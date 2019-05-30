ESPHome Docs
This is the top-level ESPHome documentation index. Browse the tables below, use the sidebar menu, or the search function to find the information you’re looking for.
Help improve this documentationSection titled “Help improve this documentation”
If you find any errors in this site, corrections are welcome. You can submit a Pull Request (PR) in the GitHub repo with corrections. If you don’t know how to create a PR you can just use the “Edit this page on GitHub” link on the page in question which will take you to the source file for that page.
Alternatively, post in the Documentation channel in the Discord server.
ESPHome ConfigurationSection titled “ESPHome Configuration”
ESPHome is configured in YAML files - use these links for basic and advanced information about ESPHome configuration files.
Supported MicrocontrollersSection titled “Supported Microcontrollers”
Microcontroller PeripheralsSection titled “Microcontroller Peripherals”
Peripherals which directly support the operation of the microcontroller’s processor(s).
ESPHome AutomationsSection titled “ESPHome Automations”
“When this happens, I want it to do that…”
Automations are how we customize ESPHome devices to respond/behave exactly how you want them to.
ESPHome ComponentsSection titled “ESPHome Components”
ESPHome-specific components or components supporting ESPHome device provisioning post-installation.
Network HardwareSection titled “Network Hardware”
Network ProtocolsSection titled “Network Protocols”
Bluetooth/BLESection titled “Bluetooth/BLE”
Management and MonitoringSection titled “Management and Monitoring”
Update InstallationSection titled “Update Installation”
Install updates over-the-air (OTA).
Update ManagementSection titled “Update Management”
Create update entities simplifying management of OTA updates.
Hardware Peripheral Interfaces/BussesSection titled “Hardware Peripheral Interfaces/Busses”
I/O Expanders/MultiplexersSection titled “I/O Expanders/Multiplexers”
1-Wire BusSection titled “1-Wire Bus”
Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with 1-Wire-based devices.
CAN BusSection titled “CAN Bus”
Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with CAN-based devices.
Sensor ComponentsSection titled “Sensor Components”
Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.
Air QualitySection titled “Air Quality”
AnalogueSection titled “Analogue”
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)Section titled “Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)”
Digital SignalsSection titled “Digital Signals”
DistanceSection titled “Distance”
ElectricitySection titled “Electricity”
EnvironmentalSection titled “Environmental”
Health/SafetySection titled “Health/Safety”
MagneticSection titled “Magnetic”
MiscellaneousSection titled “Miscellaneous”
MotionSection titled “Motion”
ThermocoupleSection titled “Thermocouple”
WeightSection titled “Weight”
Looking for a sensor that outputs its values as an analog voltage? Have a look at the ADC Sensor together with a formula like in the TEMT6000 configuration.
Binary Sensor ComponentsSection titled “Binary Sensor Components”
Binary Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.
Capacitive TouchSection titled “Capacitive Touch”
MechanicalSection titled “Mechanical”
NFC/RFIDSection titled “NFC/RFID”
Often known as “tag” or “card” readers within the community.
TouchscreenSection titled “Touchscreen”
Presence DetectionSection titled “Presence Detection”
MiscellaneousSection titled “Miscellaneous”
Alarm Control Panel ComponentsSection titled “Alarm Control Panel Components”
Audio ADC ComponentsSection titled “Audio ADC Components”
Audio DAC ComponentsSection titled “Audio DAC Components”
Button ComponentsSection titled “Button Components”
Climate ComponentsSection titled “Climate Components”
Cover ComponentsSection titled “Cover Components”
Datetime ComponentsSection titled “Datetime Components”
Display ComponentsSection titled “Display Components”
Display Hardware PlatformsSection titled “Display Hardware Platforms”
ElectromechanicalSection titled “Electromechanical”
Energy/Solar ManagementSection titled “Energy/Solar Management”
Event ComponentsSection titled “Event Components”
Fan ComponentsSection titled “Fan Components”
Home Assistant ComponentsSection titled “Home Assistant Components”
Components specifically for interacting with Home Assistant.
Infrared ComponentsSection titled “Infrared Components”
Used for creating infrared (IR) remote control transmitters and/or receivers.
Light ComponentsSection titled “Light Components”
Looking for WS2811 and similar individually addressable lights? For the ESP32 and its variants, we recommend the ESP32 RMT Led Strip or SPI Led Strip; for other processors, have a look at the FastLED Light.
Lock ComponentsSection titled “Lock Components”
Media Source ComponentsSection titled “Media Source Components”
Media Player ComponentsSection titled “Media Player Components”
Microphone ComponentsSection titled “Microphone Components”
Number ComponentsSection titled “Number Components”
Output ComponentsSection titled “Output Components”
Radio Frequency ComponentsSection titled “Radio Frequency Components”
Select ComponentsSection titled “Select Components”
Speaker ComponentsSection titled “Speaker Components”
Switch ComponentsSection titled “Switch Components”
Text ComponentsSection titled “Text Components”
Text Sensor ComponentsSection titled “Text Sensor Components”
Time ComponentsSection titled “Time Components”
Touchscreen ComponentsSection titled “Touchscreen Components”
Valve ComponentsSection titled “Valve Components”
Water Heater ComponentsSection titled “Water Heater Components”
Wireless CommunicationSection titled “Wireless Communication”
Used for creating infrared (IR) or radio frequency (RF) remote control transmitters and/or receivers, or to connect ESPHome to cellular networks. Does not encompass Wi-Fi.
Miscellaneous ComponentsSection titled “Miscellaneous Components”
CookbookSection titled “Cookbook”
ContributingSection titled “Contributing”
ESPHome depends on and welcomes contributions from our community. If you’d like to contribute, please see our developer site.