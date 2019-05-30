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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Debug Component

The debug component can be used to debug problems with ESPHome. At startup, it prints a bunch of useful information like reset reason, free heap size, ESPHome version and so on. It also allows you to get the same information as a text sensor, and to monitor the state of the ESP heap memory (free space, maximum free block size and fragmentation level) and the main-loop timing. Monitoring can be done via the logger or web server component if it has been configured.

Example debug component output. 
# Example configuration entry
debug:
  update_interval: 5s


text_sensor:
  - platform: debug
    device:
      name: "Device Info"
    reset_reason:
      name: "Reset Reason"


sensor:
  - platform: debug
    free:
      name: "Heap Free"
    block:
      name: "Heap Max Block"
    min_free:
      name: "Heap Min Free"
    fragmentation:
      name: "Heap Fragmentation"
    loop_time:
      name: "Loop Time"
    psram:
      name: "Free PSRAM"
    cpu_frequency:
      name: "CPU Frequency"

Text Sensor

Section titled “Text Sensor”

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • device (Optional): Reports the following device information:

    • ESPHome Version

    • Free heap size at startup

    • Flash chip size, speed and mode

    • ESP32:

      • Chip model, cores, revision
      • Chip features (BLE / BT / WiFi_BGN / EMB_FLASH / EMB_PSRAM / …)
      • ESP-IDF version
      • EFuse MAC
      • Reset reason
      • Wakeup reason

    • ESP8266:

      • Chip id, frequency
      • Flash id
      • SDK, Core & Boot versions
      • Reset reason & information

    Accepts all options from Text Sensor.

  • reset_reason (Optional): Reports the last reboot reason in a human-readable form. Accepts all options from Text Sensor.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • free (Optional): Reports the free heap size in bytes. All options from Sensor.

  • block (Optional): Reports the largest contiguous free RAM block on the heap in bytes. All options from Sensor.

  • min_free (Optional): Reports the minimum free heap size since boot in bytes. This is useful for detecting memory leaks or high-water-mark usage. Only available on ESP32 and LibreTiny. All options from Sensor.

  • fragmentation (Optional): Reports the fragmentation metric of the heap (0% is clean, more than ~50% may cause allocation failures). Available on ESP8266 with Arduino 2.5.2+ and ESP32. All options from Sensor.

  • loop_time (Optional): Reports the longest time between successive iterations of the main loop. All options from Sensor.

  • psram (Optional): Reports the free PSRAM in bytes. Only available on ESP32. All options from Sensor.

  • cpu_frequency (Optional): Reports the CPU frequency in Hz. All options from Sensor.

Zephyr

Section titled “Zephyr”

The component enables debugging features for ESPHome devices running on the Zephyr RTOS. It helps with low-level firmware debugging using SWD (Serial Wire Debug). It enables:

  • Thread Awareness in GDB
    Injects Zephyr thread metadata so that all active threads can be inspected via GDB when connected over SWD.

  • Real-Time Logging over RTT
    Enables logging output over SEGGER RTT (Real Time Transfer), allowing non-intrusive debug logs through SWD.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”