BMP280 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The bmp280 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP280 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C or SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP280 Temperature and Pressure Sensor.

# Example configuration entry I2C sensor : - platform : bmp280_i2c temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " oversampling : 16x pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " address : 0x77 update_interval : 60s # Example configuration entry SPI sensor : - platform : bmp280_spi temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " oversampling : 16x pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " cs_pin : GPIO5 update_interval : 60s

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 2x , 4x , 16x . Defaults to OFF .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

I²C Configuration variables:

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77 . Another address can be 0x76 .

SPI Configuration variables:

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin of the BMP280 sensor.

Pins on the BMP280. Only VCC, GND, SCL, and SDA need to be connected.

By default, the BMP280 sensor measures each value 16 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values: