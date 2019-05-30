The remote_transmitter component lets you send various common remote control signals, such as infrared or 433 MHz radio frequency (RF) signals.

The component is split into two parts:

The remote transmitter “hub”, which defines the pin and a few additional settings, and…

Individual actions to send encoded remote signals.

See Setting up IR Devices and Setting up RF Devices for details.

NOTE This component performs best with an ESP32 or variant; most have a dedicated RMT hardware peripheral which ensures accurate signal timing. The ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 lack RMT hardware and use a software (GPIO bitbang) implementation instead.

# Example configuration entry remote_transmitter : pin : GPIOXX carrier_duty_percent : 50%

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin to transmit the remote signal on.

carrier_duty_percent ( Required , int): How much of the time the remote is on. For example, infrared protocols modulate the signal using a carrier signal. Set this to 50% if you’re using IR LEDs and 100% for RF applications like 433 MHz transmitters.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Useful when multiple transmitters are connected to a single device.

ESP32 RMT configuration variables Section titled “ESP32 RMT configuration variables”

NOTE The following options apply only to ESP32 variants with RMT hardware. They are not available on the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61, which use a software implementation.

rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When use_dma is enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the ESP32 and ESP32-S2 variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.

ESP32 Variant Available Memory Block Size ESP32 512 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-C3 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C5 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C6 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-H2 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-P4 192 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-S2 256 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-S3 192 symbols 48 symbols

clock_resolution (Optional, int): The clock resolution used by the RMT peripheral in Hz. Defaults to 1000000 .

non_blocking (Optional, boolean): If enabled, any transmit will return immediately and the RMT will run in the background. The on_complete automation will trigger after the transmit completes. Defaults to true .

use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled rmt_symbols controls the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.

eot_level (Optional, boolean): Overrides the default end of transmit level. Defaults to false unless pin is set to inverted or open-drain.

on_transmit (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform before data is sent. Useful if the radio / IR hardware needs to change state or power on.

on_complete (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform after data has been sent. Useful if the radio / IR hardware needs to change state or power off.

# Example automation remote_transmitter : ... on_transmit : then : - switch.turn_on : tx_enable on_complete : then : - switch.turn_off : tx_enable

Remote Transmitter Actions Section titled “Remote Transmitter Actions”

Remote transmitters support a number of actions that can be used to send remote codes. All supported protocols are listed below. All actions have these additional #### Configuration variables

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_x : # ... repeat : times : 5 wait_time : 10ms

repeat (Optional): Defines the number of times the code is repeated when transmitted. By default, codes are sent only once. times (int, templatable): The number of times to repeat the code. wait_time (Time, templatable): The time to wait between repeats (in µs as a result of a lambda).

transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The remote transmitter to send the remote code with. Defaults to the first one defined in the configuration.

If you’re looking for the same functionality as is default in the rpi_rf integration in Home Assistant, you’ll want to set the times to 10 and the wait_time to 0s.

This action sends a ABB-Welcome message to the intercom bus. The message type, addresses, address length and data can vary a lot between ABB-Welcome systems. Please refer to the received messages while performing actions like ringing a doorbell or opening a door.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_abbwelcome : source_address : 0x1001 # your indoor station address destination_address : 0x4001 # door address three_byte_address : false # address length of your system message_type : 0x0d # unlock door, on some systems 0x0e is used instead data : [ 0xab , 0xcd , 0xef ] # message data, see receiver dump

source_address ( Required , int, templatable): The source address to send the command from, see received messages for more info. For indoor stations the last byte of the address represents the apartment number set by the dials on the back of the indoor station and is transmitted in hexadecimal format.

destination_address ( Required , int, templatable): The destination address to send the command to, see received messages for more info.

three_byte_address (Optional, boolean, templatable): The length of the source and destination address. false means two bytes and true means three bytes. Please check the received messages to see which address length is used by your system. For example, [XXXX > XXXX] appears in the receiver log for two byte addresses and [XXXXXX > XXXXXX] for three byte addresses. Defaults to false .

