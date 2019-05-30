BMP280 Temperature+Pressure Sensor
The
bmp280 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP280
(datasheet,
Adafruit) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. The I²C or SPI is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature. sensor
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of
OFF,
2x,
4x,
16x. Defaults to
OFF.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
I²C Configuration variables:
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of
the sensor. Defaults to
0x77. Another address can be
0x76.
SPI Configuration variables:
- cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin of the BMP280 sensor.
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the BMP280 sensor measures each value 16 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:
NONE(value is skipped)
1x
2x
4x
8x
16x(default)