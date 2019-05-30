 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome Docs

This is the top-level ESPHome documentation index. Browse the tables below, use the sidebar menu, or the search function to find the information you’re looking for.

Help improve this documentation

Section titled “Help improve this documentation”

If you find any errors in this site, corrections are welcome. You can submit a Pull Request (PR) in the GitHub repo with corrections. If you don’t know how to create a PR you can just use the “Edit this page on GitHub” link on the page in question which will take you to the source file for that page.

Alternatively, post in the Documentation channel in the Discord server.

ESPHome Configuration

Section titled “ESPHome Configuration”

ESPHome is configured in YAML files - use these links for basic and advanced information about ESPHome configuration files.

YAML ​Configuration
Packages
Substitutions
External ​Components

Supported Microcontrollers

Section titled “Supported Microcontrollers”
ESP3​2​
ESP8​2​6​6​
RP2​0​4​0​
BK7​2​xx
RTL8​7​xx
LN8​8​2​x
Host
NRF5​2​

Microcontroller Peripherals

Section titled “Microcontroller Peripherals”

Peripherals which directly support the operation of the microcontroller’s processor(s).

PSRAM
Deep ​Sleep
ESP3​2​-​P4​ ​LDO ​regulator

ESPHome Automations

Section titled “ESPHome Automations”

“When this happens, I want it to do that…”

Automations are how we customize ESPHome devices to respond/behave exactly how you want them to.

Overview
Actions,​ ​Triggers,​ ​Conditions
Templates

ESPHome Components

Section titled “ESPHome Components”

ESPHome-specific components or components supporting ESPHome device provisioning post-installation.

Core
Captive ​Portal
Copy
Demo
External ​Components
Globals
Improv ​via ​BLE
Improv ​via ​Serial
Interval
JSON
Mapping
XXTEA
Script
Factory ​Reset

Network Hardware

Section titled “Network Hardware”
WiFi
ESP3​2​ ​Hosted
Ethernet
OpenThread
Zigbee

Network Protocols

Section titled “Network Protocols”
Network ​Core
ESP-​NOW
HTTP ​Request
mDNS
MQTT
Native ​API
Packet ​Transport
Serial ​Proxy
StatsD
UDP
WireGuard
Zigbee

Bluetooth/BLE

Section titled “Bluetooth/BLE”
Bluetooth ​Proxy
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Beacon
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Client
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Server
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Tracker
Improv ​via ​BLE
Nordic ​UART ​Service ​(​NUS)​
RP2​0​4​0​ ​BLE
Zephyr ​BLE ​Server

Management and Monitoring

Section titled “Management and Monitoring”
Debug
ESP3​2​ ​Camera ​Web ​Server
Logger
Prometheus
Safe ​Mode
StatsD
Syslog
Web ​Server

Update Installation

Section titled “Update Installation”

Install updates over-the-air (OTA).

OTA ​Core
OTA ​Updates
OTA ​Updates ​for ​nRF5​2​
OTA ​Updates ​via ​HTTP ​Request

Update Management

Section titled “Update Management”

Create update entities simplifying management of OTA updates.

Update ​Core
Managed ​Updates

Hardware Peripheral Interfaces/Busses

Section titled “Hardware Peripheral Interfaces/Busses”
1​-​Wire
CAN ​Bus
I²​C ​Bus
I²​S ​Audio
OpenTherm
SPI ​Bus
TinyUSB
UART
USB ​CDC-​ACM
USB ​Host
USB ​UART

I/O Expanders/Multiplexers

Section titled “I/O Expanders/Multiplexers”
CH4​2​2​G
CH4​2​3​
MAX6​9​5​6​ ​-​ ​I²​C ​Bus
MCP2​3​0​XX ​-​ ​I²​C ​Bus
MCP2​3​SXX ​-​ ​SPI ​Bus
PCA6​4​1​6​A
PCA9​5​5​4​
PCF8​5​7​4​
PI4​IOE5​V6​4​0​8​
SN7​4​HC1​6​5​
SN7​4​HC5​9​5​
SX1​5​0​9​
TCA9​5​4​8​A ​I²​C ​Multiplexer
TCA9​5​5​5​
WeiKai ​SPI/​I²​C ​UART/​IO ​Expander
XL9​5​3​5​

1-Wire Bus

Section titled “1-Wire Bus”

Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with 1-Wire-based devices.

