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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SEN6x Series Environmental Sensor

The sen6x sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SEN62, SEN63C, SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 and SEN69C Environmental sensor (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

SEN6x Environmental Sensor

SensorPMRH/TVOCNOxCO₂HCHO
SEN62
SEN63C
SEN65
SEN66
SEN68
SEN69C
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: sen6x
    type: SEN69C
    pm_1_0:
      name: PM <1µm Weight concentration
    pm_2_5:
      name: PM <2.5µm Weight concentration
    pm_4_0:
      name: PM <4µm Weight concentration
    pm_10_0:
      name: PM <10µm Weight concentration
    temperature:
      name: Temperature
    humidity:
      name: Humidity
    voc:
      name: VOC
    nox:
      name: NOx
    co2:
      name: Carbon Dioxide
    formaldehyde:
      name: Formaldehyde

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • type (Optional): The type of sensor. If not specified, sensor type will be auto-detected. If specified, the value will override auto-detection. In case of mismatch, a warning will be provided in the log.

    • SEN62
    • SEN63C
    • SEN65
    • SEN66
    • SEN68
    • SEN69C

  • pm_1_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 1μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • pm_2_5 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for fine particles up to 2.5μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • pm_4_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 4μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • pm_10_0 (Optional): The information for the Weight Concentration sensor for coarse particles up to 10μm. Readings in µg/m³.

  • temperature (Optional): Temperature.

  • humidity (Optional): Relative Humidity.

  • voc (Optional): VOC Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.

  • nox (Optional): NOx Index. Note: only available with SEN65, SEN66, SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.

  • co2 (Optional): The carbon dioxide concentration in ppm. Note: only available with SEN63C, SEN66 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.

  • formaldehyde (Optional): The Formaldehyde (HCHO) concentration in ppb. Note: only available with SEN68 or SEN69C. The sensor will be ignored on unsupported models.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x6B.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

NOTE

The sensor needs about a minute “warm-up”. The VOC and NOx gas index algorithm needs a number of samples before the values stabilize.

Wiring

Section titled “Wiring”

The sensor has a JST GHR-06V-S 6 pin type connector, with a 1.25mm pitch. The cable needs this connector:

JST GHR-06V-S 6-pin connector

Pins 2 and 5 (GND) and pins 1 and 6 (VDD) are connected internally.

For better stability, the SDA and SCL lines require suitable pull-up resistors.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”