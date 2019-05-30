Display Menu
The component provides a menu primarily intended to be controlled either by a rotary encoder with a button or a five-button joystick controller. It allows to navigate a hierarchy of items and submenus with the ability to change the values and execute commands. The menu can be activated and deactivated on demand, allowing alternating between using the screen for the menu and other information.
This document describes the configuration and automations common for the components implementing this component. At the moment the character based LCD displays are supported using the lcd_menu component and an instance of this is used in the configuration examples.
Configuration variables:
-
root_item_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the root menu item.
-
active (Optional, boolean): Whether the menu should start as active, meaning accepting user interactions and displaying output. Defaults to
true.
-
mode (Optional, enum): Defines the navigation logic. Defaults to
rotary.
-
rotary: Rotary mode expects the clockwise movement wired to display_menu.down,
the anticlockwise one to display_menu.up and the switch to display_menu.enter action.
-
joystick: Joystick mode expects the up, down, left and right buttons wired to the display_menu.up,
display_menu.down, display_menu.left and display_menu.right actions and the middle button to the display_menu.enter action.
-
-
items (Required): The first level of the menu.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level (here the root one) is entered. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is not displayed anymore. See
on_leave.
Menu ItemsSection titled “Menu Items”
The component manages a hierarchy of menu items. The common configuration variables are:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- type (Required, string): The type of the menu item (see below).
- text (Optional, string, templatable): The text displayed
for the menu item. If a lambda is specified it gets an
itargument pointing to the
MenuItemthat is being drawn.
Editing valuesSection titled “Editing values”
Some of the menu items provide a way to edit values either by selecting from a list of options or changing a numeric one. Such items can be configured in two ways.
If the
immediate_edit configuration is
false, the editing mode has to be activated
first by activating the rotary encoder’s switch or the joystick’s center button.
On the activation the
on_enter automation is called and the item is marked as editable
(the
> selection marker changes to
* as default). The value can be then
iterated through the rotary wheel (in the
rotary mode) or the joystick left
and right buttons (in the
joystick one). The editing mode is deactivated
by another clicking of the switch, the
on_leave automation is called and the selection
marker changes back.
If the
immediate_edit configuration is
true the menu item is editable immediately
when it is selected. The
on_enter and
on_leave are not called. In the
joystick mode
the left and right buttons iterate through the values; the items that are editable
show the editable marker to signal that the buttons can be used. In the
rotary mode
activating the switch iterates to the next value. The selection marker does not change
(here it is used to signal whether rotating the knob navigates the menu or changes the value).
The menu item of the
number type can be only immediately editable in the
joystick mode.
The menu item of the type
label just displays a text. There is no configuration and
no interaction is possible.
The menu item of the type
menu defines a list of child menu items. When the item
is clicked the display shows the new menu level.
Configuration variables:
- items (Required): Defines the child menu items.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is entered. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is not displayed anymore. See
on_leave.
The menu item of the type
back closes the current menu level and goes up in
the menu level hierarchy. The
on_leave automation of the current level and
on_enter one of the higher one are invoked. There is no configuration.
SelectSection titled “Select”
The menu item of the type
select allows cycling through a set of values defined by the
associated
select component.
Configuration variables:
-
immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to
false.
-
select (Required, ID): A
selectcomponent managing the edited value.
-
value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an
itargument pointing to the
MenuItem. If not specified the selected option name of the
selectcomponent is used as the value.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See
on_leave.
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See
on_value.
NumberSection titled “Number”
The menu item of the type
number allows editing a floating point number.
On click the
on_enter automation is called and the item is marked as editable
(the
> selection marker changes to
* as default). Up and down events
then increase and decrease the value by steps defined in the
number,
respecting the
min_value and
max_value. The editing mode is exited
by another click.
Note that the fractional floating point values do not necessarily add nicely and
ten times
0.100000 is not necessarily
1.000000. Use steps that are
powers of two (such as
0.125 ) or take care of the rounding explicitly.
Configuration variables:
-
immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Ignored in the
rotarymode. Defaults to
false.
-
number (Required, ID): A
numbercomponent managing the edited value. If on entering the value is less than
min_valueor more than
max_value, the value is capped to fall into the range.
-
format (Optional, string): A
printf-like format string specifying exactly one
for
g-type conversion used to display the current value. Defaults to
%.1f.