DS2​4​8​4​
GPIO

CAN Bus

Section titled “CAN Bus”

Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with CAN-based devices.

ESP3​2​ ​CAN
MCP2​5​1​5​

Sensor Components

Section titled “Sensor Components”

Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.

Core

Section titled “Core”
Sensor ​Core
Template ​Sensor
Home ​Assistant
MQTT ​Subscribe
Number ​Sensor
Uptime ​Sensor
WiFi ​Signal ​Strength

Air Quality

Section titled “Air Quality”
AGS1​0​
Volatile ​Organic ​Compound ​Sensor
Air ​Quality ​Index
AirThings ​BLE
Radon ​&​ ​CO2​ ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics
CCS8​1​1​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics
CM1​1​0​6​
CO2​
EE8​9​5​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
ENS1​6​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Air ​Quality
GCJA5​
Particulate
GP2​Y1​0​1​0​AU0​F
Particulate
Grove ​Multichannel ​Gas ​V2​
NO2​ ​&​ ​CO ​&​ ​Ethanol ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics
HC8​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HM3​3​0​1​
Particulate
iAQ-​Core
CO2​ ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics
MH-​Z1​9​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature
MiCS-​4​5​1​4​
Gas ​concentration
PM1​0​0​6​ ​Sensor
Particulate
PM2​0​0​5​ ​Sensor
Particulate
PMSA0​0​3​I
Particulate
PMSX0​0​3​
Particulate
RadonEye ​BLE
Radon
SCD3​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SCD4​X
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SDS0​1​1​ ​Sensor
Particulate
SEN0​3​2​1​
Ozone
SEN5​x
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics ​&​ ​NOx
SEN6​x
Particulate ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​VOC ​&​ ​NOx ​&​ ​CO2​
SenseAir
CO2​
SFA3​0​
Formaldehyde
SGP3​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Volatile ​organics
SGP4​x
Volatile ​organics ​&​ ​NOx
SM3​0​0​D2​
Air ​quality
SPS3​0​
Particulate
T6​6​1​3​/​1​5​
CO2​
ZyAura
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity

Analogue

Section titled “Analogue”
ADC
ESP ​internal
ADC1​2​8​S1​0​2​
8​-​channel ​ADC
ADS1​1​1​5​
4​-​channel ​ADC
ADS1​1​1​8​
4​-​channel ​ADC
CD7​4​HC4​0​6​7​
1​6​-​channel ​analog ​multiplexer
MCP3​0​0​8​
8​-​channel ​ADC
MCP3​2​0​4​ ​/​ ​MCP3​2​0​8​
4​-​channel ​ADC
MCP3​2​2​1​
ADC
NAU7​8​0​2​
ADC
Resistance

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Section titled “Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)”
Alpha3​
AM4​3​
Lux ​&​ ​Battery ​level
BLE ​Client ​Sensor
BLE ​RSSI
HHCCJCY1​0​ ​(​MiFlora ​Pink)​
Soil ​moisture ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Light
Inkbird ​IBS-​TH1​ ​Mini
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
Mopeka ​Pro ​Check ​LP
Tank ​level
Mopeka ​Standard ​Check ​LP
Tank ​level
RuuviTag
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Accelerometer
ThermoPro ​BLE
Xiaomi ​BLE
Various

Digital Signals

Section titled “Digital Signals”
Duty ​Cycle
Pulse ​Counter
Pulse ​Meter
Pulse ​Width

Distance

Section titled “Distance”
A0​1​NYUB
Acoustic ​distance
A0​2​YYUW
Acoustic ​distance
GL-​R0​1​ ​Time ​of ​Flight ​Sensor
IR ​optical ​distance
HRXL ​MaxSonar ​WR
Acoustic ​distance
JSN-​SR0​4​T
Acoustic ​distance
TOF1​0​1​2​0​
IR ​optical ​distance
Ultrasonic ​Sensor
Acoustic ​distance
VL5​3​L0​x
IR ​optical ​distance
Zio ​Ultrasonic ​Sensor
Acoustic ​distance

Electricity

Section titled “Electricity”
ADE7​8​8​0​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
ADE7​9​5​3​
Power
ATM9​0​E2​6​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
ATM9​0​E3​2​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
BL0​9​0​6​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Energy
BL0​9​3​9​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Energy
BL0​9​4​0​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
BL0​9​4​2​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
CS5​4​6​0​A
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
CSE7​7​6​1​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
CSE7​7​6​6​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
CT ​Clamp
Alternating ​Current ​(​AC)​
Daly ​BMS
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
DLMS ​Meter
Electrical ​counter
DSMR
Electrical ​counter
EmonTx
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Energy ​&​ ​Temperature
HLW8​0​1​2​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
HLW8​0​3​2​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
INA2​1​9​
Direct ​Current ​(​DC)​
INA2​2​6​
Direct ​Current ​(​DC)​ ​&​ ​Power
INA2​2​8​
DC ​Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Charge
INA2​2​9​
DC ​Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Charge
INA2​3​7​
DC ​Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
INA2​3​8​
DC ​Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
INA2​3​9​
DC ​Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
INA2​6​0​
DC ​Current ​&​ ​Power
INA3​2​2​1​
3​-​Ch ​DC ​current
Kamstrup ​KMP
District ​Heating ​Meter
MAX9​6​1​1​
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power ​&​ ​Temperature
PZEM ​AC
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
PZEM ​DC
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
PZEM0​0​4​T
Voltage ​&​ ​Current ​&​ ​Power
SDM ​Meter
Modbus ​energy ​monitor
Selec ​Meter
Modbus ​energy ​monitor
Teleinfo
Electrical ​counter
Total ​Daily ​Energy

Environmental

Section titled “Environmental”
Absolute ​Humidity
AHT1​0​ ​/​ ​AHT2​0​ ​/​ ​AHT2​1​ ​/​ ​DHT2​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
AirThings ​BLE
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure
AM2​3​1​5​C
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
AM2​3​2​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
b-​parasite
Moisture ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Light
BH1​9​0​0​NUX
Temperature
BME2​8​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure
BME6​8​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure ​&​ ​Gas
BME6​8​0​ ​via ​BSEC
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure ​&​ ​Gas
BME6​8​x ​via ​BSEC2​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure ​&​ ​Gas
BMP0​8​5​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
BMP2​8​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
BMP3​8​8​ ​and ​BMP3​9​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
BMP5​8​1​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
Dallas ​DS1​8​B2​0​
Temperature
Dew ​Point
DHT
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
DHT1​2​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
DPS3​1​0​/​DPS3​6​8​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
EMC2​1​0​1​
Temperature
ENS1​6​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Air ​Quality
ENS2​1​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HDC1​0​8​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HDC2​0​1​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HDC2​0​8​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HDC3​0​2​x
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HHCCJCY1​0​ ​(​MiFlora ​Pink)​
Soil ​moisture ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Light
Honeywell ​ABP
Pressure ​&​ ​Temperature
Honeywell ​ABP2​ ​I2​C
Pressure ​&​ ​Temperature
Honeywell ​HIH ​I2​C
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HTE5​0​1​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HTU2​1​D ​/​ ​Si7​0​2​1​ ​/​ ​SHT2​1​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
HTU3​1​D
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
Hydreon ​Rain ​Sensor
Rain
HYT2​7​1​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
Inkbird ​IBS-​TH1​ ​Mini
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
Internal ​Temperature
Temperature
LM7​5​B
Temperature
LPS2​2​
Temperature ​&​ ​Barometric ​Pressure
MCP9​8​0​8​
Temperature
MH-​Z1​9​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature
MLX9​0​6​1​4​
Temperature
MPL3​1​1​5​A2​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
MS5​6​1​1​
Pressure
MS8​6​0​7​
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Pressure
NPI-​1​9​
Pressure
NTC ​Thermistor
Temperature
PMWCS3​
Soil ​moisture ​&​ ​Temperature
QMP6​9​8​8​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
RadonEye ​BLE
Radon
RuuviTag
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Accelerometer
SCD3​0​
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SCD4​X
CO2​ ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SDP3​x ​/​ ​SDP8​0​0​ ​Series
Pressure
SFA3​0​
Formaldehyde
SHT3​X-​D
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SHT4​X
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SHTCx
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity
SMT1​0​0​
Moisture ​&​ ​Temperature
SPA0​6​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
STS3​X
Temperature
STTS2​2​H
Temperature
TC7​4​
Temperature
TE-​M3​2​0​0​
Temperature ​&​ ​Pressure
TEE5​0​1​
Temperature
TMP1​0​2​
Temperature
TMP1​0​7​5​
Temperature
TMP1​1​7​
Temperature
WTS0​1​
Temperature
XGZP6​8​xx ​Series
Differential ​Pressure

Health/Safety

Section titled “Health/Safety”
Seeed ​Studio ​MR6​0​BHA2​ ​mmWave
Breathing ​&​ ​heartbeat ​detection
Seeed ​Studio ​MR6​0​FDA2​ ​mmWave
Presence ​&​ ​Fall ​detection

Light

Section titled “Light”
AM4​3​
Lux
APDS9​3​0​6​
Lux
APDS9​9​6​0​
Colour ​&​ ​Gesture
AS7​3​4​1​
Spectral ​Color ​Sensor
BH1​7​5​0​
Lux
LTR3​0​1​
Lux
LTR3​0​3​
Lux
LTR3​2​9​
Lux
LTR3​9​0​
Lux ​&​ ​UV
LTR5​0​1​
Lux ​&​ ​Proximity
LTR5​5​3​
Lux ​&​ ​Proximity
LTR5​5​6​
Lux ​&​ ​Proximity
LTR5​5​8​
Lux ​&​ ​Proximity
LTR5​5​9​
Lux ​&​ ​Proximity
LTR6​5​9​
Proximity
MAX4​4​0​0​9​
Lux
OPT3​0​0​1​
Lux
TCS3​4​7​2​5​
Lux ​&​ ​RGB ​colour
TSL2​5​6​1​
Lux
TSL2​5​9​1​
Lux
VEML3​2​3​5​
Lux
VEML6​0​3​0​
Lux
VEML7​7​0​0​
Lux

Magnetic

Section titled “Magnetic”
AS5​6​0​0​
1​2​-​Bit ​Magnetic ​Position ​Sensor
HMC5​8​8​3​L
3​-​Axis ​magnetometer
MLX9​0​3​9​3​
3​-​Axis ​magnetometer
MMC5​6​0​3​
3​-​Axis ​magnetometer
MMC5​9​8​3​
3​-​Axis ​magnetometer
QMC5​8​8​3​L
3​-​Axis ​magnetometer

