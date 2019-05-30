Home Assistant Text Sensor

The homeassistant text sensor platform allows you to create sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : weather_fom_ha entity_id : sensor.weather_forecast

Entity state attributes can also be imported:

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : effect entity_id : light.led_strip attribute : effect