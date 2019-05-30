UART Switch
The
uart switch platform allows you to send a pre-defined sequence of bytes on a
UART bus when triggered.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
-
data (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send via UART. Either an ASCII string or a list of bytes or one or both of the following nested options (see example above).
- turn_on (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning on.
- turn_off (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning off.
-
send_every (Optional, Time): Sends recurring data instead of sending once.
-
All other options from Switch.