Miscellaneous

Section titled “Miscellaneous”
AS3​9​3​5​
Storm ​lightning
b-​parasite
Moisture ​&​ ​Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Light
Binary ​Sensor ​Map
Map ​binary ​to ​value
Combination
Duty ​Time
EZO ​sensor ​circuits
(​pH)​
FS3​0​0​0​
Air ​velocity
GDK1​0​1​
Radiation
Growatt ​Solar
Solar ​rooftop
Havells ​Solar
Solar ​rooftop
Integration
Kuntze ​pool ​sensor
LC7​0​9​2​0​3​F
Battery ​Monitor
LVGL ​widget
M5​Stack ​Unit ​8​ ​Angle
MAX1​7​0​4​3​
Battery
MicroNova ​pellet ​stove
Modbus ​Sensor
Nextion
Sensors ​from ​display
Person ​Sensor ​(​SEN2​1​2​3​1​)​
Resol ​VBus
Rotary ​Encoder
Sendspin ​Sensor
SMT1​0​0​
Moisture ​&​ ​Temperature
Sound ​Level
SY6​9​7​0​
Battery ​charge ​IC
Tuya ​Sensor
TX2​0​
Wind ​speed ​&​ ​Wind ​direction
uFire ​EC ​sensor
EC ​&​ ​Temperature
uFire ​ISE ​sensor
pH ​&​ ​Temperature
WireGuard

Motion

Section titled “Motion”
APDS9​9​6​0​
Colour ​&​ ​Gesture
BMI1​6​0​
Accelerometer ​&​ ​Gyroscope
LD2​4​1​0​
Motion ​&​ ​Presence
LD2​4​1​2​
Motion ​&​ ​Presence
LD2​4​2​0​
Motion ​&​ ​Presence
LD2​4​5​0​
Motion ​&​ ​Presence
MPU6​0​5​0​
Accelerometer ​&​ ​Gyroscope
MPU6​8​8​6​
Accelerometer ​&​ ​Gyroscope
MSA3​0​1​
Accelerometer
MSA3​1​1​
Accelerometer
RD-​0​3​D
Motion ​&​ ​Presence
RuuviTag
Temperature ​&​ ​Humidity ​&​ ​Accelerometer
Seeed ​Studio ​MR2​4​HPC1​ ​mmWave
Motion ​&​ ​Presence

Thermocouple

Section titled “Thermocouple”
KMeterISO
K-​Type
MAX3​1​8​5​5​
K-​Type
MAX3​1​8​5​6​
All ​types
MAX3​1​8​6​5​
Platinum ​RTD
MAX6​6​7​5​
K-​Type
MCP9​6​0​0​
All ​types

Weight

Section titled “Weight”
HX7​1​1​
Load ​cell ​amplifier
Xiaomi ​Miscale

Looking for a sensor that outputs its values as an analog voltage? Have a look at the ADC Sensor together with a formula like in the TEMT6000 configuration.

Binary Sensor Components

Section titled “Binary Sensor Components”

Binary Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.

Core

Section titled “Core”
Binary ​Sensor ​Core
Template ​Binary ​Sensor
GPIO
Home ​Assistant
Host ​SDL2​
Status
Switch

Capacitive Touch

Section titled “Capacitive Touch”
CAP1​1​8​8​ ​Capacitive ​Touch ​Sensor
ESP3​2​ ​Touch ​Pad
MPR1​2​1​ ​ ​Capacitive ​Touch ​Sensor
TTP2​2​9​

Mechanical

Section titled “Mechanical”
Matrix ​Keypad
TM1​6​3​7​
TM1​6​3​8​

NFC/RFID

Section titled “NFC/RFID”

Often known as “tag” or “card” readers within the community.

NFC ​Tag
PN5​3​2​
PN7​1​5​0​
PN7​1​6​X
RC5​2​2​
RDM6​3​0​0​
Wiegand ​Reader

Touchscreen

Section titled “Touchscreen”
Touchscreen ​Core
FT5​X0​6​
GT9​1​1​
LVGL ​widget
Nextion ​Binary ​Sensor
TT2​1​1​0​0​

Presence Detection

Section titled “Presence Detection”
AT5​8​1​X
DFRobot ​mmWave ​Radar
LD2​4​1​0​
LD2​4​1​2​
LD2​4​2​0​
LD2​4​5​0​
RD-​0​3​D
Seeed ​Studio ​MR2​4​HPC1​ ​mmWave

