SEN6x Series Environmental Sensor
The
sen6x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion
SEN62,
SEN63C,
SEN65,
SEN66,
SEN68 and
SEN69C Environmental sensor
(datasheet)
sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
|Sensor
|PM
|RH/T
|VOC
|NOx
|CO₂
|HCHO
|SEN62
|✓
|✓
|SEN63C
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SEN65
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SEN66
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SEN68
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|SEN69C
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
type (Optional): The type of sensor. If not specified, sensor type will be auto-detected. If specified, the value will override auto-detection. In case of mismatch, a warning will be provided in the log.
- SEN62
- SEN63C
- SEN65
- SEN66
- SEN68
- SEN69C
-
pm_1_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 1μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_4_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 4μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): Temperature.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity.
- All options from Sensor.
-
voc (Optional): VOC Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.
- All options from Sensor.
-
nox (Optional): NOx Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.
- All options from Sensor.
-
co2 (Optional): The carbon dioxide concentration in ppm. Note: only available with SEN63C, SEN66 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.
- All options from Sensor.
-
formaldehyde (Optional): The Formaldehyde (HCHO) concentration in ppb. Note: only available with SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x6B.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
NOTE
The sensor needs about a minute “warm-up”. The VOC and NOx gas index algorithm needs a number of samples before the values stabilize.
WiringSection titled “Wiring”
The sensor has a JST GHR-06V-S 6 pin type connector, with a 1.25mm pitch. The cable needs this connector:
Pins 2 and 5 (GND) and pins 1 and 6 (VDD) are connected internally.
For better stability, the SDA and SCL lines require suitable pull-up resistors.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Sensor Filters
- Sen5x Series Environmental sensor
- Absolute Humidity
- SDS011 Particulate Matter Sensor
- PMSX003 Particulate Matter Sensor
- CCS811 eCO_2 and Volatile Organic Compound Sensor
- SCD4X CO₂, Temperature and Relative Humidity Sensor
- SPS30 Particulate Matter Sensor
- SGP40 Volatile Organic Compound Sensor and SGP41 VOC and NOx Sensor
- API Reference: sen6x.h