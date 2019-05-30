Debug Component
The
debug component can be used to debug problems with ESPHome. At startup, it prints
a bunch of useful information like reset reason, free heap size, ESPHome version and so on.
It also allows you to get the same information as a text sensor, and to monitor the state of the
ESP heap memory (free space, maximum free block size and fragmentation level) and the main-loop timing. Monitoring can be done via the logger or web server component if it has been configured.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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device (Optional): Reports the following device information:
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ESPHome Version
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Free heap size at startup
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Flash chip size, speed and mode
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ESP32:
- Chip model, cores, revision
- Chip features (BLE / BT / WiFi_BGN / EMB_FLASH / EMB_PSRAM / …)
- ESP-IDF version
- EFuse MAC
- Reset reason
- Wakeup reason
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ESP8266:
- Chip id, frequency
- Flash id
- SDK, Core & Boot versions
- Reset reason & information
Accepts all options from Text Sensor.
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reset_reason (Optional): Reports the last reboot reason in a human-readable form. Accepts all options from Text Sensor.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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free (Optional): Reports the free heap size in bytes. All options from Sensor.
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block (Optional): Reports the largest contiguous free RAM block on the heap in bytes. All options from Sensor.
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min_free (Optional): Reports the minimum free heap size since boot in bytes. This is useful for detecting memory leaks or high-water-mark usage. Only available on ESP32 and LibreTiny. All options from Sensor.
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fragmentation (Optional): Reports the fragmentation metric of the heap (0% is clean, more than ~50% may cause allocation failures). Available on ESP8266 with Arduino 2.5.2+ and ESP32. All options from Sensor.
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loop_time (Optional): Reports the longest time between successive iterations of the main loop. All options from Sensor.
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psram (Optional): Reports the free PSRAM in bytes. Only available on ESP32. All options from Sensor.
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cpu_frequency (Optional): Reports the CPU frequency in Hz. All options from Sensor.
ZephyrSection titled “Zephyr”
The component enables debugging features for ESPHome devices running on the Zephyr RTOS. It helps with low-level firmware debugging using SWD (Serial Wire Debug). It enables:
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Thread Awareness in GDB
Injects Zephyr thread metadata so that all active threads can be inspected via GDB when connected over SWD.
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Real-Time Logging over RTT
Enables logging output over SEGGER RTT (Real Time Transfer), allowing non-intrusive debug logs through SWD.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Sensor Filters
- Logger Component
- Troubleshooting - Troubleshooting guide for debugging crashes and boot failures
- API Reference: debug_component.h