retransmission (Optional, boolean, templatable): Should only be true if this message has been transmitted before with the same message_id . Typically, messages are transmitted up to three times with a 1 second interval if no reply is received. Defaults to false .

message_type ( Required , int, templatable): The message type, see dumper output for more info. The highest bit indicates a reply.

message_id (Optional, int, templatable): The message ID, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to a randomly generated ID if this message is not a reply or retransmission.

data (Optional, 0-7 bytes list, templatable): The code to send. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output. Defaults to []

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

NOTE ABB-Welcome messages are sent over the two-wire bus of your intercom system. A custom receiver and transmitter circuit is required. More info

This action sends a AEHA code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_aeha : address : 0x1FEF data : [ 0x1F , 0x3E , 0x06 , 0x5F ]

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send the command to, see dumper output for more details.

data ( Required , list, templatable): The command to send; a length of 2-35 bytes can be specified for one packet.

carrier_frequency (Optional, float, templatable): Set a frequency to send the signal with for infrared signals. Defaults to 38000Hz .

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

AEHA refers to the Association for Electric Home Appliances in Japan, a format used by Panasonic and many other companies.

This action sends a B&O Beo4 infrared protocol code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_beo4 : source : ' 0x01 ' command : ' 0x0d '

source ( Required , int, templatable): The 8-bit source to send, e.g. 0x00=video,0x01=audio,…, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The 8-bit source to send, e.g. 0x00=video,0x01=audio,…, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send, e.g. 0x01=num1, 0x0d=mute,…, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The command to send, e.g. 0x01=num1, 0x0d=mute,…, see dumper output for more info. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a brennenstuhl protocol code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_brennenstuhl : code : 0xBD2E2C

code ( Required , int, templatable): The 24-bit code to send.

( , int, templatable): The 24-bit code to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

NOTE The brennenstuhl devices use rolling codes, i.e. each button of the remote generates 4 different codes in a pseudo random manner. See Rolling Codes for details and a complete YAML example.

This action sends a Byron Doorbell RF protocol code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_byronsx : address : ' 0x4f ' command : ' 0x2 '

address ( Required , int, templatable): The 8-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The 8-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info. command (Optional, int, templatable): The command to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to 0x10 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The command to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to . All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a CanalSat infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

NOTE The CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocols use a higher carrier frequency (56kHz) and are very similar. Depending on the hardware used they may interfere with each other when enabled simultaneously.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsat : device : 0x25 address : 0x00 command : 0x02

device ( Required , int, templatable): The device to send to, see dumper output for more details.

address (Optional, int, templatable): The address (or sub-device) to send to, see dumper output for more details. Defaults to 0 .

command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a CanalSatLD infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

NOTE The CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocols use a higher carrier frequency (56kHz) and are very similar. Depending on the hardware used they may interfere with each other when enabled simultaneously.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_canalsatld : device : 0x25 address : 0x00 command : 0x02

device ( Required , int, templatable): The device to send to, see dumper output for more details.

address (Optional, int, templatable): The address (or sub-device) to send to, see dumper output for more details. Defaults to 0 .

command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends one or two 24-bit Coolix infrared remote codes to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_coolix : first : 0xB23FE4 second : 0xB23FE4

first ( Required , uint32_t, templatable): The first 24-bit Coolix code to send; see dumper output for more info.

second (Optional, uint32_t, templatable): The second 24-bit Coolix code to send; see dumper output for more info.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Dish Network infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_dish : address : 1 command : 16

address (Optional, int, templatable): The number of the receiver to target, between 1 and 16 inclusive. Defaults to 1 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The number of the receiver to target, between 1 and 16 inclusive. Defaults to . command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive.

( , int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

You can find a list of commands in the LIRC project.

This action sends a Dooya RF remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_dooya : id : 0x001612E5 channel : 142 button : 12 check : 3

id ( Required , int, templatable): The 24-bit ID to send. Each remote has a unique one.

channel ( Required , int, templatable): The 8-bit channel to send, between 0 and 255 inclusive.

button ( Required , int, templatable): The 4-bit button to send, between 0 and 15 inclusive.

check ( Required , int, templatable): The 4-bit check to send. Includes an indication that a button is being held down. See dumper output for more info.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Draton Digistat RF remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_drayton : address : ' 0x6180 ' channel : ' 0x12 ' command : ' 0x02 '

address ( Required , int, templatable): The 16-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The 16-bit ID to send, see dumper output for more info. channel ( Required , int, templatable): The switch/channel to send, between 0 and 127 inclusive.

( , int, templatable): The switch/channel to send, between 0 and 127 inclusive. command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive.

( , int, templatable): The command to send, between 0 and 63 inclusive. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Dyson cool AM07 infrared protocol code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_dyson : code : ' 0x1200 ' index : !lambda |- uint8_t idx = id(idx); id(idx) = (id(idx) + 1) & 3; return idx;

code ( Required , int, templatable): The 16-bit code to trigger on, e.g. 0x1200=power, 0x1215=fan++, 0x122a=swing…, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The 16-bit code to trigger on, e.g. 0x1200=power, 0x1215=fan++, 0x122a=swing…, see dumper output for more info. index (Optional, int, templatable): The 8-bit rolling index. Defaults to 0xFF .

(Optional, int, templatable): The 8-bit rolling index. Defaults to . All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

NOTE The dyson devices use rolling codes, i.e. each remote button generates 4 different codes in a pseudo random manner. On every transmit the index variable must loop to let the ..transmit_dyson function generate a code that differs from the previous one.

This action sends a command to a Go-Box via the IR transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_gobox : code : 0xfa05

code ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send. Known commands are: MENU = 0xaa55, RETURN = 0x22dd, UP = 0x0af5, LEFT = 0x8a75, RIGHT = 0x48b7, DOWN = 0xa25d, OK = 0xc837, TOGGLE = 0xb847, PROFILE = 0xfa05 FASTER = 0xf00f, SLOWER = 0xd02f, LOUDER = 0xb04f, SOFTER = 0xf807, All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

( , int, templatable): The command to send. Known commands are:

This action sends a JVC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_jvc : data : 0x1234

data ( Required , int, templatable): The JVC code to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The JVC code to send, see dumper output for more info. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends KeeLoq RF remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_keeloq : address : ' 0x57ffe7b ' command : ' 0x02 ' code : ' 0xd19ef0a9 ' repeat : times : 3 wait_time : 15ms

address ( Required , int, templatable): The 32-bit address to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The 32-bit address to send, see dumper output for more info. command (Optional, int, templatable): The 4-bit command/button code to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to 0x10 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The 4-bit command/button code to send, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to . code ( Required , int, templatable): The 32-bit encrypted field to send.

( , int, templatable): The 32-bit encrypted field to send. level (Optional, boolean, templatable): Low battery level status bit. Defaults to false.

(Optional, boolean, templatable): Low battery level status bit. Defaults to false. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

A repeat wait_time of 15ms as shown replicates the repetition of an HCS301.

This action sends a 104-bit Haier code to a remote transmitter. The 8-bit checksum is added automatically.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_haier : code : [ 0xA6 , 0xDA , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x40 , 0x40 , 0x00 , 0x80 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x05 ]

code ( Required , list, templatable): The 13 byte Haier code to send.

