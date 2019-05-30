TM1651 Battery Display
The
tm1651 display platform allows you to use battery display units based on the TM1651 chip such as
this one with ESPHome. This component supports the level
and brightness settings. All updates can be made via lambda expressions.
- clk_pin (Required, Pin Schema): CLK pin
- dio_pin (Required, Pin Schema): DIO pin
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “tm1651.set_level_percent Action”
tm1651.set_level_percent Action
This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime. Automatically calculates input level in percentages to actual level for the display.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
- level_percent (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 100
Section titled “tm1651.set_level Action”
tm1651.set_level Action
This Action changes the level of the battery display at runtime.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
- level (Required, int, templatable): Level from 0 to 7
Section titled “tm1651.set_brightness Action”
tm1651.set_brightness Action
This Action allows you to manually change the brightness of the battery display at runtime.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
- brightness (Required, int, templatable): There is three levels of brightness
(
1,
2or
3) from lowest to highest brightness.
Section titled “tm1651.turn_off Action”
tm1651.turn_off Action
This Action turns off all the LEDs.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
Section titled “tm1651.turn_on Action”
tm1651.turn_on Action
This Action turns on the LEDs.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the TM1651.
Advanced ConfigurationSection titled “Advanced Configuration”
You also can control this component with lambda expressions