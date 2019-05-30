RGBW Light
The
rgbw light platform creates an RGBW light from 4 float output components (one for each channel).
Color CorrectionSection titled “Color Correction”
It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:
NOTE
Remember that
gamma_correct is enabled by default (
γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum:
max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144, then you would set
max_power to 14.4%.
Color InterlockSection titled “Color Interlock”
With some LED bulbs, it is not possible to enable the RGB leds at the same time as the white leds, or setting
the RGB channels to maximum whilst wanting a white light will have an undesired hue effect. For these cases a
configuration variable is available that prevents the RGB leds and white leds from being turned on at the same
time:
color_interlock.
Setting this option to
true will result in the light having two color modes available,
RGB and
WHITE.
When the
RGB color mode is active, the white leds are turned off, and when the
WHITE color mode is active,
the RGB leds are turned off. Switching between these modes can be done from the Home Assistant interface, or by using
the
color_mode option of the light control actions.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
red (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the red channel.
-
green (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the green channel.
-
blue (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the blue channel.
-
white (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the white channel.
-
color_interlock (Optional, boolean): When enabled, this will prevent white leds being on at the same time as RGB leds. See Color Interlock for more information. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Light.