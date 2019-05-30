TM1651 Battery Display

The tm1651 display platform allows you to use battery display units based on the TM1651 chip such as this one with ESPHome. This component supports the level and brightness settings. All updates can be made via lambda expressions.

tm1651 : id : tm1651_battery clk_pin : GPIOXX dio_pin : GPIOXX

clk_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): CLK pin

( , Pin Schema): CLK pin dio_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): DIO pin

( , Pin Schema): DIO pin id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime. Automatically calculates input level in percentages to actual level for the display.

on_... : - tm1651.set_level_percent : id : tm1651_battery level_percent : 50

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the TM1651.

( , ID): The ID of the TM1651. level_percent (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 100

This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime.

on_... : - tm1651.set_level : id : tm1651_battery level : 5

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the TM1651.

( , ID): The ID of the TM1651. level (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 7

This Action allows you to manually change the brightness of the battery display at runtime.

on_... : - tm1651.set_brightness : id : tm1651_battery brightness : 1

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the TM1651.

( , ID): The ID of the TM1651. brightness (Required, int, templatable): There is three levels of brightness ( 1 , 2 or 3 ) from lowest to highest brightness.

This Action turns off all the LEDs.

on_... : - tm1651.turn_off : id : tm1651_battery

id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.

This Action turns on the LEDs.

on_... : - tm1651.turn_on : id : tm1651_battery

id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.

You also can control this component with lambda expressions