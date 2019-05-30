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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

RP2040 PIO LED Strip

This is a component using the RP2040 PIO peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.

light:
  - platform: rp2040_pio_led_strip
    name: led_strip
    id: led_strip
    pin: GPIOXX
    num_leds: 10
    pio: 0
    rgb_order: GRB
    chipset: WS2812B

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.

  • num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

  • pio (Required, int): The PIO peripheral to use. If using multiple strips, you can use up to 4 strips per PIO. Must be one of 0 or 1.

  • chipset (Optional, enum): The chipset to apply known timings from.

    • WS2812
    • WS2812B
    • SK6812
    • SM16703

  • rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.

    • RGB
    • RBG
    • GRB
    • GBR
    • BGR
    • BRG

  • is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false.

  • All other options from Light.

Manual Timings

Section titled “Manual Timings”

These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.

  • bit0_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a 0 bit.
  • bit0_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a 0 bit.
  • bit1_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a 1 bit.
  • bit1_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a 1 bit.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”