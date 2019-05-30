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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

HX711 Load Cell Amplifier

The hx711 sensor platform allows you to use your HX711 load cell amplifier (datasheet, SparkFun) with ESPHome

HX711 Load Cell Amplifier. Image by SparkFun licensed and re-distributed under CC BY 2.0.

Connect GND to GND, VCC to 3.3V and the other two DOUT (or DT for short) and CLK (or SCK ) to free GPIO pins.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hx711
    name: "HX711 Value"
    dout_pin: D0
    clk_pin: D1
    gain: 128
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • dout_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DOUT (or DAT) pin.

  • clk_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The CLK pin.

  • gain (Optional, enum): The gain. Implicitly selects the channel. Defaults to 128.

    • 32 (Channel B, gain 32)
    • 64 (Channel A, gain 64)
    • 128 (Channel A, gain 128)

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

Converting Units

Section titled “Converting Units”

As the HX711 does not have any calibration data, you have to convert the measurement to units yourself. To calibrate the sensor:

  1. Place a zero load or a known mass on the sensor, for example 0kg
  2. Wait for the data to arrive in the logs and write down the value. For example 120.
  3. Place another (different) known mass on the sensor, for example 1kg
  4. Again wait for the data to arrive and note the value, for example 810.

Once you’ve done those steps, you can use the calibrate_linear filter to map the incoming value to the calibrated one:

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: hx711
    # ... Other HX711 options
    filters:
      - calibrate_linear:
          - 120 -> 0
          - 810 -> 1
    unit_of_measurement: kg

Replace the masses and values 120.0, 810.0, etc with your values.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”