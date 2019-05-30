Remote Transmitter
The
remote_transmitter component lets you send various common remote control signals, such as infrared
or 433 MHz radio frequency (RF) signals.
The component is split into two parts:
- The remote transmitter “hub”, which defines the pin and a few additional settings, and…
- Individual actions to send encoded remote signals.
See Setting up IR Devices and Setting up RF Devices for details.
NOTE
This component performs best with an ESP32 or variant; most have a dedicated RMT hardware peripheral which ensures accurate signal timing. The ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 lack RMT hardware and use a software (GPIO bitbang) implementation instead.
-
pin (Required, Pin): The pin to transmit the remote signal on.
-
carrier_duty_percent (Required, int): How much of the time the remote is on. For example, infrared protocols modulate the signal using a carrier signal. Set this to
50%if you’re using IR LEDs and
100%for RF applications like 433 MHz transmitters.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Useful when multiple transmitters are connected to a single device.
ESP32 RMT configuration variablesSection titled “ESP32 RMT configuration variables”
NOTE
The following options apply only to ESP32 variants with RMT hardware. They are not available on the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61, which use a software implementation.
- rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When
use_dmais enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the
ESP32and
ESP32-S2variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.
|ESP32 Variant
|Available Memory
|Block Size
|ESP32
|512 symbols
|64 symbols
|ESP32-C3
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-C5
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-C6
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-H2
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-P4
|192 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-S2
|256 symbols
|64 symbols
|ESP32-S3
|192 symbols
|48 symbols
-
clock_resolution (Optional, int): The clock resolution used by the RMT peripheral in Hz. Defaults to
1000000.
-
non_blocking (Optional, boolean): If enabled, any transmit will return immediately and the RMT will run in the background. The
on_completeautomation will trigger after the transmit completes. Defaults to
true.
-
use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled
rmt_symbolscontrols the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.
-
eot_level (Optional, boolean): Overrides the default end of transmit level. Defaults to
falseunless
pinis set to inverted or open-drain.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
-
on_transmit (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform before data is sent. Useful if the radio / IR hardware needs to change state or power on.
-
on_complete (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after data has been sent. Useful if the radio / IR hardware needs to change state or power off.
Remote Transmitter ActionsSection titled “Remote Transmitter Actions”
Remote transmitters support a number of actions that can be used to send remote codes. All supported protocols are listed below. All actions have these additional #### Configuration variables
-
repeat (Optional): Defines the number of times the code is repeated when transmitted. By default, codes are sent only once.
- times (int, templatable): The number of times to repeat the code.
- wait_time (Time, templatable): The time to wait between repeats (in µs as a result of a lambda).
-
transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The remote transmitter to send the remote code with. Defaults to the first one defined in the configuration.
If you’re looking for the same functionality as is default in the
rpi_rf integration in Home Assistant, you’ll want
to set the times to 10 and the wait_time to 0s.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_abbwelcome Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_abbwelcome Action
This action sends a ABB-Welcome message to the intercom bus. The message type, addresses, address length and data can vary a lot between ABB-Welcome systems. Please refer to the received messages while performing actions like ringing a doorbell or opening a door.
-
source_address (Required, int, templatable): The source address to send the command from, see received messages for more info. For indoor stations the last byte of the address represents the apartment number set by the dials on the back of the indoor station and is transmitted in hexadecimal format.
-
destination_address (Required, int, templatable): The destination address to send the command to, see received messages for more info.
-
three_byte_address (Optional, boolean, templatable): The length of the source and destination address.
falsemeans two bytes and
truemeans three bytes. Please check the received messages to see which address length is used by your system. For example,
[XXXX > XXXX]appears in the receiver log for two byte addresses and
[XXXXXX > XXXXXX]for three byte addresses. Defaults to
false.
-
retransmission (Optional, boolean, templatable): Should only be
trueif this message has been transmitted before with the same
message_id. Typically, messages are transmitted up to three times with a 1 second interval if no reply is received. Defaults to
false.
-
message_type (Required, int, templatable): The message type, see dumper output for more info. The highest bit indicates a reply.
-
message_id (Optional, int, templatable): The message ID, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to a randomly generated ID if this message is not a reply or retransmission.
-
data (Optional, 0-7 bytes list, templatable): The code to send. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output. Defaults to
[]
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
NOTE
ABB-Welcome messages are sent over the two-wire bus of your intercom system. A custom receiver and transmitter circuit is required. More info
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_aeha Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_aeha Action
This action sends a AEHA code to a remote transmitter.
