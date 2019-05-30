ESPHome Docs

This is the top-level ESPHome documentation index. Browse the tables below, use the sidebar menu, or the search function to find the information you’re looking for.

Help improve this documentation Section titled “Help improve this documentation”

If you find any errors in this site, corrections are welcome. You can submit a Pull Request (PR) in the GitHub repo with corrections. If you don’t know how to create a PR you can just use the “Edit this page on GitHub” link on the page in question which will take you to the source file for that page.

Alternatively, post in the Documentation channel in the Discord server.

ESPHome is configured in YAML files - use these links for basic and advanced information about ESPHome configuration files.

Peripherals which directly support the operation of the microcontroller’s processor(s).

“When this happens, I want it to do that…”

Automations are how we customize ESPHome devices to respond/behave exactly how you want them to.

ESPHome-specific components or components supporting ESPHome device provisioning post-installation.

Management and Monitoring Section titled “Management and Monitoring”

Install updates over-the-air (OTA).

Create update entities simplifying management of OTA updates.

Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with 1-Wire-based devices.

Platforms which specifically support or extend the index, allowing communication with CAN-based devices.

Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Section titled “Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)”

Looking for a sensor that outputs its values as an analog voltage? Have a look at the ADC Sensor together with a formula like in the TEMT6000 configuration.

Binary Sensor Components Section titled “Binary Sensor Components”

Binary Sensors are organized into categories; if a given sensor fits into more than one category, it will appear multiple times.

Often known as “tag” or “card” readers within the community.

Alarm Control Panel Components Section titled “Alarm Control Panel Components”

Audio ADC Components Section titled “Audio ADC Components”

Audio DAC Components Section titled “Audio DAC Components”

Display Hardware Platforms Section titled “Display Hardware Platforms”

Home Assistant Components Section titled “Home Assistant Components”

Components specifically for interacting with Home Assistant.

Used for creating infrared (IR) remote control transmitters and/or receivers.

Looking for WS2811 and similar individually addressable lights? For the ESP32 and its variants, we recommend the ESP32 RMT Led Strip or SPI Led Strip; for other processors, have a look at the FastLED Light.

Media Source Components Section titled “Media Source Components”

Media Player Components Section titled “Media Player Components”

Radio Frequency Components Section titled “Radio Frequency Components”

Text Sensor Components Section titled “Text Sensor Components”

Water Heater Components Section titled “Water Heater Components”

Used for creating infrared (IR) or radio frequency (RF) remote control transmitters and/or receivers, or to connect ESPHome to cellular networks. Does not encompass Wi-Fi.

ESPHome depends on and welcomes contributions from our community. If you’d like to contribute, please see our developer site.