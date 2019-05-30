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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

UART Switch

The uart switch platform allows you to send a pre-defined sequence of bytes on a UART bus when triggered.

# Example configuration entry
switch:
  - platform: uart
    name: "UART String Output"
    data: 'DataToSend'
  - platform: uart
    name: "UART Bytes Output"
    data: [0xDE, 0xAD, 0xBE, 0xEF]
  - platform: uart
    name: "UART Recurring Output"
    data: [0xDE, 0xAD, 0xBE, 0xEF]
    send_every: 1s
  - platform: uart
    name: "UART On/Off"
    data:
      turn_on: "TurnOn\r\n"
      turn_off: "TurnOff\r\n"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.

  • data (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send via UART. Either an ASCII string or a list of bytes or one or both of the following nested options (see example above).

    • turn_on (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning on.
    • turn_off (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning off.

  • send_every (Optional, Time): Sends recurring data instead of sending once.

  • All other options from Switch.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”