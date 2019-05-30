The SN74HC595 component allows you to use SN74HC595 shift registers as I/O expanders (datasheet, SparkFun) in ESPHome. It uses 3 wires (optionally 4) for communication. Optionally, it can be added to a SPI bus to allow sharing pins with other components.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins for your projects. Up to 256 shift registers can be daisy-chained to provide more pins, without using more GPIO pins on the controller.

Use of the OE pin is optional. If used, the pin should be pulled up externally.

SN74HC595 I/O Expander (shift register).

The component can be configured using GPIO pins or the SPI Bus.

# Example configuration entry sn74hc595 : - id : ' sn74hc595_hub ' data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX latch_pin : GPIOXX oe_pin : GPIOXX sr_count : 2 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " SN74HC595 Pin #0 " pin : sn74hc595 : sn74hc595_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component. data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SER (SD) input.

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SER (SD) input. clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SRCLK (SH_CP) pin

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SRCLK (SH_CP) pin latch_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin

(Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up-to 256. Defaults to 1 .

# Example configuration entry sn74hc595 : - id : ' sn74hc595_hub ' type : spi latch_pin : GPIOXX oe_pin : GPIOXX sr_count : 2

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component. spi_id ( Required , SPI Bus Schema): The SPI bus to use. This will automatically be set to the ID of the SPI bus if there is only one.

( , SPI Bus Schema): The SPI bus to use. This will automatically be set to the ID of the SPI bus if there is only one. type ( Required , string): Must be spi .

( , string): Must be . latch_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin

( , Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin

(Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up to 256. Defaults to 1 .

# Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " SN74HC595 Pin #0 " pin : sn74hc595 : sn74hc595_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0 inverted : false