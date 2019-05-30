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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

TM1651 Battery Display

The tm1651 display platform allows you to use battery display units based on the TM1651 chip such as this one with ESPHome. This component supports the level and brightness settings. All updates can be made via lambda expressions.

tm1651:
  id: tm1651_battery
  clk_pin: GPIOXX
  dio_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • clk_pin (Required, Pin Schema): CLK pin
  • dio_pin (Required, Pin Schema): DIO pin
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

tm1651.set_level_percent Action

Section titled “tm1651.set_level_percent Action”

This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime. Automatically calculates input level in percentages to actual level for the display.

on_...:
  - tm1651.set_level_percent:
      id: tm1651_battery
      level_percent: 50

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
  • level_percent (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 100

tm1651.set_level Action

Section titled “tm1651.set_level Action”

This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime.

on_...:
  - tm1651.set_level:
      id: tm1651_battery
      level: 5

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
  • level (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 7

tm1651.set_brightness Action

Section titled “tm1651.set_brightness Action”

This Action allows you to manually change the brightness of the battery display at runtime.

on_...:
  - tm1651.set_brightness:
      id: tm1651_battery
      brightness: 1

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
  • brightness (Required, int, templatable): There is three levels of brightness (1, 2 or 3 ) from lowest to highest brightness.

tm1651.turn_off Action

Section titled “tm1651.turn_off Action”

This Action turns off all the LEDs.

on_...:
  - tm1651.turn_off:
      id: tm1651_battery

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.

tm1651.turn_on Action

Section titled “tm1651.turn_on Action”

This Action turns on the LEDs.

on_...:
  - tm1651.turn_on:
      id: tm1651_battery

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.

Advanced Configuration

Section titled “Advanced Configuration”

You also can control this component with lambda expressions

api:
  actions:
    - action: battery_level
      variables:
        level: int
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            id(tm1651_battery).set_level(level);
    - action: battery_brightness
      variables:
        brightness: int
      then:
        - lambda: |-
            id(tm1651_battery).set_brightness(brightness);