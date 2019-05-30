ESPHome 2022.11.0 - 16th November 2022

What can I say… I (Jesse) started working on making ESPHome run on the original Raspberry Pi Pico one random weekend just for fun with no real intention of taking it further myself. Little did I know there would be a Raspberry Pi Pico-W released earlier this year which sparked up interest in continuing that PR and almost fully implementing RP2040 and the Pico-W as a supported platform in ESPHome.

There are things that have not been tested, and most likely things that will not work, so please create or search for an issue if this is the case.

Looking forward to seeing peoples projects built on these boards running ESPHome.

Thanks @jimtng for taking the time to implement a feature requested by many people over time. Parameters on scripts are now a thing.

script : - id : push_button parameters : button : int then : - logger.log : format : " Button %d pressed " args : [ button ] on_... : - script.execute : id : push_button button : 1 on_... : - script.execute : id : push_button button : 2

Another great feature added this release is the LCD Menu. This allows a user to build a simple (or complex) menu system on an lcd display within ESPHome YAML, with support for switches, numbers, selects etc. Thanks @numo68.

Preserving User WiFi Credentials Section titled “Preserving User WiFi Credentials”

If you purchase a device, or install ESPHome on a device that does not have Wi-Fi credentials pre-configured from YAML, ESPHome will now preserve any credentials entered via the Captive Portal, Improv Serial or Esp32 Improv components after an OTA update of the firmeware is done. It is possible they can survive flashing via serial, but only if the flash was not erased first, which it is in the case of using ESPHome to flash.

Products that use ESP Web Tools are able to specify in the manifest that the flash should not be erased when installing the firmware and this is a way to provide updates for a device that was sold.

Running ESPHome on lower powered machines Section titled “Running ESPHome on lower powered machines”

People have noticed that trying to compile their projects on machine such as the Raspberry Pi 3 would crash either the whole machine or the ESPHome add-on, or Home Assistant. This is due to having less RAM and CPU power available to run all of the things at the same time. A new config option has been added as per the example below that should help to allow compiling on machines such as Raspberry Pi 3. By default ESPHome tries to compile using all of the processor cores, and this allows you to limit it to a lower amount.

esphome : ... compile_process_limit : 1

Support ADC on RP2040 esphome#4040 by @jesserockz

Fix rp2040 pwm to use pico-sdk, not mbed esphome#4059 by @jesserockz

Update web_server index esphome#4060 by @jesserockz

rp2040_pwm frequency is per pair of pins esphome#4061 by @jesserockz

Avoid 128bit uuid loop for 16/32 bit uuids esphome#4068 by @bdraco

Avoid creating a new espbt::ESPBTUUID each loop when registering for notify esphome#4069 by @bdraco

fix missing library esphome#4051 by @ssieb

Fix units for refresh: never esphome#4048 by @bkaufx

Don’t convert climate temperature step esphome#4082 by @jesserockz

current-based cover fix copy paste mistake esphome#4124 by @jesserockz

Dashboard fix relative url after login esphome#4103 by @ngraziano

Fix queuing scripts not compiling esphome#4077 by @jesserockz

Fix board pin alias lookup esphome#4147 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Allow preserving WiFi credentials entered with captive_portal esphome#3813 by @kuba2k2 (new-feature)

Add support for wl-134 esphome#3569 by @hobbypunk90 (new-integration)

New platform ethernet_info from component text_sensor esphome#3811 by @gtjadsonsantos (new-integration)

Implementation for Atlas Scientific Peristaltic Pump esphome#3528 by @carlos-sarmiento (new-integration)

Add adc128s102 sensor esphome#3822 by @DeerMaximum (new-integration)

Added component Daikin BRC to support ceiling cassette heatpumps esphome#3743 by @hagak (new-integration)

Initial Support for RP2040 platform esphome#3284 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Implement a simple LCD menu esphome#3406 by @numo68 (new-integration)

Don’t Use Base Network Manual IP for WiFi AP esphome#3902 by @bkaufx (breaking-change)

Update set-output to use new GITHUB_OUTPUT esphome#4008 by @jesserockz

Add cover toggle support to current based cover esphome#3950 by @maringeph

Add option for dashboard command to only generate the project and supporting files esphome#3981 by @jesserockz

Fix local webserver based on esphome/esphome-webserver#17 esphome#3958 by @RoboMagus

fix to_lower filter esphome#4015 by @ssieb

Mark webserver and captive portal as not available on rp2040 esphome#4023 by @jesserockz

Fix time components on rp2040 esphome#4024 by @jesserockz

Mark mqtt as unavailable on rp2040 esphome#4025 by @jesserockz

Update_interval less that 1 second in QMC5883L integration esphome#4031 by @2mikrobi

Always save user wifi credentials if non in config esphome#4036 by @jesserockz

bump nginx-light 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u2 to 1.18.0-6.1+deb11u3 esphome#4034 by @johnmoxley