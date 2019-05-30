ESP32 Hosted (ESP-Hosted-MCU) is a solution that allows you to use ESP32 modules as communication co-processors. This solution provides wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) to the host module, enabling it to communicate with other devices.

Two transport modes are supported: SDIO (default) and SPI.

# Example SDIO configuration (4-bit, default) esp32_hosted : type : sdio variant : ESP32C6 reset_pin : GPIOXX cmd_pin : GPIOXX clk_pin : GPIOXX d0_pin : GPIOXX d1_pin : GPIOXX d2_pin : GPIOXX d3_pin : GPIOXX active_high : true sdio_frequency : 10MHz wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password

# Example SDIO configuration (1-bit) esp32_hosted : type : sdio variant : ESP32C6 bus_width : 1 reset_pin : GPIOXX cmd_pin : GPIOXX clk_pin : GPIOXX d0_pin : GPIOXX active_high : true wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password

SDIO Configuration variables Section titled “SDIO Configuration variables”

type (Optional, string): The transport mode. Set to sdio for SDIO transport. Defaults to sdio .

(Optional, string): The transport mode. Set to for SDIO transport. Defaults to . variant (Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the host. One of ESP32 , ESP32S2 , ESP32S3 , ESP32C2 , ESP32C3 and ESP32C6 .

(Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the host. One of , , , , and . reset_pin (Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor.

(Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor. active_high (Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low.

(Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low. clk_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO clock pin.

(Required, Pin): The SDIO clock pin. cmd_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO command pin.

(Required, Pin): The SDIO command pin. d0_pin (Required, Pin): The SDIO D0 pin.

(Required, Pin): The SDIO D0 pin. d1_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D1 pin. Required when bus_width is 4.

(Optional, Pin): The SDIO D1 pin. Required when is 4. d2_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D2 pin. Required when bus_width is 4.

(Optional, Pin): The SDIO D2 pin. Required when is 4. d3_pin (Optional, Pin): The SDIO D3 pin. Required when bus_width is 4.

(Optional, Pin): The SDIO D3 pin. Required when is 4. bus_width (Optional, int): The SDIO bus width. Either 1 or 4 . Defaults to 4 .

(Optional, int): The SDIO bus width. Either or . Defaults to . slot (Optional, int): The SDIO slot number. Defaults to 1 .

(Optional, int): The SDIO slot number. Defaults to . sdio_frequency (Optional, frequency): Set the speed of communication between the host and the co-processor. If you experience loss of communication, or reboots, then try reducing this value. The value can be between 400kHz and 50MHz, with a default of 40MHz.

# Example SPI configuration esp32_hosted : type : spi variant : ESP32C6 reset_pin : GPIOXX clk_pin : GPIOXX mosi_pin : GPIOXX miso_pin : GPIOXX cs_pin : GPIOXX handshake_pin : GPIOXX data_ready_pin : GPIOXX active_high : true wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password

SPI Configuration variables Section titled “SPI Configuration variables”

type (Required, string): The transport mode. Set to spi for SPI transport.

(Required, string): The transport mode. Set to for SPI transport. variant (Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the host. One of ESP32 , ESP32S2 , ESP32S3 , ESP32C2 , ESP32C3 and ESP32C6 .

(Required, string): The variant of the ESP32 co-processor that is used by the host. One of , , , , and . reset_pin (Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor.

(Required, Pin): The reset pin of the co-processor. active_high (Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low.

(Required, boolean): If enabled, the co-processor is active when reset is high. If disabled, the co-processor is active when reset is low. clk_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI clock pin.

(Required, Pin): The SPI clock pin. mosi_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MOSI pin.

(Required, Pin): The SPI MOSI pin. miso_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MISO pin.

(Required, Pin): The SPI MISO pin. cs_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI chip select pin.

(Required, Pin): The SPI chip select pin. handshake_pin (Required, Pin): The handshake pin used by the co-processor to signal readiness.

(Required, Pin): The handshake pin used by the co-processor to signal readiness. data_ready_pin (Required, Pin): The data ready pin used by the co-processor to signal available data.

(Required, Pin): The data ready pin used by the co-processor to signal available data. spi_mode (Optional, int): The SPI mode (0-3). Defaults depend on the variant: mode 2 for ESP32, mode 3 for all others.

(Optional, int): The SPI mode (0-3). Defaults depend on the variant: mode 2 for ESP32, mode 3 for all others. frequency (Optional, frequency): The SPI clock frequency. Maximum depends on variant: 10MHz for ESP32, 40MHz for all other variants. Defaults to the maximum for each variant.

(Optional, frequency): The SPI clock frequency. Maximum depends on variant: 10MHz for ESP32, 40MHz for all other variants. Defaults to the maximum for each variant. handshake_active_high (Optional, boolean): Polarity of the handshake signal. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Polarity of the handshake signal. Defaults to . data_ready_active_high (Optional, boolean): Polarity of the data ready signal. Defaults to true .

You can update the firmware on your ESP32 co-processor using the Esp32 Hosted platform. This allows you to deploy firmware updates to the co-processor without manually reflashing it.