Miscellaneous

Section titled “Miscellaneous”
Analog ​Threshold
ESP3​2​ ​BLE ​Presence
Hydreon ​Rain ​Sensor ​Binary ​Sensor
Modbus ​Binary ​Sensor
PipSolar ​-​ ​compatible ​PV ​Inverter
Pylontech ​Batteries
Qwiic ​PIR ​Motion
Resol ​VBus
Tuya ​Binary ​Sensor
WireGuard

Alarm Control Panel Components

Section titled “Alarm Control Panel Components”
Alarm ​Control ​Panel ​Core
Template ​Alarm ​Control ​Panel

Audio ADC Components

Section titled “Audio ADC Components”
Audio ​ADC ​Core
ES7​2​1​0​
ES7​2​4​3​E

Audio DAC Components

Section titled “Audio DAC Components”
Audio ​DAC ​Core
AIC3​2​0​4​
ES8​1​5​6​
ES8​3​1​1​
ES8​3​8​8​

Button Components

Section titled “Button Components”
Button ​Core
Template ​Button
Factory ​Reset ​Button
Generic ​Output ​Button
Restart ​Button
Safe ​Mode ​Button
Shutdown ​Button
UART ​Button
Wake-​on-​LAN

Climate Components

Section titled “Climate Components”
Climate ​Core
Anova ​Cooker
Bang ​Bang ​Controller
BedJet ​Climate ​System
Haier ​Climate
IR ​Remote ​Climate
Midea
Mitsubishi ​CN1​0​5​ ​Climate
PID ​Controller
Thermostat ​Controller
Tuya ​Climate
Uponor ​Smatrix ​Base ​Pulse ​Underfloor ​Heating

Cover Components

Section titled “Cover Components”
Cover ​Core
Template ​Cover
AM4​3​ ​Cover
Current-​Based ​Cover
Endstop ​Cover
Feedback ​Cover
HE6​0​R ​Cover
Time-​Based ​Cover
Tormatic/​Novoferm ​Cover
Tuya ​Cover

Datetime Components

Section titled “Datetime Components”
Datetime ​Core
Template ​Datetime

Display Components

Section titled “Display Components”
Display ​Core
Animation
Display ​Menu ​Core
Font ​Renderer
Graph
Graphical ​Display ​Menu
Image
LCD ​Menu
LVGL ​Graphics
Online ​Image
QR ​Code

Display Hardware Platforms

Section titled “Display Hardware Platforms”
Addressable ​Light
ePaper ​SPI ​Displays
Host ​SDL2​ ​display
HUB7​5​ ​LED ​Matrix
ILI9​3​4​1​
ILI9​3​4​2​
ILI9​4​8​1​
ILI9​4​8​6​
ILI9​4​8​8​
ILI9​xxx
Inkplate
LCD ​Display
MAX7​2​1​9​
MAX7​2​1​9​ ​Dot ​Matrix
MIPI ​DSI ​Displays
MIPI ​RGB ​Displays
MIPI ​SPI ​Displays
Nextion
PCD8​5​4​4​ ​(​Nokia ​5​1​1​0​/​ ​3​3​1​0​)​
PVVX ​MiThermometer
Quad ​SPI ​Displays
RPI_​DPI_​RGB
SSD1​3​0​6​
SSD1​3​2​2​
SSD1​3​2​5​
SSD1​3​2​7​
SSD1​3​3​1​
SSD1​3​5​1​
ST7​5​6​7​
ST7​7​0​1​S
ST7​7​3​5​
ST7​7​8​9​V
ST7​7​9​6​
ST7​9​2​0​
TM1​6​2​1​
TM1​6​3​7​
TM1​6​3​8​
TM1​6​5​1​ ​Battery ​Display
Waveshare ​E-​Paper
WSPICOLCD

Electromechanical

Section titled “Electromechanical”
Atlas ​Scientific ​Peristaltic ​Pump
Grove ​TB6​6​1​2​FNG
Matrix ​Keypad
RTTTL ​Buzzer
Servo
Stepper

