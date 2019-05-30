The tuya climate platform creates a climate device from a tuya component.

Tuya climate requires a Tuya to be configured.

[11:45:14][C][tuya:041]: Tuya: [11:45:14][C][tuya:056]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: OFF) [11:45:14][C][tuya:058]: Datapoint 2: int value (value: 65) [11:45:14][C][tuya:058]: Datapoint 3: int value (value: 54) [11:45:14][C][tuya:062]: Datapoint 4: enum (value: 1) [11:45:14][C][tuya:056]: Datapoint 5: switch (value: OFF) [11:45:14][C][tuya:056]: Datapoint 6: switch (value: OFF) [11:45:14][C][tuya:062]: Datapoint 102: enum (value: 0) [11:45:14][C][tuya:062]: Datapoint 103: enum (value: 1) [11:45:14][C][tuya:074]: Product: 'N8bUqOZ8HBQjU0K02.0.1'

On this controller (BAC-002-ELW), the data points are:

1 represents the climate on/off state.

2 represents the target temperature.

3 represents the current temperature.

4 represents the schedule mode but is not yet available to be used in ESPHome.

5 represents the ECO mode switch.

6 represents the child lock switch. (use the Tuya component to control this)

102 represents the HVAC mode (heating, cooling, fan-only, etc.).

103 represents the fan speed (auto, low, medium, high, etc.).

Based on this, you can create the climate device as follows:

climate : - platform : tuya name : " My Climate Device " switch_datapoint : 1 target_temperature_datapoint : 2 current_temperature_datapoint : 3 supports_heat : true supports_cool : true active_state : datapoint : 102 cooling_value : 0 heating_value : 1 fanonly_value : 2 fan_mode : datapoint : 103 auto_value : 0 high_value : 1 medium_value : 2 low_value : 3 preset : eco : datapoint : 5 temperature : 28

supports_heat (Optional, boolean): Specifies if the device has a heating mode. Defaults to true .

supports_cool (Optional, boolean): Specifies if the device has a cooling mode. Defaults to false .

switch_datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the climate switch (device on/off).

active_state (Optional): Configuration for the Active State detection (or HVAC mode setting and reporting). datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the active state - see below. heating_value (Optional, int): The active state datapoint value when in heating mode. Defaults to 1 - see below. cooling_value (Optional, int): The active state datapoint value when in cooling mode - see below. drying_value (Optional, int): The active state datapoint value when in drying mode. fanonly_value (Optional, int): The active state datapoint value when in fan-only mode.

preset (Optional): Configuration for presets. eco (Optional): Configuration for Eco preset. datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the Eco action. temperature (Optional, int): Temperature setpoint for Eco preset. sleep (Optional): Configuration for Sleep preset datapoint ( Required , int): The Datapoint id number of the Sleep Action

swing_mode (Optional): Configuration for the swing (oscillation) modes. vertical_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the vertical swing action. horizontal_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the horizontal swing action.

fan_mode (Optional): Configuration for fan modes/fan speeds. datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the Fan value state. auto_value (Optional, int): The datapoint value the device reports when the fan is on auto speed. low_value (Optional, int): The datapoint value the device reports when the fan is on low speed. medium_value (Optional, int): The datapoint value the device reports when the fan is on medium speed. middle_value (Optional, int): The datapoint value the device reports when the fan is on middle speed. (May set to device’s high value if you have a Turbo option). high_value (Optional, int): The datapoint value the device reports when the fan is on high speed. (Sometimes called Turbo ).

heating_state_pin (Optional, Pin): The input pin indicating that the device is heating - see below. Only used if active_state_datapoint is not configured.

cooling_state_pin (Optional, Pin): The input pin indicating that the device is cooling - see below. Only used if active_state_datapoint is not configured.

target_temperature_datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the target temperature.

current_temperature_datapoint ( Required , int): The datapoint id number of the current temperature.

temperature_multiplier (Optional, float): A multiplier to modify the incoming and outgoing temperature values - see below.

reports_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the device reports temperatures in Fahrenheit. ESPHome expects all climate temperatures to be in Celcius, otherwise unexpected conversions will take place when it is published to Home Assistant. Defaults to false .

If the device has different multipliers for current and target temperatures, temperature_multiplier can be replaced with both of:

current_temperature_multiplier (Optional, float): A multiplier to modify the current temperature value.

target_temperature_multiplier (Optional, float): A multiplier to modify the target temperature value.

All other options from Climate.

Active state detection Section titled “Active state detection”

Some Tuya climate devices don’t have a data point for setting and reporting HVAC mode, they use a data point to report their active state (current action). In this case, you can just use the active_state configuration.

If your device uses a data point for HVAC mode, but not for reporting the active state, it is possible to modify the hardware so that the relay outputs can be read by the ESP. Please refer to this discussion for more details on the required modifications. You can then use the heating_state_pin and/or cooling_state_pin configuration variables to detect the current state.

If none of the above variables are set, the active state is inferred from the difference between the current and target temperatures:

If supports_heat is True and the current temperature is more than 1 °C below the target temperature, the device is expected to be heating.

is and the current temperature is more than 1 °C below the target temperature, the device is expected to be heating. If supports_cool is True and the current temperature is more than 1 °C above the target temperature, the device is expected to be cooling.

Some Tuya climate devices report the temperature with a multiplied factor. This is because the MCU only utlizes integers for data reporting and to get a .5 temperature you need to divide by 2 on the ESPHome side.