ESPHome 2022.11.0 - 16th November 2022
Raspberry Pi Pico-WSection titled “Raspberry Pi Pico-W”
What can I say… I (Jesse) started working on making ESPHome run on the original Raspberry Pi Pico one random weekend just for fun with no real intention of taking it further myself. Little did I know there would be a Raspberry Pi Pico-W released earlier this year which sparked up interest in continuing that PR and almost fully implementing RP2040 and the Pico-W as a supported platform in ESPHome.
There are things that have not been tested, and most likely things that will not work, so please create or search for an issue if this is the case.
Looking forward to seeing peoples projects built on these boards running ESPHome.
Script ParametersSection titled “Script Parameters”
Thanks @jimtng for taking the time to implement a feature requested by many people over time. Parameters on scripts are now a thing.
LCD MenuSection titled “LCD Menu”
Another great feature added this release is the LCD Menu. This allows a user to build a simple (or complex) menu system on an lcd display within ESPHome YAML, with support for switches, numbers, selects etc. Thanks @numo68.
Preserving User WiFi CredentialsSection titled “Preserving User WiFi Credentials”
If you purchase a device, or install ESPHome on a device that does not have Wi-Fi credentials pre-configured from YAML, ESPHome will now preserve any credentials entered via the Captive Portal, Improv Serial or Esp32 Improv components after an OTA update of the firmeware is done. It is possible they can survive flashing via serial, but only if the flash was not erased first, which it is in the case of using ESPHome to flash.
Products that use ESP Web Tools are able to specify in the manifest that the flash should not be erased when installing the firmware and this is a way to provide updates for a device that was sold.
Running ESPHome on lower powered machinesSection titled “Running ESPHome on lower powered machines”
People have noticed that trying to compile their projects on machine such as the Raspberry Pi 3 would crash either the whole machine or the ESPHome add-on, or Home Assistant. This is due to having less RAM and CPU power available to run all of the things at the same time. A new config option has been added as per the example below that should help to allow compiling on machines such as Raspberry Pi 3. By default ESPHome tries to compile using all of the processor cores, and this allows you to limit it to a lower amount.
Release 2022.11.1 - November 17Section titled “Release 2022.11.1 - November 17”
- Support ADC on RP2040 esphome#4040 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.11.2 - November 23Section titled “Release 2022.11.2 - November 23”
- Fix rp2040 pwm to use pico-sdk, not mbed esphome#4059 by @jesserockz
- Update web_server index esphome#4060 by @jesserockz
- rp2040_pwm frequency is per pair of pins esphome#4061 by @jesserockz
- Avoid 128bit uuid loop for 16/32 bit uuids esphome#4068 by @bdraco
- Avoid creating a new espbt::ESPBTUUID each loop when registering for notify esphome#4069 by @bdraco
Release 2022.11.3 - November 24Section titled “Release 2022.11.3 - November 24”
- fix missing library esphome#4051 by @ssieb
- Fix units for refresh: never esphome#4048 by @bkaufx
- Don’t convert climate temperature step esphome#4082 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.11.4 - December 1Section titled “Release 2022.11.4 - December 1”
- current-based cover fix copy paste mistake esphome#4124 by @jesserockz
- Dashboard fix relative url after login esphome#4103 by @ngraziano
- Fix queuing scripts not compiling esphome#4077 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.11.5 - December 6Section titled “Release 2022.11.5 - December 6”
- Fix board pin alias lookup esphome#4147 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Allow preserving WiFi credentials entered with captive_portal esphome#3813 by @kuba2k2 (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for wl-134 esphome#3569 by @hobbypunk90 (new-integration)
- New platform ethernet_info from component text_sensor esphome#3811 by @gtjadsonsantos (new-integration)
- Implementation for Atlas Scientific Peristaltic Pump esphome#3528 by @carlos-sarmiento (new-integration)
- Add adc128s102 sensor esphome#3822 by @DeerMaximum (new-integration)
- Added component Daikin BRC to support ceiling cassette heatpumps esphome#3743 by @hagak (new-integration)
- Initial Support for RP2040 platform esphome#3284 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Implement a simple LCD menu esphome#3406 by @numo68 (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Don’t Use Base Network Manual IP for WiFi AP esphome#3902 by @bkaufx (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Update set-output to use new GITHUB_OUTPUT esphome#4008 by @jesserockz
- Add cover toggle support to current based cover esphome#3950 by @maringeph
- Add option for dashboard command to only generate the project and supporting files esphome#3981 by @jesserockz
- Fix local webserver based on esphome/esphome-webserver#17 esphome#3958 by @RoboMagus
- fix to_lower filter esphome#4015 by @ssieb
- Mark webserver and captive portal as not available on rp2040 esphome#4023 by @jesserockz
- Fix time components on rp2040 esphome#4024 by @jesserockz
- Mark mqtt as unavailable on rp2040 esphome#4025 by @jesserockz
- Update_interval less that 1 second in QMC5883L integration esphome#4031 by @2mikrobi
- Always save user wifi credentials if non in config esphome#4036 by @jesserockz
- bump nginx-light 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u2 to 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u3 esphome#4034 by @johnmoxley
