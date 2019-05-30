HDC2010 High Precision Temperature and Humidity Sensor
The HDC2010 Temperature and Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC2010 (datasheet, Itbrainpower) sensors with ESPHome. The I2C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.