( , list, templatable): The 13 byte Haier code to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends an LG infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_lg : data : 0x20DF10EF # power on/off nbits : 32

data ( Required , int, templatable): The LG code to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The LG code to send, see dumper output for more info. nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to 28 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to . All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a MagiQuest wand code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_magiquest : wand_id : 0x01234567 magnitude : 0x080C

wand_id ( Required , int, templatable): The wand ID to send, as a hex integer. See the dumper output for your wand ID.

magnitude (Optional, int, templatable): The magnitude of swishes and swirls the wand should transmit. See the dumper output for examples. If omitted, sends 0xFFFF (which the real wand never uses).

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a 40-bit Midea code to a remote transmitter. 8-bits of checksum added automatically.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_midea : code : [ 0xA2 , 0x08 , 0xFF , 0xFF , 0xFF ] on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_midea : code : !lambda |- // Send a FollowMe code with the current temperature. return {0xA4, 0x82, 0x48, 0x7F, (uint8_t)(id(temp_sensor).state + 1)};

code ( Required , list, templatable): The 40-bit Midea code to send as a list of hex or integers.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends an NEC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

NOTE In version 2021.12, the order of transferring bits was corrected from MSB to LSB in accordance with the NEC standard. Therefore, if the configuration file has come from an earlier version of ESPhome, it is necessary to reverse the order of the address and command bits when moving to 2021.12 or above. For example, address: 0x84ED , command: 0x13EC becomes 0xB721 and 0x37C8 , respectively. In additional, ESPHome does not automatically generate parity bits or pad values to 2 bytes. For example, to send command 0x0 , you need to use 0xFF00 ( 0x00 being the command and 0xFF being the logical inverse).

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_nec : address : 0x1234 command : 0x78AB command_repeats : 1

address ( Required , int, templatable): The 16-bit address to send, see dumper output for more details.

command ( Required , int, templatable): The 16-bit NEC command to send.

command_repeats (Optional, int, templatable): The number of times the command bytes are sent in one transmission. Defaults to 1 .

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action a Nexa RF remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_nexa : device : 0x38DDB4A state : 1 group : 0 channel : 15 level : 0

device ( Required , int, templatable): The Nexa device code to send, see dumper output for more info.

state ( Required , int, templatable): The Nexa state code to send (0-OFF, 1-ON, 2-DIMMER LEVEL), see dumper output for more info.

group ( Required , int, templatable): The Nexa group code to send, see dumper output for more info.

channel ( Required , int, templatable): The Nexa channel code to send, see dumper output for more info.

level ( Required , int, templatable): The Nexa level code to send, see dumper output for more info.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Panasonic infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_panasonic : address : 0x1FEF command : 0x1F3E065F

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send the command to, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The address to send the command to, see dumper output for more details. command ( Required , int, templatable): The command to send.

( , int, templatable): The command to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Pioneer infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_pioneer : rc_code_1 : 0xA556 rc_code_2 : 0xA506 repeat : times : 2

rc_code_1 ( Required , int, templatable): The remote control code to send, see dumper output for more details.

rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The secondary remote control code to send; some codes are sent in two parts.

Note that repeat is still optional, however Pioneer devices may require that a given code is received multiple times before they will act on it. Add this if your device does not respond to commands sent with this action.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

At the time this action was created, Pioneer maintained listings of IR codes used for their devices. If unable to find your specific device in the documentation, find a device in the same class; the codes are largely shared among devices within a given class.

This action sends a raw code to a remote transmitter specified in Pronto format.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_pronto : data : " 0000 006D 0010 0000 0008 0020 0008 0046 000A 0020 0008 0020 0008 001E 000A 001E 000A 0046 000A 001E 0008 0020 0008 0020 0008 0046 000A 0046 000A 0046 000A 001E 000A 001E 0008 06C3 "

data ( Required , string, templatable): The raw code to send specified as a string. Many remote control Pronto codes can be found on http://remotecentral.com

