A01NYUB Waterproof Ultrasonic Sensor
This sensor allows you to use A01NYUB waterproof ultrasonic sensor by DFRobot (datasheet) with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 28 centimeters and 750 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.
Since this sensor reads multiple times per second, Sensor Filters are highly recommended.
To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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uart_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the UART bus you wish to use for this sensor. Use this if you want to use multiple UART buses at once.
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All other options from Sensor.