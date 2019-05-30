SMT100 Soil Moisture Sensor
The SMT100 sensor platform allows you to use the SMT100 soil moisture and temperature with ESPHome.
The communication with this component is done via a UART using a simple ASCII protocol. You must
therefore have a
uart: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your
board and the baud rate set to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
counts (Optional): Raw measurement data from the sensor electronics (dimensionless quantity). Higher counts mean less moisture. May be used for material specific calibrations.
- All options from Sensor.
-
permittivity (Optional): Dielectric coefficient or permittivity of the material to be measured (dimensionless quantity). Higher permittivity means higher water content. May be used for material specific calibration.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): Soil temperature in degrees Celsius. Please note that the temperature sensor is inside the black sensor enclosure and requires some time to equilibrate with the soil temperature.
- All options from Sensor.
-
moisture (Optional): Soil moisture (volumetric water content in %).
- All options from Sensor.
-
voltage (Optional): Supply voltage of the sensor in Volt.
- All options from Sensor.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to poll the sensor. Defaults is 60s.