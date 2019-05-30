ES7210
The
es7210 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the ES7210 high performance four channel audio ADC
(datasheet).
This allows attached microphones to be used as a microphone input via I2S Audio.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the ES7210.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of
16bit,
24bitor
32bit. Defaults to
16bit.
-
mic_gain (Optional, enum): The gain applied to the ADC microphones. One of
0DB,
3DB,
6DB,
9DB,
12DB,
15DB,
18DB,
21DB,
24DB,
27DB,
30DB,
33DB,
34.5DB,
36DB, or
37.5DB. Defaults to
24DB.
-
sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to
16000.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x40.
-
i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the ES7210 is connected to.
-
All other options from Audio ADC.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
All Audio ADC Automations are supported by this platform.
Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Configuration Examples”
ESP32 S3 Box 3: