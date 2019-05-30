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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Home Assistant Text Sensor

The homeassistant text sensor platform allows you to create sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE

Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: weather_fom_ha
    entity_id: sensor.weather_forecast

Entity state attributes can also be imported:

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: effect
    entity_id: light.led_strip
    attribute: effect

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.

  • attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.

  • All other options from Text Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”