TinyUSB
The
tinyusb component implements a foundation for USB device functionality. It is currently supported on the
following ESP32 microcontroller variants:
- ESP32-P4
- ESP32-S2
- ESP32-S3
The component simply initializes the TinyUSB driver, allowing the microcontroller to act as a USB device when connected to a USB host.
NOTE
This component:
- does not implement any specific device functionality; it is simply a foundation for other components to do so.
- cannot be used with the Usb Host; operation as both a host and a device simultaneously is not possible.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.
- usb_product_id (Optional, int): USB product identifier. Defaults to
0x4001.
- usb_vendor_id (Optional, int): USB vendor identifier. Defaults to
0x303A(Espressif Systems).
- usb_lang_id (Optional, int): USB language identifier. Defaults to
0x0409(English - United States).
- usb_manufacturer_str (Optional, string): Manufacturer string descriptor. Defaults to
"ESPHome".
- usb_product_str (Optional, string): Product name string descriptor. Defaults to
"ESPHome".
- usb_serial_str (Optional, string): Serial number string descriptor. If not specified, the device’s MAC address will be used.
Vendor and Product IDsSection titled “Vendor and Product IDs”
When specifying custom
usb_vendor_id and
usb_product_id values, be aware that:
- USB Vendor IDs are officially assigned by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF).
- Using unassigned or third-party vendor/product ID combinations may result in unexpected (host) behavior.
- The default vendor ID
0x303Ais assigned to Espressif Systems.
- For hobbyist and development purposes, you may use test IDs, but these should not be used in production devices.
Language IdentifiersSection titled “Language Identifiers”
The
usb_lang_id field uses USB Language IDs as defined by the USB specification. Common values include:
0x0409- English (United States) - Default
0x0809- English (United Kingdom)
0x0407- German (Germany)
0x040C- French (France)
A more complete list can be found here.