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a raw code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_raw : code : [ 4088 , -1542 , 1019 , -510 , 513 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1020 , 1022 , -1019 , 510 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 511 , -509 , 511 , -510 , 1020 , -1019 , 510 , -511 , 1020 , -510 , 512 , -508 , 510 , -1020 , 1022 , -1021 , 1019 , -1019 , 511 , -510 , 510 , -510 , 1022 , -1020 , 1019 , -1020 , 511 , -511 , 1018 , -1022 , 1020 , -1019 , 1021 , -1019 , 1020 , -511 , 510 , -1019 , 1023 , -1019 , 1019 , -510 , 512 , -508 , 510 , -511 , 512 , -1019 , 510 , -509 ]

code ( Required , list, templatable): The raw code to send as a list of integers. Positive numbers represent a digital high signal and negative numbers a digital low signal. The number itself encodes how long the signal should last (in microseconds).

carrier_frequency (Optional, float, templatable): Optionally set a frequency to send the signal with for infrared signals. Defaults to 0Hz .

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends an RC5 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc5 : address : 0x1F command : 0x3F

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details. command ( Required , int, templatable): The RC5 command to send.

( , int, templatable): The RC5 command to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends an RC6 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc6 : address : 0x1F command : 0x3F

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details. command ( Required , int, templatable): The RC6 command to send.

( , int, templatable): The RC6 command to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a raw RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_raw : code : ' 001010011001111101011011 ' protocol : 1

code ( Required , string, templatable): The raw code to send, copy this from the dump output.

protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a type A RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_a : group : ' 01001 ' device : ' 10110 ' state : off protocol : 1

group ( Required , string, templatable): The group to send the command to.

device ( Required , string, templatable): The device in the group to send the command to.

state ( Required , boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.

protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a type B RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_b : address : 1 channel : 3 state : off protocol : 1

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send the command to.

channel ( Required , int, templatable): The channel to send the command to.

state ( Required , boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.

protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a type C RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_c : family : ' C ' group : 3 device : 1 state : off protocol : 1

family ( Required , string, templatable): The family to send the command to. Range is a to p .

group ( Required , int, templatable): The group to send the command to. Range is 1 to 4.

device ( Required , int, templatable): The device to send the command to. Range is 1 to 4.

state ( Required , boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.

protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a type D RC-Switch code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_rc_switch_type_d : group : ' c ' device : 1 state : off protocol : 1

group ( Required , string, templatable): The group to send the command to. Range is a to d .

device ( Required , int, templatable): The device to send the command to. Range is 1 to 3.

state ( Required , boolean, templatable): The on/off state to send.

protocol (Optional, templatable): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more information.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Roomba infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_roomba : data : 0x88 # clean repeat : times : 3 wait_time : 17ms

data ( Required , int, templatable): The Roomba code to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The Roomba code to send, see dumper output for more info. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

Important:

While repeat is optional, Roomba vacuums require that a given code is received at least three times before they will respond to it. If your Roomba does not respond to the command, increase this value.

While wait_time is optional, the Roomba Remote uses a 17 ms wait time between commands. However, it appears to work without this parameter.

This action sends a Samsung infrared remote code to a remote transmitter. It transmits codes up to 64 bits in length in a single packet.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung : data : 0x1FEF05E4 # additional example for 48-bit codes: - remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung : data : 0xB946F50A09F6 nbits : 48

data ( Required , int, templatable): The data to send, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The data to send, see dumper output for more details. nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to 32 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to . All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Samsung36 infrared remote code to a remote transmitter. It transmits the address and command in two packets separated by a “space”.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_samsung36 : address : 0x0400 command : 0x000E00FF

address ( Required , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The address to send, see dumper output for more details. command ( Required , int, templatable): The Samsung36 command to send, see dumper output for more details.

