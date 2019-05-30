BLE Client Binary Output
The
ble_client component is a output that can write a binary value to service characteristics of BLE devices.
For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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ble_client_id (Required, ID): ID of the associated BLE client.
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service_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service on the device.
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characteristic_uuid (Required, UUID): UUID of the service’s characteristic to write to.
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id (Optional, ID): The ID to use for code generation, and for reference by dependent components.
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require_response (Optional, boolean): Control whether to require a remote response from the device when writing. Whether or not this is required will vary by device. Defaults to
false
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All other options from Output.