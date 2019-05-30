ESP32 Hosted
ESP32 Hosted (ESP-Hosted-MCU) is a solution that allows you to use ESP32 modules as communication co-processors. This solution provides wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) to the host module, enabling it to communicate with other devices.
Two transport modes are supported: SDIO (default) and SPI.
SDIO TransportSection titled “SDIO Transport”
SDIO Configuration variablesSection titled “SDIO Configuration variables”
- type (Optional, string): The transport mode. Set to
sdiofor SDIO transport. Defaults to
sdio.
- variant (Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the
host. One of
ESP32,
ESP32S2,
ESP32S3,
ESP32C2,
ESP32C3and
ESP32C6.
- reset_pin (Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor.
- active_high (Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low.
- clk_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO clock pin.
- cmd_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO command pin.
- d0_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO D0 pin.
- d1_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D1 pin. Required when
bus_widthis 4.
- d2_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D2 pin. Required when
bus_widthis 4.
- d3_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D3 pin. Required when
bus_widthis 4.
- bus_width (Optional, int): The SDIO bus width. Either
1or
4. Defaults to
4.
- slot (Optional, int): The SDIO slot number. Defaults to
1.
- sdio_frequency (Optional, frequency): Set the speed of communication between the host and the co-processor. If you experience loss of communication, or reboots, then try reducing this value. The value can be between 400kHz and 50MHz, with a default of 40MHz.
SPI TransportSection titled “SPI Transport”
SPI Configuration variablesSection titled “SPI Configuration variables”
- type (Required, string): The transport mode. Set to
spifor SPI transport.
- variant (Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the
host. One of
ESP32,
ESP32S2,
ESP32S3,
ESP32C2,
ESP32C3and
ESP32C6.
- reset_pin (Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor.
- active_high (Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low.
- clk_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI clock pin.
- mosi_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MOSI pin.
- miso_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MISO pin.
- cs_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI chip select pin.
- handshake_pin (Required, Pin): The handshake pin used by the co-processor to signal readiness.
- data_ready_pin (Required, Pin): The data ready pin used by the co-processor to signal available data.
- spi_mode (Optional, int): The SPI mode (0-3). Defaults depend on the variant: mode 2 for ESP32, mode 3 for all others.
- frequency (Optional, frequency): The SPI clock frequency. Maximum depends on variant: 10MHz for ESP32, 40MHz for all other variants. Defaults to the maximum for each variant.
- handshake_active_high (Optional, boolean): Polarity of the handshake signal. Defaults to
true.
- data_ready_active_high (Optional, boolean): Polarity of the data ready signal. Defaults to
true.
Updating co-processor firmwareSection titled “Updating co-processor firmware”
You can update the firmware on your ESP32 co-processor using the Esp32 Hosted platform. This allows you to deploy firmware updates to the co-processor without manually reflashing it.