DLMS Meter
The
dlms_meter component connects to smart meters which use the encrypted DLMS/COSEM protocol over UART. These
smart meters are (for example) widely deployed in Austria.
An M-Bus to UART adapter is required. You must also request the 32‑character hexadecimal decryption key from your energy provider / grid operator.
This component is passive; it does not transmit data to the meter. The meter periodically broadcasts frames (often about every 5 seconds). ESPHome listens, decrypts and updates the configured sensors as data arrives.
Example (Generic Provider)Section titled “Example (Generic Provider)”
Example (Netz Noe / EVN)Section titled “Example (Netz Noe / EVN)”
Component ConfigurationSection titled “Component Configuration”
- decryption_key (Required, string, 32 hex chars, case-insensitive, templatable): Key used to decrypt DLMS telegrams. Obtain this from your provider / grid operator.
- provider (Optional): Grid operator profile. Options:
generic(default) – works for most operators.
netznoe– Netz Noe / EVN specific mapping.
-
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Not all sensors are available on all meters. Provider specific sensors are listed separately.
Each of the following entries is optional; add only the ones you need. All support the standard Sensor options.
- voltage_l1: Voltage Phase 1.
- voltage_l2: Voltage Phase 2.
- voltage_l3: Voltage Phase 3.
- current_l1: Current Phase 1.
- current_l2: Current Phase 2.
- current_l3: Current Phase 3.
- active_power_plus: Active power taken from grid.
- active_power_minus: Active power put into grid.
- active_energy_plus: Cumulative active energy taken from grid.
- active_energy_minus: Cumulative active energy exported to grid.
- reactive_energy_plus: Reactive energy taken from grid.
- reactive_energy_minus: Reactive energy exported to grid.
Netz Noe / EVN Additional SensorSection titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Sensor”
- power_factor: Power factor. All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
All text sensor entries are optional and support standard Text Sensor options.
- timestamp: Timestamp included in the received frame.
Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text SensorSection titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text Sensor”
- meternumber: Meter number reported by the device.