 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

DLMS Meter

The dlms_meter component connects to smart meters which use the encrypted DLMS/COSEM protocol over UART. These smart meters are (for example) widely deployed in Austria.

An M-Bus to UART adapter is required. You must also request the 32‑character hexadecimal decryption key from your energy provider / grid operator.

This component is passive; it does not transmit data to the meter. The meter periodically broadcasts frames (often about every 5 seconds). ESPHome listens, decrypts and updates the configured sensors as data arrives.

Smart meter with M-Bus adapter board to ESP32

Example (Generic Provider)

Section titled “Example (Generic Provider)”
# Example configuration entry for a generic grid operator
uart:
  rx_pin: GPIOXX              # Adjust for where the M-Bus adapter RX is connected
  baud_rate: 2400
  rx_buffer_size: 1024        # Needed for large frames


dlms_meter:
  decryption_key: "01234567890123456789012345678901"  # Replace with your key


sensor:
  - platform: dlms_meter
    voltage_l1:
      name: "Voltage L1"
    voltage_l2:
      name: "Voltage L2"
    voltage_l3:
      name: "Voltage L3"
    current_l1:
      name: "Current L1"
    current_l2:
      name: "Current L2"
    current_l3:
      name: "Current L3"
    active_power_plus:
      name: "Active power taken from grid"
    active_power_minus:
      name: "Active power put into grid"
    active_energy_plus:
      name: "Active energy taken from grid"
    active_energy_minus:
      name: "Active energy put into grid"
    reactive_energy_plus:
      name: "Reactive energy taken from grid"
    reactive_energy_minus:
      name: "Reactive energy put into grid"


text_sensor:
  - platform: dlms_meter
    timestamp:
      name: "Timestamp"

Example (Netz Noe / EVN)

Section titled “Example (Netz Noe / EVN)”
uart:
  rx_pin: GPIOXX
  baud_rate: 2400
  rx_buffer_size: 1024


dlms_meter:
  decryption_key: "01234567890123456789012345678901"  # Replace with your key
  provider: netznoe


sensor:
  - platform: dlms_meter
    voltage_l1:
      name: "Voltage L1"
    voltage_l2:
      name: "Voltage L2"
    voltage_l3:
      name: "Voltage L3"
    current_l1:
      name: "Current L1"
    current_l2:
      name: "Current L2"
    current_l3:
      name: "Current L3"
    active_power_plus:
      name: "Active power taken from grid"
    active_power_minus:
      name: "Active power put into grid"
    active_energy_plus:
      name: "Active energy taken from grid"
    active_energy_minus:
      name: "Active energy put into grid"
    power_factor:                # EVN specific
      name: "Power Factor"


text_sensor:
  - platform: dlms_meter
    timestamp:
      name: "Timestamp"
    meternumber:                 # EVN specific
      name: "Meter Number"

Component Configuration

Section titled “Component Configuration”

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”
  • decryption_key (Required, string, 32 hex chars, case-insensitive, templatable): Key used to decrypt DLMS telegrams. Obtain this from your provider / grid operator.
  • provider (Optional): Grid operator profile. Options:
    • generic (default) – works for most operators.
    • netznoe – Netz Noe / EVN specific mapping.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

Not all sensors are available on all meters. Provider specific sensors are listed separately.

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

Each of the following entries is optional; add only the ones you need. All support the standard Sensor options.

  • voltage_l1: Voltage Phase 1.
  • voltage_l2: Voltage Phase 2.
  • voltage_l3: Voltage Phase 3.
  • current_l1: Current Phase 1.
  • current_l2: Current Phase 2.
  • current_l3: Current Phase 3.
  • active_power_plus: Active power taken from grid.
  • active_power_minus: Active power put into grid.
  • active_energy_plus: Cumulative active energy taken from grid.
  • active_energy_minus: Cumulative active energy exported to grid.
  • reactive_energy_plus: Reactive energy taken from grid.
  • reactive_energy_minus: Reactive energy exported to grid.

Netz Noe / EVN Additional Sensor

Section titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Sensor”
  • power_factor: Power factor. All options from Sensor.

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

All text sensor entries are optional and support standard Text Sensor options.

  • timestamp: Timestamp included in the received frame.

Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text Sensor

Section titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text Sensor”
  • meternumber: Meter number reported by the device.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”