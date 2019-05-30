The debug component can be used to debug problems with ESPHome. At startup, it prints a bunch of useful information like reset reason, free heap size, ESPHome version and so on. It also allows you to get the same information as a text sensor, and to monitor the state of the ESP heap memory (free space, maximum free block size and fragmentation level) and the main-loop timing. Monitoring can be done via the logger or web server component if it has been configured.

Example debug component output.

# Example configuration entry debug : update_interval : 5s text_sensor : - platform : debug device : name : " Device Info " reset_reason : name : " Reset Reason " sensor : - platform : debug free : name : " Heap Free " block : name : " Heap Max Block " min_free : name : " Heap Min Free " fragmentation : name : " Heap Fragmentation " loop_time : name : " Loop Time " psram : name : " Free PSRAM " cpu_frequency : name : " CPU Frequency "

device (Optional): Reports the following device information: ESPHome Version Free heap size at startup Flash chip size, speed and mode ESP32: Chip model, cores, revision Chip features (BLE / BT / WiFi_BGN / EMB_FLASH / EMB_PSRAM / …) ESP-IDF version EFuse MAC Reset reason Wakeup reason ESP8266: Chip id, frequency Flash id SDK, Core & Boot versions Reset reason & information Accepts all options from Text Sensor.

reset_reason (Optional): Reports the last reboot reason in a human-readable form. Accepts all options from Text Sensor.

free (Optional): Reports the free heap size in bytes. All options from Sensor.

block (Optional): Reports the largest contiguous free RAM block on the heap in bytes. All options from Sensor.

min_free (Optional): Reports the minimum free heap size since boot in bytes. This is useful for detecting memory leaks or high-water-mark usage. Only available on ESP32 and LibreTiny. All options from Sensor.

fragmentation (Optional): Reports the fragmentation metric of the heap (0% is clean, more than ~50% may cause allocation failures). Available on ESP8266 with Arduino 2.5.2+ and ESP32. All options from Sensor.

loop_time (Optional): Reports the longest time between successive iterations of the main loop. All options from Sensor.

psram (Optional): Reports the free PSRAM in bytes. Only available on ESP32. All options from Sensor.

cpu_frequency (Optional): Reports the CPU frequency in Hz. All options from Sensor.

The component enables debugging features for ESPHome devices running on the Zephyr RTOS. It helps with low-level firmware debugging using SWD (Serial Wire Debug). It enables: