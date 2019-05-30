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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Lock Component

The lock domain includes all platforms that should function like a lock with lock/unlock actions.

Base Lock Configuration

Section titled “Base Lock Configuration”
lock:
  - platform: ...
    name: "Lock Name"

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
  • name (Optional, string): The name of the lock. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE

If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the lock to use that name, you can set name: None.

  • icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the lock in the frontend.

  • internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

  • on_lock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is locked. See lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger.

  • on_unlock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is unlocked. See lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger..

  • disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false.

  • entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

  • If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.

  • If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

lock.lock Action

Section titled “lock.lock Action”

This action locks a lock with the given ID on when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - lock.lock: deadbolt_1

lock.unlock Action

Section titled “lock.unlock Action”

This action unlocks a lock with the given ID off when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - lock.unlock: deadbolt_1

lock.open Action

Section titled “lock.open Action”

This action opens (e.g. unlatch) a lock with the given ID off when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - lock.open: doorlock_1

lock.is_locked / lock.is_unlocked Condition

Section titled “lock.is_locked / lock.is_unlocked Condition”

This Condition checks if the given lock is LOCKED (or UNLOCKED).

# In some trigger:
on_...:
  if:
    condition:
      # Same syntax for is_unlocked
      lock.is_locked: my_lock

lambda calls

Section titled “lambda calls”

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all locks to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

  • publish_state() : Manually cause the lock to publish a new state and store it internally. If it’s different from the last internal state, it’s additionally published to the frontend.
    // Within lambda, make the lock report a specific state
    id(my_lock).publish_state(LOCK_STATE_LOCKED);
    id(my_lock).publish_state(LOCK_STATE_UNLOCKED);
  • state : Retrieve the current state of the lock.
    // Within lambda, get the lock state and conditionally do something
    if (id(my_lock).state == LOCK_STATE_LOCKED) {
      // Lock is LOCKED, do something here
    }
  • unlock() /lock() /open() : Manually lock/unlock/open a lock from code. Similar to the lock.lock, lock.unlock, and lock.open actions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.
    id(my_lock).unlock();
    id(my_lock).lock();
    id(my_lock).open();

lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger

Section titled “lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger”

This trigger is activated each time the lock is locked/unlocked. It becomes active right after the lock component has acknowledged the state (e.g. after it LOCKED/UNLOCKED itself).

lock:
  - platform: template  # or any other platform
    # ...
    on_lock:
    - logger.log: "Door Locked!"
    on_unlock:
    - logger.log: "Door Unlocked!"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”