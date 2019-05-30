The dlms_meter component connects to smart meters which use the encrypted DLMS/COSEM protocol over UART. These smart meters are (for example) widely deployed in Austria.

An M-Bus to UART adapter is required. You must also request the 32‑character hexadecimal decryption key from your energy provider / grid operator.

This component is passive; it does not transmit data to the meter. The meter periodically broadcasts frames (often about every 5 seconds). ESPHome listens, decrypts and updates the configured sensors as data arrives.

# Example configuration entry for a generic grid operator uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX # Adjust for where the M-Bus adapter RX is connected baud_rate : 2400 rx_buffer_size : 1024 # Needed for large frames dlms_meter : decryption_key : " 01234567890123456789012345678901 " # Replace with your key sensor : - platform : dlms_meter voltage_l1 : name : " Voltage L1 " voltage_l2 : name : " Voltage L2 " voltage_l3 : name : " Voltage L3 " current_l1 : name : " Current L1 " current_l2 : name : " Current L2 " current_l3 : name : " Current L3 " active_power_plus : name : " Active power taken from grid " active_power_minus : name : " Active power put into grid " active_energy_plus : name : " Active energy taken from grid " active_energy_minus : name : " Active energy put into grid " reactive_energy_plus : name : " Reactive energy taken from grid " reactive_energy_minus : name : " Reactive energy put into grid " text_sensor : - platform : dlms_meter timestamp : name : " Timestamp "

uart : rx_pin : GPIOXX baud_rate : 2400 rx_buffer_size : 1024 dlms_meter : decryption_key : " 01234567890123456789012345678901 " # Replace with your key provider : netznoe sensor : - platform : dlms_meter voltage_l1 : name : " Voltage L1 " voltage_l2 : name : " Voltage L2 " voltage_l3 : name : " Voltage L3 " current_l1 : name : " Current L1 " current_l2 : name : " Current L2 " current_l3 : name : " Current L3 " active_power_plus : name : " Active power taken from grid " active_power_minus : name : " Active power put into grid " active_energy_plus : name : " Active energy taken from grid " active_energy_minus : name : " Active energy put into grid " power_factor : # EVN specific name : " Power Factor " text_sensor : - platform : dlms_meter timestamp : name : " Timestamp " meternumber : # EVN specific name : " Meter Number "

decryption_key ( Required , string, 32 hex chars, case-insensitive, templatable): Key used to decrypt DLMS telegrams. Obtain this from your provider / grid operator.

( , string, 32 hex chars, case-insensitive, templatable): Key used to decrypt DLMS telegrams. Obtain this from your provider / grid operator. provider (Optional): Grid operator profile. Options: generic (default) – works for most operators. netznoe – Netz Noe / EVN specific mapping.

(Optional): Grid operator profile. Options:

Not all sensors are available on all meters. Provider specific sensors are listed separately.

Each of the following entries is optional; add only the ones you need. All support the standard Sensor options.

voltage_l1 : Voltage Phase 1.

: Voltage Phase 1. voltage_l2 : Voltage Phase 2.

: Voltage Phase 2. voltage_l3 : Voltage Phase 3.

: Voltage Phase 3. current_l1 : Current Phase 1.

: Current Phase 1. current_l2 : Current Phase 2.

: Current Phase 2. current_l3 : Current Phase 3.

: Current Phase 3. active_power_plus : Active power taken from grid.

: Active power taken from grid. active_power_minus : Active power put into grid.

: Active power put into grid. active_energy_plus : Cumulative active energy taken from grid.

: Cumulative active energy taken from grid. active_energy_minus : Cumulative active energy exported to grid.

: Cumulative active energy exported to grid. reactive_energy_plus : Reactive energy taken from grid.

: Reactive energy taken from grid. reactive_energy_minus: Reactive energy exported to grid.

Netz Noe / EVN Additional Sensor Section titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Sensor”

power_factor: Power factor. All options from Sensor.

All text sensor entries are optional and support standard Text Sensor options.

timestamp: Timestamp included in the received frame.

Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text Sensor Section titled “Netz Noe / EVN Additional Text Sensor”