The hx711 sensor platform allows you to use your HX711 load cell amplifier (datasheet, SparkFun) with ESPHome

Connect GND to GND , VCC to 3.3V and the other two DOUT (or DT for short) and CLK (or SCK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hx711 name : " HX711 Value " dout_pin : D0 clk_pin : D1 gain : 128 update_interval : 60s

dout_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DOUT (or DAT) pin.

clk_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The CLK pin.

gain (Optional, enum): The gain. Implicitly selects the channel. Defaults to 128 . 32 (Channel B, gain 32) 64 (Channel A, gain 64) 128 (Channel A, gain 128)

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Sensor.

As the HX711 does not have any calibration data, you have to convert the measurement to units yourself. To calibrate the sensor:

Place a zero load or a known mass on the sensor, for example 0kg Wait for the data to arrive in the logs and write down the value. For example 120 . Place another (different) known mass on the sensor, for example 1kg Again wait for the data to arrive and note the value, for example 810 .

Once you’ve done those steps, you can use the calibrate_linear filter to map the incoming value to the calibrated one:

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : hx711 # ... Other HX711 options filters : - calibrate_linear : - 120 -> 0 - 810 -> 1 unit_of_measurement : kg