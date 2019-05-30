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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ES7210

The es7210 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES7210 high performance four channel audio ADC (datasheet). This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES7210.

# Example configuration entry
audio_adc:
  - platform: es7210

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of 16bit, 24bit or 32bit. Defaults to 16bit.

  • mic_gain (Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of 0DB, 3DB, 6DB, 9DB, 12DB, 15DB, 18DB, 21DB, 24DB, 27DB, 30DB, 33DB, 34.5DB, 36DB, or 37.5DB. Defaults to 24DB.

  • sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to 16000.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x40.

  • i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES7210 is connected to.

  • All other options from Audio ADC.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

All Audio ADC Automations are supported by this platform.

Configuration Examples

Section titled “Configuration Examples”

ESP32 S3 Box 3:

audio_adc:
  - platform: es7210
    id: es7210_adc
    bits_per_sample: 16bit
    sample_rate: 16000


i2s_audio:
  - id: i2s_audio_bus
    i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIO45
    i2s_bclk_pin: GPIO17
    i2s_mclk_pin: GPIO2


microphone:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    id: box_mic
    sample_rate: 16000
    i2s_din_pin: GPIO16
    bits_per_sample: 16bit
    adc_type: external

See Also

Section titled “See Also”