Lock Component

The lock domain includes all platforms that should function like a lock with lock/unlock actions.

Base Lock Configuration Section titled “Base Lock Configuration”

lock : - platform : ... name : " Lock Name "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name of the lock. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the lock to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the lock in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

on_lock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is locked. See lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger.

on_unlock (Optional, Action): An automation to perform when the lock is unlocked. See lock.on_lock / lock.on_unlock Trigger..

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If MQTT enabled, All other options from MQTT Component.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

This action locks a lock with the given ID on when executed.

on_... : then : - lock.lock : deadbolt_1

This action unlocks a lock with the given ID off when executed.

on_... : then : - lock.unlock : deadbolt_1

This action opens (e.g. unlatch) a lock with the given ID off when executed.

on_... : then : - lock.open : doorlock_1

This Condition checks if the given lock is LOCKED (or UNLOCKED).

# In some trigger: on_... : if : condition : # Same syntax for is_unlocked lock.is_locked : my_lock

From lambdas, you can call several methods on all locks to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

publish_state() : Manually cause the lock to publish a new state and store it internally. If it’s different from the last internal state, it’s additionally published to the frontend.

// Within lambda, make the lock report a specific state id(my_lock).publish_state(LOCK_STATE_LOCKED); id(my_lock).publish_state(LOCK_STATE_UNLOCKED);

state : Retrieve the current state of the lock.

// Within lambda, get the lock state and conditionally do something if (id(my_lock).state == LOCK_STATE_LOCKED) { // Lock is LOCKED, do something here }

unlock() / lock() / open() : Manually lock/unlock/open a lock from code. Similar to the lock.lock , lock.unlock , and lock.open actions, but can be used in complex lambda expressions.

id(my_lock).unlock(); id(my_lock).lock(); id(my_lock).open();

This trigger is activated each time the lock is locked/unlocked. It becomes active right after the lock component has acknowledged the state (e.g. after it LOCKED/UNLOCKED itself).