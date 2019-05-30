SMT100 Soil Moisture Sensor

The SMT100 sensor platform allows you to use the SMT100 soil moisture and temperature with ESPHome.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using a simple ASCII protocol. You must therefore have a uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry uart : tx_pin : TX rx_pin : RX baud_rate : 9600 sensor : - platform : smt100 counts : name : " Counts " permittivity : name : " Permittivity " temperature : name : " Temperature " moisture : name : " Moisture " voltage : name : " Voltage "