
ledwidget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the light.
- All other options from light.
Example:
NOTE
To have linear brightness control,
gamma_correct of the light is set by default to
0.