Energy/Solar Management

Section titled “Energy/Solar Management”
Growatt ​Solar
Havells ​Solar
PipSolar-​compatible ​PV ​Inverter
Power ​Supply
Resol ​VBus
SML
SUN-​GTIL2​ ​inverter

Event Components

Section titled “Event Components”
Event ​Core
Template ​Event
UART ​Event

Fan Components

Section titled “Fan Components”
Fan ​Core
Template ​Fan
Binary ​Fan
H-​bridge ​Fan
Speed ​Fan
Tuya ​Fan

Home Assistant Components

Section titled “Home Assistant Components”

Components specifically for interacting with Home Assistant.

Binary ​Sensor
Bluetooth ​Proxy
micro ​Wake ​Word
Number
Sensor
Switch
Text ​Sensor
Voice ​Assistant

Infrared Components

Section titled “Infrared Components”

Used for creating infrared (IR) remote control transmitters and/or receivers.

Infrared ​Core
IR/​RF ​Proxy

Light Components

Section titled “Light Components”
Light ​Core
Beken ​SPI
Binary ​Light
Cold+​Warm ​White ​Light
Color ​Temperature ​Light
ESP3​2​ ​RMT
FastLED ​Light
H-​bridge ​Light
Light ​Partition
LightWaveRF
LVGL ​widget
Monochromatic ​Light
NeoPixelBus ​Light
RGB ​Light
RGBCT ​Light
RGBW ​Light
RGBWW ​Light
RP2​0​4​0​ ​PIO
Shelly ​Dimmer
Sonoff ​D1​ ​Dimmer
SPI ​LED ​Strips
Status ​Led
Tuya ​Dimmer

Looking for WS2811 and similar individually addressable lights? For the ESP32 and its variants, we recommend the ESP32 RMT Led Strip or SPI Led Strip; for other processors, have a look at the FastLED Light.

Lock Components

Section titled “Lock Components”
Lock ​Core
Template ​Lock
Generic ​Output ​Lock

Media Source Components

Section titled “Media Source Components”
Media ​Source ​Core
Audio ​File ​Media ​Source
Audio ​HTTP ​Media ​Source
Sendspin ​Media ​Source

Media Player Components

Section titled “Media Player Components”
Media ​Player ​Core
DFPlayer
I2​S ​Audio
Sendspin ​Group
Speaker
Speaker ​Source

Microphone Components

Section titled “Microphone Components”
Microphone ​Core
I2​S ​Microphone

Number Components

Section titled “Number Components”
Number ​Core
Template ​Number
Home ​Assistant
LVGL ​widget ​Number
Modbus ​Number
Tuya ​Number

Output Components

Section titled “Output Components”
Output ​Core
Template ​Output
AC ​Dimmer
BLE ​Binary ​Output
BP1​6​5​8​CJ
BP5​7​5​8​D
DAC7​6​7​8​
EMC2​1​0​1​
ESP3​2​ ​DAC
ESP3​2​ ​LEDC
ESP8​2​6​6​ ​Software ​PWM
GP8​4​0​3​
GPIO ​Output
LibreTiny ​PWM
MCP4​6​6​1​
MCP4​7​2​5​
MCP4​7​2​8​
MCP4​7​A1​
Modbus ​Output
MY9​2​3​1​/​MY9​2​9​1​
PCA9​6​8​5​
Sigma-​Delta ​Output
Slow ​PWM
SM1​6​7​1​6​
SM2​1​3​5​
SM2​2​3​5​
SM2​3​3​5​
TLC5​9​2​0​8​F
TLC5​9​4​7​
TLC5​9​7​1​
X9​C ​Potentiometer

Radio Frequency Components

Section titled “Radio Frequency Components”
Radio ​Frequency ​Core
IR/​RF ​Proxy

Select Components

Section titled “Select Components”
Select ​Core
Template ​Select
LVGL ​widget ​Select
Modbus ​Select
Tuya ​Select

