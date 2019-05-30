SEN6x Series Environmental Sensor

The sen6x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SEN62, SEN63C, SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 and SEN69C Environmental sensor (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Sensor PM RH/T VOC NOx CO₂ HCHO SEN62 ✓ ✓ SEN63C ✓ ✓ ✓ SEN65 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEN66 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEN68 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SEN69C ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sen6x type : SEN69C pm_1_0 : name : PM <1µm Weight concentration pm_2_5 : name : PM <2.5µm Weight concentration pm_4_0 : name : PM <4µm Weight concentration pm_10_0 : name : PM <10µm Weight concentration temperature : name : Temperature humidity : name : Humidity voc : name : VOC nox : name : NOx co2 : name : Carbon Dioxide formaldehyde : name : Formaldehyde

type (Optional): The type of sensor. If not specified, sensor type will be auto-detected. If specified, the value will override auto-detection. In case of mismatch, a warning will be provided in the log. SEN62 SEN63C SEN65 SEN66 SEN68 SEN69C

pm_1_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 1μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_4_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 4μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³. All options from Sensor.

temperature (Optional): Temperature. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity. All options from Sensor.

voc (Optional): VOC Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

nox (Optional): NOx Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

co2 (Optional): The carbon dioxide concentration in ppm. Note: only available with SEN63C, SEN66 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

formaldehyde (Optional): The Formaldehyde (HCHO) concentration in ppb. Note: only available with SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x6B .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

NOTE The sensor needs about a minute “warm-up”. The VOC and NOx gas index algorithm needs a number of samples before the values stabilize.

The sensor has a JST GHR-06V-S 6 pin type connector, with a 1.25mm pitch. The cable needs this connector:

Pins 2 and 5 (GND) and pins 1 and 6 (VDD) are connected internally.

For better stability, the SDA and SCL lines require suitable pull-up resistors.