-
address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send the command to, see dumper output for more details.
-
data (Required, list, templatable): The command to send; a length of 2-35 bytes can be specified for one packet.
-
carrier_frequency (Optional, float, templatable): Set a frequency to send the signal with for infrared signals. Defaults to
38000Hz.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
AEHA refers to the Association for Electric Home Appliances in Japan, a format used by Panasonic and many other companies.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_beo4 Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_beo4 Action
This action sends a B&O Beo4 infrared protocol code to a remote transmitter.
- source (Required, int, templatable): The 8-bit source to send, e.g. 0x00=video,0x01=audio,…, see dumper output for more info.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send, e.g. 0x01=num1, 0x0d=mute,…, see dumper output for more info.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_brennenstuhl Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_brennenstuhl Action
This action sends a brennenstuhl protocol code to a remote transmitter.
- code (Required, int, templatable): The 24-bit code to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
NOTE
The brennenstuhl devices use rolling codes, i.e. each button of the remote generates 4 different codes in a pseudo random manner. See Rolling Codes for details and a complete YAML example.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_byronsx Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_byronsx Action
This action sends a Byron Doorbell RF protocol code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The 8-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info.
- command (Optional, int, templatable): The command to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to
0x10.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsat Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsat Action
This action sends a CanalSat infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
NOTE
The CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocols use a higher carrier frequency (56kHz) and are very similar. Depending on the hardware used they may interfere with each other when enabled simultaneously.
-
device (Required, int, templatable): The device to send to, see dumper output for more details.
-
address (Optional, int, templatable): The address (or sub-device) to send to, see dumper output for more details. Defaults to
0.
-
command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsatld Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsatld Action
This action sends a CanalSatLD infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
NOTE
The CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocols use a higher carrier frequency (56kHz) and are very similar. Depending on the hardware used they may interfere with each other when enabled simultaneously.
-
device (Required, int, templatable): The device to send to, see dumper output for more details.
-
address (Optional, int, templatable): The address (or sub-device) to send to, see dumper output for more details. Defaults to
0.
-
command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_coolix Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_coolix Action
This action sends one or two 24-bit Coolix infrared remote codes to a remote transmitter.
-
first (Required, uint32_t, templatable): The first 24-bit Coolix code to send; see dumper output for more info.
-
second (Optional, uint32_t, templatable): The second 24-bit Coolix code to send; see dumper output for more info.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_dish Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_dish Action
This action sends a Dish Network infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Optional, int, templatable): The number of the receiver to target, between 1 and 16 inclusive. Defaults to
1.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
You can find a list of commands in the LIRC project.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_dooya Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_dooya Action
This action sends a Dooya RF remote code to a remote transmitter.
-
id (Required, int, templatable): The 24-bit ID to send. Each remote has a unique one.
-
channel (Required, int, templatable): The 8-bit channel to send, between 0 and 255 inclusive.
-
button (Required, int, templatable): The 4-bit button to send, between 0 and 15 inclusive.
-
check (Required, int, templatable): The 4-bit check to send. Includes an indication that a button is being held down. See dumper output for more info.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_drayton Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_drayton Action
This action sends a Draton Digistat RF remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The 16-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info.
- channel (Required, int, templatable): The switch/channel to send, between 0 and 127 inclusive.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_dyson Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_dyson Action
This action sends a Dyson cool AM07 infrared protocol code to a remote transmitter.
- code (Required, int, templatable): The 16-bit code to trigger on, e.g. 0x1200=power, 0x1215=fan++, 0x122a=swing…, see dumper output for more info.
- index (Optional, int, templatable): The 8-bit rolling index. Defaults to
0xFF.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
NOTE
The dyson devices use rolling codes, i.e. each remote button generates 4 different codes in a pseudo random manner. On every transmit the index variable must loop to let the ..transmit_dyson function generate a code that differs from the previous one.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_gobox Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_gobox Action
This action sends a command to a Go-Box via the IR transmitter.
- code (Required, int, templatable): The command to send. Known commands are:
-
MENU = 0xaa55,
-
RETURN = 0x22dd,
-
UP = 0x0af5,
-
LEFT = 0x8a75,
-
RIGHT = 0x48b7,
-
DOWN = 0xa25d,
-
OK = 0xc837,
-
TOGGLE = 0xb847,
-
PROFILE = 0xfa05
-
FASTER = 0xf00f,
-
SLOWER = 0xd02f,
-
LOUDER = 0xb04f,
-
SOFTER = 0xf807,
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
-
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_jvc Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_jvc Action
This action sends a JVC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- data (Required, int, templatable): The JVC code to send, see dumper output for more info.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_keeloq Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_keeloq Action
This action sends KeeLoq RF remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The 32-bit address to send, see dumper output for more info.
