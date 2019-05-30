HDC2010 High Precision Temperature and Humidity Sensor

The HDC2010 Temperature and Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC2010 (datasheet, Itbrainpower) sensors with ESPHome. The I2C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC2010 Temperature & Humidity Sensor. Image by Mikroe.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hdc2010 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " update_interval : 60s