( , int, templatable): The Samsung36 command to send, see dumper output for more details. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Symphony infrared remote code to a remote transmitter. It transmits constant bit-time frames with a footer gap. Physical Symphony remotes typically send the same frame twice separated by a ~35 ms gap. Use command_repeats to control how many identical frames are sent; defaults to 2.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_symphony : data : 0x0E88 nbits : 12 command_repeats : 2

data ( Required , int, templatable): The Symphony code to send, see dumper output for more info.

nbits ( Required , int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Typical values: 8 , 12 , or 16 .

command_repeats (Optional, int, templatable): Number of times to send the same frame in one transmission. Defaults to 2 to match typical handsets.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action a Sony infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_sony : data : 0x123 nbits : 12

data ( Required , int, templatable): The Sony code to send, see dumper output for more info.

( , int, templatable): The Sony code to send, see dumper output for more info. nbits (Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to 12 .

(Optional, int, templatable): The number of bits to send. Defaults to . All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Toshiba AC infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

NOTE This action transmits codes using the new(er) Toshiba AC protocol and likely will not work with older units.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_toshiba_ac : rc_code_1 : 0xB24DBF4040BF rc_code_2 : 0xD5660001003C

rc_code_1 ( Required , int, templatable): The remote control code to send, see dumper output for more details.

rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The secondary remote control code to send; some codes are sent in two parts.

All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a 112-bit Mirage code to a remote transmitter. 8-bits of checksum added automatically.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_mirage : code : [ 0x56 , 0x77 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x22 , 0xC0 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 ]

code ( Required , list, templatable): The 14 byte Mirage code to send.

( , list, templatable): The 14 byte Mirage code to send. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

This action sends a Toto infrared remote code to a remote transmitter.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.transmit_toto : command : 0xED # Set water and seat temperature rc_code_1 : 0x0 # Water heater off rc_code_2 : 0x0 # Seat heater off # Repeats 3 times at a 36ms interval by default

command ( Required , int, templatable): The 1-byte Toto command code to send. Range is 0 to 0xFF.

( , int, templatable): The 1-byte Toto command code to send. Range is 0 to 0xFF. rc_code_1 (Optional, int, templatable): The first 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF.

(Optional, int, templatable): The first 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF. rc_code_2 (Optional, int, templatable): The second 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF.

(Optional, int, templatable): The second 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to send. Range is 0 to 0xF. All other options from Remote Transmitter Actions.

NOTE Toto remotes repeat all codes three times at a 36ms interval. This behavior will occur by default, but may be overridden by specifying repeat and wait time configuration variables.

This action sets the output value of the pin.

on_... : - remote_transmitter.digital_write : value : true

transmitter_id (Optional, ID): The remote transmitter to set the pin value on. Defaults to the first one defined in the configuration.

value (Required, bool, templatable): The output value of the pin.

RC Switch Protocol Section titled “RC Switch Protocol”

All RC Switch protocol settings have these settings:

Either the value is an integer, then the inbuilt protocol definition with the given number is used.

Or a key-value mapping is given, then there are these settings: pulse_length ( Required , int): The pulse length of the protocol - how many microseconds one pulse should last for. sync (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for the sync header, defaults to [1, 31] zero (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for a zero bit, defaults to [1, 3] one (Optional): The number of high/low pulses for a one bit, defaults to [3, 1] inverted (Optional, boolean): If this protocol is inverted. Defaults to false .



Actions may also be called from lambdas. The .transmit() call can be populated with raw timings or encoded data for a specific protocol by following the examples below.

.transmit() : Returns a call to populate with data and send.

// Example - transmit raw timings auto call = id (my_transmitter). transmit (); auto * data = call . get_data (); for ( int32_t i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i ++ ) { data -> item ( 600 , 600 ); } uint8_t bytes[] = { 0x 12 , 0x 34 , 0x 56 , 0x 78 }; for ( uint8_t byte : bytes) { for ( int32_t i = 7 ; i >= 0 ; i -- ) { if (byte & ( 1 << i)) { data -> item ( 400 , 200 ); } else { data -> item ( 200 , 400 ); } } } call . set_send_times ( 3 ); call . set_send_wait ( 2000 ); call . perform ();