- command (Optional, int, templatable): The 4-bit command/button code to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to
0x10.
- code (Required, int, templatable): The 32-bit encrypted field to send.
- level (Optional, boolean, templatable): Low battery level status bit. Defaults to false.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
- A repeat wait_time of 15ms as shown replicates the repetition of an HCS301.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_haier Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_haier Action
This action sends a 104-bit Haier code to a remote transmitter. The 8-bit checksum is added automatically.
- code (Required, list, templatable): The 13 byte Haier code to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_lg Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_lg Action
This action sends an LG infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- data (Required, int, templatable): The LG code to send, see dumper output for more info.
- nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to
28.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_magiquest Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_magiquest Action
This action sends a MagiQuest wand code to a remote transmitter.
-
wand_id (Required, int, templatable): The wand ID to send, as a hex integer. See the dumper output for your wand ID.
-
magnitude (Optional, int, templatable): The magnitude of swishes and swirls the wand should transmit. See the dumper output for examples. If omitted, sends 0xFFFF (which the real wand never uses).
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_midea Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_midea Action
This action sends a 40-bit Midea code to a remote transmitter. 8-bits of checksum added automatically.
-
code (Required, list, templatable): The 40-bit Midea code to send as a list of hex or integers.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_nec Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_nec Action
This action sends an NEC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
NOTE
In version 2021.12, the order of transferring bits was corrected from MSB to LSB in accordance with the NEC
standard. Therefore, if the configuration file has come from an earlier version of ESPhome, it is necessary to
reverse the order of the address and command bits when moving to 2021.12 or above. For example,
address: 0x84ED,
command: 0x13EC becomes
0xB721 and
0x37C8, respectively. In additional, ESPHome
does not automatically generate parity bits or pad values to 2 bytes. For example, to send command
0x0, you
need to use
0xFF00 (
0x00 being the command and
0xFF being the logical inverse).
-
address (Required, int, templatable): The 16-bit address to send, see dumper output for more details.
-
command (Required, int, templatable): The 16-bit NEC command to send.
-
command_repeats (Optional, int, templatable): The number of times the command bytes are sent in one transmission. Defaults to
1.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_nexa Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_nexa Action
This action a Nexa RF remote code to a remote transmitter.
-
device (Required, int, templatable): The Nexa device code to send, see dumper output for more info.
-
state (Required, int, templatable): The Nexa state code to send (0-OFF, 1-ON, 2-DIMMER LEVEL), see dumper output for more info.
-
group (Required, int, templatable): The Nexa group code to send, see dumper output for more info.
-
channel (Required, int, templatable): The Nexa channel code to send, see dumper output for more info.
-
level (Required, int, templatable): The Nexa level code to send, see dumper output for more info.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_panasonic Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_panasonic Action
This action sends a Panasonic infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send the command to, see dumper output for more details.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The command to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_pioneer Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_pioneer Action
This action sends a Pioneer infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
-
rc_code_1 (Required, int, templatable): The remote control code to send, see dumper output for more details.
-
rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The secondary remote control code to send; some codes are sent in two parts.
-
Note that
repeatis still optional, however Pioneer devices may require that a given code is received multiple times before they will act on it. Add this if your device does not respond to commands sent with this action.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
At the time this action was created, Pioneer maintained listings of IR codes used for their devices. If unable to find your specific device in the documentation, find a device in the same class; the codes are largely shared among devices within a given class.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_pronto Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_pronto Action
This action sends a raw code to a remote transmitter specified in Pronto format.
-
data (Required, string, templatable): The raw code to send specified as a string. Many remote control Pronto codes can be found on http://remotecentral.com
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_raw Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_raw Action
This action sends a raw code to a remote transmitter.
-
code (Required, list, templatable): The raw code to send as a list of integers. Positive numbers represent a digital high signal and negative numbers a digital low signal. The number itself encodes how long the signal should last (in microseconds).
-
carrier_frequency (Optional, float, templatable): Optionally set a frequency to send the signal with for infrared signals. Defaults to
0Hz.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc5 Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc5 Action
This action sends an RC5 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The RC5 command to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc6 Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc6 Action
This action sends an RC6 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The RC6 command to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_raw Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_raw Action
This action sends a raw RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.
-
code (Required, string, templatable): The raw code to send, copy this from the dump output.
-
protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_a Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_a Action
This action sends a type A RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.
