BLE Client Binary Output

The ble_client component is a output that can write a binary value to service characteristics of BLE devices.

For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : itag_black output : - platform : ble_client ble_client_id : itag_black service_uuid : " 10110000-5354-4F52-5A26-4249434B454C " characteristic_uuid : " 10110013-5354-4f52-5a26-4249434b454c " require_response : false