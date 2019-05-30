This sensor allows you to use A01NYUB waterproof ultrasonic sensor by DFRobot (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 28 centimeters and 750 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.

Since this sensor reads multiple times per second, Sensor Filters are highly recommended.

To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.

A01NYUB Waterproof Ultrasonic Distance Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : " a01nyub " name : " Distance "