This is a component using the RP2040 PIO peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.

light : - platform : rp2040_pio_led_strip name : led_strip id : led_strip pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 10 pio : 0 rgb_order : GRB chipset : WS2812B

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.

num_leds ( Required , int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

pio ( Required , int): The PIO peripheral to use. If using multiple strips, you can use up to 4 strips per PIO. Must be one of 0 or 1 .

chipset (Optional, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from. WS2812 WS2812B SK6812 SM16703

rgb_order ( Required , string): The RGB order of the strip. RGB RBG GRB GBR BGR BRG

is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false .

All other options from Light.

These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.