SN74HC595 I/O Expander (shift register)
The SN74HC595 component allows you to use SN74HC595 shift registers as I/O expanders (datasheet, SparkFun) in ESPHome. It uses 3 wires (optionally 4) for communication. Optionally, it can be added to a SPI bus to allow sharing pins with other components.
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins for your projects. Up to 256 shift registers can be daisy-chained to provide more pins, without using more GPIO pins on the controller.
Use of the OE pin is optional. If used, the pin should be pulled up externally.
The component can be configured using GPIO pins or the SPI Bus.
Over GPIOSection titled “Over GPIO”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component.
- data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SER (SD) input.
- clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 SRCLK (SH_CP) pin
- latch_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin
- oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin
- sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up-to 256. Defaults to
1.
Over SPISection titled “Over SPI”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this SN74HC595 component.
- spi_id (Required, SPI Bus Schema): The SPI bus to use. This will automatically be set to the ID of the SPI bus if there is only one.
- type (Required, string): Must be
spi.
- latch_pin (Required, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 RCLK (ST_CP) pin
- oe_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to SN74HC595 OE pin
- sr_count (Optional, int): Number of daisy-chained shift registers, up to 256. Defaults to
1.
Pin configurationSection titled “Pin configuration”
- sn74hc595 (Required, ID): The id of the SN74HC595 component of the pin.
- number (Required, int): The pin number.
- inverted (Optional, boolean): If all written values should be treated as inverted.
Defaults to
false.