The tinyusb component implements a foundation for USB device functionality. It is currently supported on the following ESP32 microcontroller variants:

ESP32-P4

ESP32-S2

ESP32-S3

The component simply initializes the TinyUSB driver, allowing the microcontroller to act as a USB device when connected to a USB host.

NOTE This component: does not implement any specific device functionality; it is simply a foundation for other components to do so.

implement any specific device functionality; it is simply a foundation for other components to do so. cannot be used with the Usb Host; operation as both a host and a device simultaneously is not possible.

# Example minimal configuration entry tinyusb :

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component. usb_product_id (Optional, int): USB product identifier. Defaults to 0x4001 .

(Optional, int): USB product identifier. Defaults to . usb_vendor_id (Optional, int): USB vendor identifier. Defaults to 0x303A (Espressif Systems).

(Optional, int): USB vendor identifier. Defaults to (Espressif Systems). usb_lang_id (Optional, int): USB language identifier. Defaults to 0x0409 (English - United States).

(Optional, int): USB language identifier. Defaults to (English - United States). usb_manufacturer_str (Optional, string): Manufacturer string descriptor. Defaults to "ESPHome" .

(Optional, string): Manufacturer string descriptor. Defaults to . usb_product_str (Optional, string): Product name string descriptor. Defaults to "ESPHome" .

(Optional, string): Product name string descriptor. Defaults to . usb_serial_str (Optional, string): Serial number string descriptor. If not specified, the device’s MAC address will be used.

Vendor and Product IDs Section titled “Vendor and Product IDs”

When specifying custom usb_vendor_id and usb_product_id values, be aware that:

USB Vendor IDs are officially assigned by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF).

Using unassigned or third-party vendor/product ID combinations may result in unexpected (host) behavior.

The default vendor ID 0x303A is assigned to Espressif Systems.

is assigned to Espressif Systems. For hobbyist and development purposes, you may use test IDs, but these should not be used in production devices.

The usb_lang_id field uses USB Language IDs as defined by the USB specification. Common values include:

0x0409 - English (United States) - Default

- English (United States) - Default 0x0809 - English (United Kingdom)

- English (United Kingdom) 0x0407 - German (Germany)

- German (Germany) 0x040C - French (France)

A more complete list can be found here.