UART Switch

data (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send via UART. Either an ASCII string or a list of bytes or one or both of the following nested options (see example above).

turn_on (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning on.

(Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning on. turn_off (Optional, string or list of bytes): The data to send when turning off.