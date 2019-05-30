Lock Component
The
lock domain includes all platforms that should function like a lock
with lock/unlock actions.
Base Lock ConfigurationSection titled “Base Lock Configuration”
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name of the lock. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the lock to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the lock in the frontend.
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
on_lock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is locked. See
lock.on_lock/
lock.on_unlockTrigger.
-
on_unlock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is unlocked. See
lock.on_lock/
lock.on_unlockTrigger..
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
Section titled “lock.lock Action”
lock.lock Action
This action locks a lock with the given ID on when executed.
Section titled “lock.unlock Action”
lock.unlock Action
This action unlocks a lock with the given ID off when executed.
Section titled “lock.open Action”
lock.open Action
This action opens (e.g. unlatch) a lock with the given ID off when executed.
Section titled “lock.is_locked / lock.is_unlocked Condition”
lock.is_locked /
lock.is_unlocked Condition
This Condition checks if the given lock is LOCKED (or UNLOCKED).
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on all locks to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
publish_state(): Manually cause the lock to publish a new state and store it internally. If it’s different from the last internal state, it’s additionally published to the frontend.
state: Retrieve the current state of the lock.
unlock()/
lock()/
open(): Manually lock/unlock/open a lock from code. Similar to the
lock.lock,
lock.unlock, and
lock.openactions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.
Section titled “lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger”
lock.on_lock /
lock.on_unlock Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the lock is locked/unlocked. It becomes active right after the lock component has acknowledged the state (e.g. after it LOCKED/UNLOCKED itself).