Install ESPHome
ESPHome has two parts: the firmware that runs on your device, and the part that runs on your computer to build and install that firmware. This page is about the second part.
Most people use the ESPHome Device Builder, a dashboard for creating configurations, compiling firmware, and installing it onto devices. You can run it as a Home Assistant app or as a native desktop app on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Both bundle their own Python environment, so there is nothing to install by hand.
If you would rather manage Python yourself, the pip tab covers installing the Device Builder and the ESPHome command-line tool as ordinary Python packages.
Pick your platform below. We’ll try to detect it automatically.
Run ESPHome Device Builder alongside your Home Assistant instance.
Install the official ESPHome Device Builder app:
Clicking the button above opens the ESPHome Device Builder app inside your Home Assistant instance — click Install, then Start, then Open Web UI.
Install Manually
If the button doesn't work, you can install the app by hand:
- In Home Assistant, go to Settings → Apps→ Install App.
- Find ESPHome Device Builder in the list and click it.
- Click Install, then Start, then Open Web UI.
If the app isn't listed, the ESPHome repository hasn't been registered. Click the ⋮ menu (top-right) → Repositories, paste
https://github.com/esphome/home-assistant-addon, click Add, then close the dialog and look again.
Run the ESPHome Device Builder dashboard as a Docker container alongside your Home Assistant Container install:
Once it's running, open
http://localhost:6052 in your browser.
--net=host lets the dashboard use mDNS, which it needs to discover devices and to resolve their
.local names. On Docker Desktop (where host networking is unavailable) substitute
-p 6052:6052; the dashboard still runs, but without mDNS it can only reach devices you give a fixed address.
See Running ESPHome in Docker for image tags, a Compose file, and other options.
Works on Windows 10 and Windows 11.Download installer (.exe)
- Open the downloaded
.exefile.
- If Windows asks "Do you want to allow this app to make changes?", choose Yes.
- Follow the installer prompts.
- Launch ESPHome Device Builder from the Start menu.
If you see "Windows protected your PC", click More info → Run anyway.
macOS 10.15 Catalina or newer.
- Open the downloaded
.dmgfile.
- Drag ESPHome Device Builder into the Applications folder.
- Open the Applications folder and double-click ESPHome Device Builder.
- The first time you run it, macOS may ask you to confirm — click Open.
Not sure which Mac you have? Click the Apple menu → About This Mac. If you see Apple M1/M2/M3/M4, pick Apple Silicon. If you see Intel, pick Intel.
Choose the package format that matches your distribution.
Double-click the file in your file manager, or run:
Double-click the file in your file manager, or run:
Install the
esphome-desktop-bin package with your favorite AUR helper:
Make it executable and run it:
If serial devices don't show up, add your user to the
dialout group and log out and back in:
sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER.
Any operating system with Python 3.12 or newer.
Installing with
pip gives you the same tools without the desktop app wrapping them. The web UI and the command-line tool are separate packages, so pick whichever suits you.
Device Builder (Web UI)
The Device Builder needs the ESPHome command-line tool to compile firmware, so install it with the
esphome extra to pull in both:
Here
config is not a subcommand: it is the directory your configurations are stored in, so replace it with whichever path you want to use. The dashboard is then available at
http://localhost:6052.
Command Line Only
If you want the command-line tool without the web UI, install
esphome on its own:
See the getting started guide for a full walkthrough.
Install into a virtual environment if you can. Many Linux distributions now refuse to
pip install into the system Python and will fail with
externally-managed-environment.
After Installing the Desktop AppSection titled “After Installing the Desktop App”
The first time you launch ESPHome Device Builder on macOS, Windows, or Linux, it sets up its bundled Python environment in the background and opens the dashboard in your default browser. The ESPHome icon appears in the macOS menu bar, the Windows notification area, or your Linux desktop’s system tray for quick access - open the dashboard, check for updates, or quit from there.
NOTE
Some Linux desktops (notably GNOME without a tray extension) don’t show tray icons at all. The app still runs; use the dashboard in your browser.
Home Assistant users open the dashboard from the Open Web UI button on the app page in Home Assistant.
Next StepsSection titled “Next Steps”
With ESPHome installed, head to Getting Started with ESPHome to create your first configuration and install it onto a device.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Getting Started with ESPHome - create your first device
- Running ESPHome in Docker - image tags, Compose, and USB passthrough
- Command Line Interface - every
esphomesubcommand
- esphome-desktop on GitHub - source and issue tracker
- All releases - previous versions and release notes