-
group (Required, string, templatable): The group to send the command to.
-
device (Required, string, templatable): The device in the group to send the command to.
-
state (Required, boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.
-
protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_b Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_b Action
This action sends a type B RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.
-
address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send the command to.
-
channel (Required, int, templatable): The channel to send the command to.
-
state (Required, boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.
-
protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_c Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_c Action
This action sends a type C RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.
-
family (Required, string, templatable): The family to send the command to. Range is
ato
p.
-
group (Required, int, templatable): The group to send the command to. Range is 1 to 4.
-
device (Required, int, templatable): The device to send the command to. Range is 1 to 4.
-
state (Required, boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.
-
protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_d Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_d Action
This action sends a type D RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.
-
group (Required, string, templatable): The group to send the command to. Range is
ato
d.
-
device (Required, int, templatable): The device to send the command to. Range is 1 to 3.
-
state (Required, boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.
-
protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_roomba Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_roomba Action
This action sends a Roomba infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- data (Required, int, templatable): The Roomba code to send, see dumper output for more info.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Important:
-
While
repeatis optional, Roomba vacuums require that a given code is received at least three times before they will respond to it. If your Roomba does not respond to the command, increase this value.
-
While
wait_timeis optional, the Roomba Remote uses a 17 ms wait time between commands. However, it appears to work without this parameter.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung Action
This action sends a Samsung infrared remote code to a remote transmitter. It transmits codes up to 64 bits in length in a single packet.
- data (Required, int, templatable): The data to send, see dumper output for more details.
- nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to
32.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung36 Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung36 Action
This action sends a Samsung36 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
It transmits the
address and
command in two packets separated by a “space”.
- address (Required, int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The Samsung36 command to send, see dumper output for more details.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_symphony Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_symphony Action
This action sends a Symphony infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
It transmits constant bit-time frames with a footer gap. Physical Symphony remotes typically
send the same frame twice separated by a ~35 ms gap. Use
command_repeats to control how
many identical frames are sent; defaults to 2.
-
data (Required, int, templatable): The Symphony code to send, see dumper output for more info.
-
nbits (Required, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Typical values:
8,
12, or
16.
-
command_repeats (Optional, int, templatable): Number of times to send the same frame in one transmission. Defaults to
2to match typical handsets.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_sony Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_sony Action
This action a Sony infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- data (Required, int, templatable): The Sony code to send, see dumper output for more info.
- nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to
12.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_toshiba_ac Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_toshiba_ac Action
This action sends a Toshiba AC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
NOTE
This action transmits codes using the new(er) Toshiba AC protocol and likely will not work with older units.
-
rc_code_1 (Required, int, templatable): The remote control code to send, see dumper output for more details.
-
rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The secondary remote control code to send; some codes are sent in two parts.
-
All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_mirage Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_mirage Action
This action sends a 112-bit Mirage code to a remote transmitter. 8-bits of checksum added automatically.
- code (Required, list, templatable): The 14 byte Mirage code to send.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.transmit_toto Action”
remote_transmitter.transmit_toto Action
This action sends a Toto infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.
- command (Required, int, templatable): The 1-byte Toto command code to send. Range is 0 to 0xFF.
- rc_code_1 (Optional, int, templatable): The first 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF.
- rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The second 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF.
- All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.
NOTE
Toto remotes repeat all codes three times at a 36ms interval. This behavior will occur by default, but may be overridden by specifying
repeat and
wait time configuration variables.
Section titled “remote_transmitter.digital_write Action”
remote_transmitter.digital_write Action
This action sets the output value of the pin.
-
transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The remote transmitter to set the pin value on. Defaults to the first one defined in the configuration.
-
value (Required, bool, templatable): The output value of the pin.
RC Switch ProtocolSection titled “RC Switch Protocol”
All RC Switch
protocol settings have these settings:
-
Either the value is an integer, then the inbuilt protocol definition with the given number is used.
-
Or a key-value mapping is given, then there are these settings:
-
pulse_length (Required, int): The pulse length of the protocol - how many microseconds one pulse should last for.
-
sync (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for the sync header, defaults to
[1, 31]
-
zero (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for a zero bit, defaults to
[1, 3]
-
one (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for a one bit, defaults to
[3, 1]
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): If this protocol is inverted. Defaults to
false.
-
Lambda callsSection titled “Lambda calls”
Actions may also be called from lambdas. The
.transmit() call can be populated with
raw timings or encoded data for a specific protocol by following the examples below.
.transmit(): Returns a call to populate with data and send.