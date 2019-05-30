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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HDC2010 High Precision Temperature and Humidity Sensor

The HDC2010 Temperature and Humidity sensor allows you to use your HDC2010 (datasheet, Itbrainpower) sensors with ESPHome. The I2C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

HDC2010 Temperature & Humidity Sensor. Image by Mikroe. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hdc2010
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”