-
value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an
itargument pointing to the
MenuItem. If not specified the value of the
numbercomponent formatted according to the
formatis used as the value.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See
on_leave.
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See
on_value.
SwitchSection titled “Switch”
The menu item of the type
switch allows toggling the associated
switch component.
Configuration variables:
-
immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to
false.
-
on_text (Optional, string): The text for the
ONstate. Defaults to
On.
-
off_text (Optional, string): The text for the
OFFstate. Defaults to
Off.
-
switch (Required, ID): A
switchcomponent managing the edited value.
-
value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an
itargument pointing to the
MenuItem. If not specified the
on_text/
off_textis used.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See
on_leave.
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See
on_value.
CommandSection titled “Command”
The menu item of the type
command allows triggering commands. There is no
additional configuration.
Automations:
- on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform
when the menu item is clicked.
See
on_value.
CustomSection titled “Custom”
The menu item of the type
custom delegates navigating the values to the automations
and displaying the value to the
value_lambda.
Configuration variables:
-
immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to
false.
-
value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an
itargument pointing to the
MenuItem.
Automations:
-
on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See
on_enter.
-
on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See
on_leave.
-
on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See
on_value.
-
on_next (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the user navigates to the next value. See
on_next.
-
on_prev (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the user navigates to the previous value. See
on_prev.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “on_enter”
on_enter
This automation will be triggered when the menu level is entered, i.e. the component
draws its items on the display. The
it parameter points to a
MenuItem class
with the information of the menu item describing the displayed child items.
If present at the top level it is an internally generated root menu item,
otherwise an user defined one.
Section titled “on_leave”
on_leave
This automation will be triggered when the menu level is exited, i.e. the component
does not draw its items on the display anymore. The
it parameter points to
a
MenuItem class with the information of the menu item. If present at the
top level it is an internally generated root menu item, otherwise
an user defined one. It does not matter whether the level was left due to entering
the submenu or going back to the parent menu.
Section titled “on_value”
on_value
This automation will be triggered when the value edited through the menu changed or a command was triggered.
Section titled “on_next”
on_next
This automation will be triggered when the user requested to set the value to the next one.
Section titled “on_prev”
on_prev
This automation will be triggered when the user requested to set the value to the previous one.
Section titled “display_menu.up Action”
display_menu.up Action
This is an Action for navigating up in a menu. The action is usually wired to an anticlockwise turn of a rotary encoder or to the upper button of the joystick.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.
Section titled “display_menu.down Action”
display_menu.down Action
This is an Action for navigating down in a menu. The action is usually wired to a clockwise turn of a rotary encoder or to the lower button of the joystick.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.
Section titled “display_menu.left Action”
display_menu.left Action
This is an Action usually wired to the left button
of the joystick. In the
joystick mode it is used to set the previous
value or to decrement the numeric one; depending on the
immediate_edit
flag entering the edit mode is required or not. If used in the
rotary
mode it exits the editing. In both modes it can be also used to navigate
back one level when used with the
back menu item.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.
Section titled “display_menu.right Action”
display_menu.right Action
This is an Action usually wired to the right button
of the joystick. In the
joystick mode it is used to set the next
value or to increment the numeric one; depending on the
immediate_edit
flag entering the edit mode is required or not. In both modes it can
be also used to enter the submenu when used with the
menu menu item.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.
Section titled “display_menu.enter Action”
display_menu.enter Action
This is an Action for triggering a selected menu item, resulting in an action depending on the type of the item - entering a submenu, starting/stopping editing or triggering a command. The action is usually wired to a press button of a rotary encoder or to the center button of the joystick.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.
.. display_menu-show_action:
Section titled “display_menu.show Action”
display_menu.show Action
This is an Action for showing an inactive menu. The state of the menu remains unchanged, i.e. the menu level shown at the moment it was hidden is restored, as is the selected item. The following snippet shows the menu if it is inactive, otherwise triggers the selected item.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to show.
.. display_menu-hide_action:
Section titled “display_menu.hide Action”
display_menu.hide Action
This is an Action for hiding the menu. A hidden menu
does not react to
draw() and does not process navigation actions.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to hide.
.. display_menu-show_main_action:
Section titled “display_menu.show_main Action”
display_menu.show_main Action
This is an Action for showing the root level of the menu.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to hide.
Section titled “display_menu.is_active Condition”
display_menu.is_active Condition
This Condition checks if the given menu is active, i.e. shown on the display and processing navigation events.