RP2040 PIO LED Strip
This is a component using the RP2040 PIO peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.
-
num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.
-
pio (Required, int): The PIO peripheral to use. If using multiple strips, you can use up to 4 strips per PIO. Must be one of
0or
1.
-
chipset (Optional, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from.
WS2812
WS2812B
SK6812
SM16703
-
-
rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.
RGB
RBG
GRB
GBR
BGR
BRG
-
-
is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to
trueif the strip is RGBW. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Light.
Manual TimingsSection titled “Manual Timings”
These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.
- bit0_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a
0bit.
- bit0_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a
0bit.
- bit1_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a
1bit.
- bit1_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a
1bit.