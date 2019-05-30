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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.3

Install ESPHome

ESPHome has two parts: the firmware that runs on your device, and the part that runs on your computer to build and install that firmware. This page is about the second part.

Most people use the ESPHome Device Builder, a dashboard for creating configurations, compiling firmware, and installing it onto devices. You can run it as a Home Assistant app or as a native desktop app on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Both bundle their own Python environment, so there is nothing to install by hand.

If you would rather manage Python yourself, the pip tab covers installing the Device Builder and the ESPHome command-line tool as ordinary Python packages.

Pick your platform below. We’ll try to detect it automatically.

Run ESPHome Device Builder alongside your Home Assistant instance.

Install the official ESPHome Device Builder app:

Open your Home Assistant instance and show the ESPHome Device Builder app.

Clicking the button above opens the ESPHome Device Builder app inside your Home Assistant instance — click Install, then Start, then Open Web UI.

Install Manually

If the button doesn't work, you can install the app by hand:

  1. In Home Assistant, go to SettingsAppsInstall App.
  2. Find ESPHome Device Builder in the list and click it.
  3. Click Install, then Start, then Open Web UI.

If the app isn't listed, the ESPHome repository hasn't been registered. Click the menu (top-right) → Repositories, paste https://github.com/esphome/home-assistant-addon, click Add, then close the dialog and look again.

After Installing the Desktop App

Section titled “After Installing the Desktop App”

The first time you launch ESPHome Device Builder on macOS, Windows, or Linux, it sets up its bundled Python environment in the background and opens the dashboard in your default browser. The ESPHome icon appears in the macOS menu bar, the Windows notification area, or your Linux desktop’s system tray for quick access - open the dashboard, check for updates, or quit from there.

NOTE

Some Linux desktops (notably GNOME without a tray extension) don’t show tray icons at all. The app still runs; use the dashboard in your browser.

Home Assistant users open the dashboard from the Open Web UI button on the app page in Home Assistant.

Next Steps

Section titled “Next Steps”

With ESPHome installed, head to Getting Started with ESPHome to create your first configuration and install it onto a device.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”