Speaker Components

Section titled “Speaker Components”
Speaker ​Core
I2​S ​Speaker
Mixer ​Speaker
Resampler ​Speaker

Switch Components

Section titled “Switch Components”
Switch ​Core
Template ​Switch
BLE ​Client ​Switch
Factory ​Reset ​Switch
Generic ​Output ​Switch
GPIO ​Switch
H-​bridge ​Switch
Home ​Assistant
LVGL ​Widget
Modbus ​Switch
Nextion ​Switch
Restart ​Switch
Safe ​Mode ​Switch
Shutdown ​Switch
Tuya ​Switch
UART ​Switch

Text Components

Section titled “Text Components”
Text ​Core
Template ​Text
LVGL ​textarea ​Text

Text Sensor Components

Section titled “Text Sensor Components”
Text ​Sensor ​Core
Template ​Text ​Sensor
BLE ​Scanner
Ethernet ​Info
Home ​Assistant
Key ​Collector
LibreTiny
LVGL ​textarea ​Text ​Sensor
Modbus ​Text ​Sensor
MQTT ​Subscribe ​Text
Nextion ​Text ​Sensor
OpenThread ​Info
Sendspin ​Text ​Sensor
Text ​component ​Text ​Sensor
Tuya ​Text ​Sensor
Version
WiFi ​Info
WireGuard
WL-​1​3​4​ ​Pet ​Tag ​Sensor

Time Components

Section titled “Time Components”
Time ​Core
BM8​5​6​3​ ​RTC
DS1​3​0​7​ ​RTC
GPS ​Time
Home ​Assistant ​Time
PCF8​5​0​6​3​ ​RTC
PCF8​5​6​3​ ​RTC
RX8​1​3​0​ ​RTC
SNTP
Zigbee ​Time

Touchscreen Components

Section titled “Touchscreen Components”
Touchscreen ​Core
AXS1​5​2​3​1​
CHSC6​X
CST2​2​6​
CST8​1​6​
EKTF2​2​3​2​
Inkplate ​6​ ​Plus
FT6​3​X6​
GT9​1​1​
Lilygo ​T5​ ​4​.​7​
TT2​1​1​0​0​
XPT2​0​4​6​

Valve Components

Section titled “Valve Components”
Valve ​Core
Template ​Valve

Water Heater Components

Section titled “Water Heater Components”
Water ​Heater ​Core
Template ​Water ​Heater

Wireless Communication

Section titled “Wireless Communication”

Used for creating infrared (IR) or radio frequency (RF) remote control transmitters and/or receivers, or to connect ESPHome to cellular networks. Does not encompass Wi-Fi.

CC1​1​0​1​
IR ​Remote ​Climate
Remote ​Receiver
Remote ​Transmitter
RF ​Bridge
SIM8​0​0​L
SX1​2​6​x
SX1​2​7​x

Miscellaneous Components

Section titled “Miscellaneous Components”
Audio
Audio ​File
Camera ​Encoder
ESP3​2​ ​Camera
Exposure ​Notifications
GPS
Grow ​Fingerprint ​Reader
HLK-​FM2​2​x ​Face ​Recognition
Key ​Collector
Modbus ​Controller
Modbus ​Server
Sendspin
Sprinkler
Status ​LED
Sun
Tuya ​MCU
Z-​Wave ​Proxy

Cookbook

Section titled “Cookbook”
BME2​8​0​ ​Environment ​extras
EHMTX ​a ​matrix ​status/​text ​display
ESP3​2​ ​Water ​Leak ​Detector
Garage ​Door ​Template ​Cover
Lambda ​Magic:​ ​Tips ​and ​Tricks
LVGL ​Recipes
Non-​Invasive ​Power ​Meter
Pulse ​Catcher
Sonoff ​Fishpond ​Pump
Time ​&​ ​Temperature ​on ​OLED ​Display

Contributing

Section titled “Contributing”

ESPHome depends on and welcomes contributions from our community. If you’d like to contribute, please see our developer site.