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Update the ibeacon code esphome#3859 by @fhriley
- Don’t Use Base Network Manual IP for WiFi AP esphome#3902 by @bkaufx (breaking-change)
- Allow preserving WiFi credentials entered with captive_portal esphome#3813 by @kuba2k2 (new-feature)
- Add support for wl-134 esphome#3569 by @hobbypunk90 (new-integration)
- New platform ethernet_info from component text_sensor esphome#3811 by @gtjadsonsantos (new-integration)
- Implementation for Atlas Scientific Peristaltic Pump esphome#3528 by @carlos-sarmiento (new-integration)
- Add adc128s102 sensor esphome#3822 by @DeerMaximum (new-integration)
- Added component Daikin BRC to support ceiling cassette heatpumps esphome#3743 by @hagak (new-integration)
- Bump platformio from 6.0.2 to 6.1.4 esphome#3711 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add API interface to request a complete device config as JSON. esphome#3911 by @RoboMagus
- Initial Support for RP2040 platform esphome#3284 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221020.0 esphome#3920 by @jesserockz
- Fix missing dependencies for heatpumpir esphome#3933 by @jesserockz
- Update the PR template esphome#3934 by @jesserockz
- Fix error with require_framework_version and rp2040 esphome#3923 by @jesserockz
- Make mDNS on rp2040 work esphome#3936 by @jesserockz
- Send manufacturer name via API esphome#3938 by @jesserockz
- Update base platformio board for rp2040 esphome#3937 by @jesserockz
- Implement different random for rp2040 esphome#3939 by @jesserockz
- add proper device class to uptime esphome#3928 by @nagyrobi
- Show local mac when scanning wifi esphome#3635 by @cvwillegen
- Prefix devcontainer image with ghcr.io esphome#3942 by @jesserockz
- Implement InterruptLock for RP2040 esphome#3945 by @jesserockz
- Implement RP2040 preferences esphome#3946 by @jesserockz
- Fix filesystem size for RP2040 OTA esphome#3947 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome/Improv to 1.2.3 esphome#3948 by @jesserockz
- Add core config option to limit compile process count esphome#3952 by @jesserockz
- Some RP2040 wifi changes for AP mode esphome#3953 by @jesserockz
- Update rp2040 to latest framework release from GitHub esphome#3954 by @jesserockz
- [SM300D2] Reduce log severity for successful reads esphome#3955 by @pauln
- Fix imports for rp2040 with no wifi esphome#3956 by @jesserockz
- Allow using LED pin on rpi pico-w esphome#3957 by @jesserockz
- Fix RP2040 SPISettings esphome#3960 by @jesserockz
- Make some minor changes to I²C so rp2040 works esphome#3959 by @jesserockz
- Bump tornado from 6.1 to 6.2 esphome#3620 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 3.0.0 to 4.0.0 esphome#3922 by @dependabot[bot]
- Remove gitpod esphome#3964 by @balloob
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.0.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#3973 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.1.3 to 7.2.0 esphome#3966 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/stale from 5 to 6 esphome#3841 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.15.3 to 2.15.5 esphome#3978 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.8.2 to 3.10.0 esphome#3877 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow multiple bluetooth proxy connections esphome#3971 by @jesserockz
- Always use gh releases in base platformio file for rp2040 esphome#3988 by @jesserockz
- Allow the use of multiple RDM6300 devices esphome#3989 by @mbardeen
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.13.0 to 11.4.2 esphome#3987 by @dependabot[bot]
- rp2040: Set watchdog to reboot properly esphome#3991 by @jesserockz
- RP2040 uart support esphome#3990 by @jesserockz
- add uart number to LOGCONFIG esphome#3996 by @tomaszduda23
- Implement a simple LCD menu esphome#3406 by @numo68 (new-integration)
- Lint updates esphome#3992 by @jesserockz
- Bump zeroconf from 0.39.1 to 0.39.4 esphome#3979 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 22.8.0 to 22.10.0 esphome#3986 by @dependabot[bot]
- Skip validation of defined pins esphome#3999 by @jenscski
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.19.0 to 0.20.1 esphome#4003 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 11.4.2 to 11.4.3 esphome#4002 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump platformio from 6.1.4 to 6.1.5 esphome#4004 by @dependabot[bot]
- Enable calibration, callbacks and custom commands for EZO sensors esphome#3910 by @gvdhoven
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221109.0 esphome#4006 by @jesserockz
- Add support for parameters in scripts esphome#3538 by @jimtng
- Update set-output to use new GITHUB_OUTPUT esphome#4008 by @jesserockz
- Add cover toggle support to current based cover esphome#3950 by @maringeph
- Add option for dashboard command to only generate the project and supporting files esphome#3981 by @jesserockz
- Fix local webserver based on esphome/esphome-webserver#17 esphome#3958 by @RoboMagus
- fix to_lower filter esphome#4015 by @ssieb
- Mark webserver and captive portal as not available on rp2040 esphome#4023 by @jesserockz
- Fix time components on rp2040 esphome#4024 by @jesserockz
- Mark mqtt as unavailable on rp2040 esphome#4025 by @jesserockz
- Update_interval less that 1 second in QMC5883L integration esphome#4031 by @2mikrobi
- Always save user wifi credentials if non in config esphome#4036 by @jesserockz
- bump nginx-light 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u2 to 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u3 esphome#4034 by @johnmoxley