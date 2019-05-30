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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.11.0 - 16th November 2022

RP2​0​4​0​
WL-​1​3​4​ ​Pet ​Tag ​Sensor
Ethernet ​Info
Atlas ​Scientific ​Peristaltic ​Pump
ADC1​2​8​S1​0​2​
Daikin ​BRC
Display ​Menu ​Core
LCD ​Menu

Raspberry Pi Pico-W

Section titled “Raspberry Pi Pico-W”

What can I say… I (Jesse) started working on making ESPHome run on the original Raspberry Pi Pico one random weekend just for fun with no real intention of taking it further myself. Little did I know there would be a Raspberry Pi Pico-W released earlier this year which sparked up interest in continuing that PR and almost fully implementing RP2040 and the Pico-W as a supported platform in ESPHome.

There are things that have not been tested, and most likely things that will not work, so please create or search for an issue if this is the case.

Looking forward to seeing peoples projects built on these boards running ESPHome.

Script Parameters

Section titled “Script Parameters”

Thanks @jimtng for taking the time to implement a feature requested by many people over time. Parameters on scripts are now a thing.

script:
  - id: push_button
    parameters:
      button: int
    then:
      - logger.log:
          format: "Button %d pressed"
          args: [ button ]


on_...:
  - script.execute:
      id: push_button
      button: 1


on_...:
  - script.execute:
      id: push_button
      button: 2

LCD Menu

Section titled “LCD Menu”

Another great feature added this release is the LCD Menu. This allows a user to build a simple (or complex) menu system on an lcd display within ESPHome YAML, with support for switches, numbers, selects etc. Thanks @numo68.

Preserving User WiFi Credentials

Section titled “Preserving User WiFi Credentials”

If you purchase a device, or install ESPHome on a device that does not have Wi-Fi credentials pre-configured from YAML, ESPHome will now preserve any credentials entered via the Captive Portal, Improv Serial or Esp32 Improv components after an OTA update of the firmeware is done. It is possible they can survive flashing via serial, but only if the flash was not erased first, which it is in the case of using ESPHome to flash.

Products that use ESP Web Tools are able to specify in the manifest that the flash should not be erased when installing the firmware and this is a way to provide updates for a device that was sold.

Running ESPHome on lower powered machines

Section titled “Running ESPHome on lower powered machines”

People have noticed that trying to compile their projects on machine such as the Raspberry Pi 3 would crash either the whole machine or the ESPHome add-on, or Home Assistant. This is due to having less RAM and CPU power available to run all of the things at the same time. A new config option has been added as per the example below that should help to allow compiling on machines such as Raspberry Pi 3. By default ESPHome tries to compile using all of the processor cores, and this allows you to limit it to a lower amount.

esphome:
  ...
  compile_process_limit: 1

Release 2022.11.1 - November 17

Section titled “Release 2022.11.1 - November 17”

Release 2022.11.2 - November 23

Section titled “Release 2022.11.2 - November 23”

Release 2022.11.3 - November 24

Section titled “Release 2022.11.3 - November 24”

Release 2022.11.4 - December 1

Section titled “Release 2022.11.4 - December 1”

Release 2022.11.5 - December 6

Section titled “Release 2022.11.5 - December 6”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”
  • Allow preserving WiFi credentials entered with captive_portal esphome#3813 by @kuba2k2 (new-feature)

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”