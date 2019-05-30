Anova Cooker

The anova climate platform creates a climate device which can be used to control a BLE Anova sous-vide stick. Whilst not strictly a climate device, the concept of keeping something to a set temperature applies equally here.

This component supports the following functionality:

Turn the stick on or off

Set the desired temperature

Show the current temperature

The timer is not currently supported, you can use automations to achieve similar functionality.

This platform uses the BLE peripheral on an ESP32, so you also need to enable this component. Please see the BLE Client docs for how to discover the MAC address of your Anova device. You cannot use the Anova app over BLE whilst this component is connected, you should disconnect it first. To setup a (dis-)connect switch, see Ble Client.

You need to specify unit_of_measurement as ‘c’ or ‘f’. This ensures the stick’s display uses the unit you intend. All values within ESPHome are converted to Celsius so you may need to do conversion again within the frontend if you use Fahrenheit.

WARNING The Anova Nano is not currently supported as it uses a different BLE protocol.

ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : my_anova climate : - platform : anova name : " My Anova stick " ble_client_id : my_anova unit_of_measurement : c