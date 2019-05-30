Number Component

ESPHome has support for components to create a number entity. A number entity is like a sensor that can read a value from a device, but is useful when that value can be set by the user/frontend.

NOTE Home Assistant Core 2021.7 or higher is required for ESPHome number entities to work.

Base Number Configuration Section titled “Base Number Configuration”

All numbers in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.

# Example number configuration name : Livingroom Volume # Optional variables: icon : " mdi:volume-high "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the number. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the number to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the number in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

unit_of_measurement (Optional, string): Manually set the unit of measurement for the number.

mode (Optional, string): Defines how the number should be displayed in the frontend. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/number/#properties for a list of available options. Defaults to "auto" .

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the number. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/number/#device-class for a list of available options.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

Automations:

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See on_value .

on_value_range (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a published value transition from outside to a range to inside. See on_value_range .

MQTT Options:

All other options from MQTT Component.

You can access the most recent state of the number in lambdas using id(number_id).state .

This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with x .

number : - platform : template # ... on_value : then : - light.turn_on : id : light_1 red : !lambda " return x/255; "

Configuration variables: See Automation.

With this automation you can observe if a number value passes from outside a defined range of values to inside a range. This trigger will only trigger when the new value is inside the range and the previous value was outside the range. On startup, the last state before reboot is restored and if the value crossed the boundary during the boot process, the trigger is also executed.

Define the range with above and below . If only one of them is defined, the interval is half-open. So for example above: 5 with no below would mean the range from 5 to positive infinity.

number : - platform : template # ... on_value_range : above : 5 below : 10 then : - switch.turn_on : relay_1

Configuration variables:

above (Optional, float): The minimum for the trigger.

(Optional, float): The minimum for the trigger. below (Optional, float): The maximum for the trigger.

(Optional, float): The maximum for the trigger. See Automation.

This condition passes if the state of the given number is inside a range.

Define the range with above and below . If only one of them is defined, the interval is half-open. So for example above: 5 with no below would mean the range from 5 to positive infinity.

# in a trigger: on_... : if : condition : number.in_range : id : my_number above : 50.0 then : - script.execute : my_script

Configuration variables:

above (Optional, float): The minimum for the condition.

(Optional, float): The minimum for the condition. below (Optional, float): The maximum for the condition.

This is an Action for setting a number state.

- number.set : id : my_number value : 42

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the number to set.

( , ID): The ID of the number to set. value (Required, float, templatable): The value to set the number to.

This is an Action for incrementing a number value by its step size (default: 1).

- number.increment : id : my_number cycle : false # Shorthand - number.increment : my_number

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the number component to update.

( , ID): The ID of the number component to update. cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to set the number to its minimum value when the increment pushes the value beyond its maximum value. This will only work when the number component uses a minimum and maximum value. Defaults to true .

This is an Action for decrementing a number value by its step size (default: 1).

- number.decrement : id : my_number cycle : false # Shorthand - number.decrement : my_number

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the number component to update.

( , ID): The ID of the number component to update. cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to set the number to its maximum value when the decrement pushes the value below its minimum value. This will only work when the number component uses a minimum and maximum value. Defaults to true .

This is an Action setting a number to its minimum value, given a number component that has a minimum value defined for it.

- number.to_min : id : my_number # Shorthand - number.to_min : my_number

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.

This is an Action setting a number to its maximum value, given a number component that has a maximum value defined for it.

- number.to_max : id : my_number # Shorthand - number.to_max : my_number

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.

This is an Action that can be used to perform an operation on a number component (set to minimum or maximum value, decrement, increment), using a generic templatable action call.

# Using values - number.operation : id : my_number operation : Increment cycle : true # Or templated (lambda) - number.operation : id : my_number operation : !lambda " return NUMBER_OP_INCREMENT; " cycle : !lambda " return true; "

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the number to update.

operation ( Required , string, templatable): What operation to perform on the number component. One of TO_MIN , TO_MAX , DECREMENT or INCREMENT (case insensitive). When writing a lambda for this field, then return one of the following enum values: NUMBER_OP_TO_MIN , NUMBER_OP_TO_MAX , NUMBER_OP_DECREMENT or NUMBER_OP_INCREMENT .

cycle (Optional, bool, templatable): Can be used with DECREMENT or INCREMENT to specify whether or not to wrap around the value when respectively the minimum or maximum value of the number is exceeded.

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all numbers to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

.make_call() : Make a call for updating the number value.

// Within lambda, push a value of 42 auto call = id (my_number). make_call (); call . set_value ( 42 ); call . perform ();

Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for the NumberCall object. You can for example also use call.number_to_min() to set the number to its minimum value or call.number_increment(true) to increment the number by its step size with the cycle feature enabled.

.state : Retrieve the current value of the number. Is NAN if no value has been read or set.