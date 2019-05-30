The rgbw light platform creates an RGBW light from 4 float output components (one for each channel).

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgbw name : " Livingroom Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3 white : output_component4

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgbw name : " Livingroom Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3 white : output_component4 # Example output entry output : - platform : ... id : output_component1 max_power : 80%

NOTE Remember that gamma_correct is enabled by default ( γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum: max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144 , then you would set max_power to 14.4%.

With some LED bulbs, it is not possible to enable the RGB leds at the same time as the white leds, or setting the RGB channels to maximum whilst wanting a white light will have an undesired hue effect. For these cases a configuration variable is available that prevents the RGB leds and white leds from being turned on at the same time: color_interlock .

Setting this option to true will result in the light having two color modes available, RGB and WHITE . When the RGB color mode is active, the white leds are turned off, and when the WHITE color mode is active, the RGB leds are turned off. Switching between these modes can be done from the Home Assistant interface, or by using the color_mode option of the light control actions.