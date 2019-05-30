Number Component
ESPHome has support for components to create a number entity. A number entity is like a sensor that can read a value from a device, but is useful when that value can be set by the user/frontend.
NOTE
Home Assistant Core 2021.7 or higher is required for ESPHome number entities to work.
Base Number ConfigurationSection titled “Base Number Configuration”
All numbers in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the number. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the number to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the number in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
unit_of_measurement (Optional, string): Manually set the unit of measurement for the number.
-
mode (Optional, string): Defines how the number should be displayed in the frontend. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/number/#properties for a list of available options. Defaults to
"auto".
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the number. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/number/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
Automations:
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See
on_value.
-
on_value_range (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a published value transition from outside to a range to inside. See
on_value_range.
MQTT Options:
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Number AutomationSection titled “Number Automation”
You can access the most recent state of the number in lambdas using
id(number_id).state.
Section titled “on_value”
on_value
This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas
you can get the value from the trigger with
x.
Configuration variables: See Automation.
Section titled “on_value_range”
on_value_range
With this automation you can observe if a number value passes from outside a defined range of values to inside a range. This trigger will only trigger when the new value is inside the range and the previous value was outside the range. On startup, the last state before reboot is restored and if the value crossed the boundary during the boot process, the trigger is also executed.
Define the range with
above and
below. If only one of them is defined, the interval is half-open.
So for example
above: 5 with no below would mean the range from 5 to positive infinity.
Configuration variables:
- above (Optional, float): The minimum for the trigger.
- below (Optional, float): The maximum for the trigger.
- See Automation.
Section titled “number.in_range Condition”
number.in_range Condition
This condition passes if the state of the given number is inside a range.
Define the range with
above and
below. If only one of them is defined, the interval is half-open.
So for example
above: 5 with no below would mean the range from 5 to positive infinity.
Configuration variables:
- above (Optional, float): The minimum for the condition.
- below (Optional, float): The maximum for the condition.
Section titled “number.set Action”
number.set Action
This is an Action for setting a number state.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the number to set.
- value (Required, float, templatable): The value to set the number to.
Section titled “number.increment Action”
number.increment Action
This is an Action for incrementing a number value by its step size (default: 1).
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.
- cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to set the number to its minimum
value when the increment pushes the value beyond its maximum value. This will only
work when the number component uses a minimum and maximum value.
Defaults to
true.
Section titled “number.decrement Action”
number.decrement Action
This is an Action for decrementing a number value by its step size (default: 1).
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.
- cycle (Optional, boolean): Whether or not to set the number to its maximum
value when the decrement pushes the value below its minimum value. This will only
work when the number component uses a minimum and maximum value.
Defaults to
true.
Section titled “number.to_min Action”
number.to_min Action
This is an Action setting a number to its minimum value, given a number component that has a minimum value defined for it.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.
Section titled “number.to_max Action”
number.to_max Action
This is an Action setting a number to its maximum value, given a number component that has a maximum value defined for it.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the number component to update.
Section titled “number.operation Action”
number.operation Action
This is an Action that can be used to perform an operation on a number component (set to minimum or maximum value, decrement, increment), using a generic templatable action call.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the number to update.
-
operation (Required, string, templatable): What operation to perform on the number component. One of
TO_MIN,
TO_MAX,
DECREMENTor
INCREMENT(case insensitive). When writing a lambda for this field, then return one of the following enum values:
NUMBER_OP_TO_MIN,
NUMBER_OP_TO_MAX,
NUMBER_OP_DECREMENTor
NUMBER_OP_INCREMENT.
-
cycle (Optional, bool, templatable): Can be used with
DECREMENTor
INCREMENTto specify whether or not to wrap around the value when respectively the minimum or maximum value of the number is exceeded.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all numbers to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
.make_call(): Make a call for updating the number value.
Check the API reference for information on the methods that are available for
the
NumberCall object. You can for example also use
call.number_to_min()
to set the number to its minimum value or
call.number_increment(true) to increment
the number by its step size with the cycle feature enabled.
.state: Retrieve the current value of the number. Is
NANif no value has been read or set.