The component provides a menu primarily intended to be controlled either by a rotary encoder with a button or a five-button joystick controller. It allows to navigate a hierarchy of items and submenus with the ability to change the values and execute commands. The menu can be activated and deactivated on demand, allowing alternating between using the screen for the menu and other information.

This document describes the configuration and automations common for the components implementing this component. At the moment the character based LCD displays are supported using the lcd_menu component and an instance of this is used in the configuration examples.

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : lcd_pcf8574 id : my_lcd ... lambda : |- id(my_lcd_menu).draw(); if (!id(my_lcd_menu).is_active()) it.print("Menu is not active"); # Declare a LCD menu lcd_menu : id : my_lcd_menu display_id : my_lcd active : true mode : rotary on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "root enter"); ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "root leave"); ' items : - type : back text : ' Back ' - type : label text : ' Label 1 ' - type : label text : !lambda |- return "Templated label"; # Encoder to provide navigation sensor : - platform : rotary_encoder ... on_anticlockwise : - display_menu.up : on_clockwise : - display_menu.down : # A de-bounced GPIO is used to 'click' binary_sensor : - platform : gpio ... filters : - delayed_on : 10ms - delayed_off : 10ms on_press : - display_menu.enter :

Configuration variables:

root_item_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the root menu item.

active (Optional, boolean): Whether the menu should start as active, meaning accepting user interactions and displaying output. Defaults to true .

mode (Optional, enum): Defines the navigation logic. Defaults to rotary . rotary : Rotary mode expects the clockwise movement wired to display_menu.down, the anticlockwise one to display_menu.up and the switch to display_menu.enter action. joystick : Joystick mode expects the up, down, left and right buttons wired to the display_menu.up, display_menu.down, display_menu.left and display_menu.right actions and the middle button to the display_menu.enter action.

items (Required): The first level of the menu.

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level (here the root one) is entered. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is not displayed anymore. See on_leave .

The component manages a hierarchy of menu items. The common configuration variables are:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. type ( Required , string): The type of the menu item (see below).

( , string): The type of the menu item (see below). text (Optional, string, templatable): The text displayed for the menu item. If a lambda is specified it gets an it argument pointing to the MenuItem that is being drawn.

Some of the menu items provide a way to edit values either by selecting from a list of options or changing a numeric one. Such items can be configured in two ways.

If the immediate_edit configuration is false , the editing mode has to be activated first by activating the rotary encoder’s switch or the joystick’s center button. On the activation the on_enter automation is called and the item is marked as editable (the > selection marker changes to * as default). The value can be then iterated through the rotary wheel (in the rotary mode) or the joystick left and right buttons (in the joystick one). The editing mode is deactivated by another clicking of the switch, the on_leave automation is called and the selection marker changes back.

If the immediate_edit configuration is true the menu item is editable immediately when it is selected. The on_enter and on_leave are not called. In the joystick mode the left and right buttons iterate through the values; the items that are editable show the editable marker to signal that the buttons can be used. In the rotary mode activating the switch iterates to the next value. The selection marker does not change (here it is used to signal whether rotating the knob navigates the menu or changes the value). The menu item of the number type can be only immediately editable in the joystick mode.

items : - id : my_label type : label text : ' My Label '

The menu item of the type label just displays a text. There is no configuration and no interaction is possible.

items : - type : menu text : ' My Submenu ' on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "enter: %s", it->get_text().c_str()); ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "leave: %s", it->get_text().c_str()); ' items : - type : label text : ' Label ' - type : back text : ' Back '

The menu item of the type menu defines a list of child menu items. When the item is clicked the display shows the new menu level.

Configuration variables:

items (Required): Defines the child menu items.

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is entered. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu level is not displayed anymore. See on_leave .

items : - type : back text : ' Back '

The menu item of the type back closes the current menu level and goes up in the menu level hierarchy. The on_leave automation of the current level and on_enter one of the higher one are invoked. There is no configuration.

lcd_menu : items : - type : select immediate_edit : false text : ' My Color ' select : my_color on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "select enter: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "select leave: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_value : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "select value: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' select : - platform : template id : my_color optimistic : true options : - ' Red ' - ' Green ' - ' Blue '

The menu item of the type select allows cycling through a set of values defined by the associated select component.

Configuration variables:

immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to false .

select ( Required , ID): A select component managing the edited value.

value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an it argument pointing to the MenuItem . If not specified the selected option name of the select component is used as the value.

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See on_leave .

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See on_value .

lcd_menu : items : - type : number text : ' My Number ' format : ' %.2f ' number : my_number on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "number enter: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "number leave: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_value : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "number value: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' number : - platform : template id : my_number optimistic : true min_value : 10.0 max_value : 20.0 step : 0.5 on_value : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("number", "value: %f", x); '

The menu item of the type number allows editing a floating point number. On click the on_enter automation is called and the item is marked as editable (the > selection marker changes to * as default). Up and down events then increase and decrease the value by steps defined in the number , respecting the min_value and max_value . The editing mode is exited by another click.

Note that the fractional floating point values do not necessarily add nicely and ten times 0.100000 is not necessarily 1.000000 . Use steps that are powers of two (such as 0.125 ) or take care of the rounding explicitly.

Configuration variables:

immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Ignored in the rotary mode. Defaults to false .

number ( Required , ID): A number component managing the edited value. If on entering the value is less than min_value or more than max_value , the value is capped to fall into the range.

format (Optional, string): A printf -like format string specifying exactly one f or g -type conversion used to display the current value. Defaults to %.1f .

value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an it argument pointing to the MenuItem . If not specified the value of the number component formatted according to the format is used as the value.

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See on_leave .

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See on_value .

lcd_menu : items : - type : switch immediate_edit : false text : ' My Switch ' on_text : ' Bright ' off_text : ' Dark ' switch : my_switch on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "switch enter: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "switch leave: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' on_value : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "switch value: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); ' switch : - platform : template id : my_switch optimistic : true

The menu item of the type switch allows toggling the associated switch component.

Configuration variables:

immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to false .

on_text (Optional, string): The text for the ON state. Defaults to On .

off_text (Optional, string): The text for the OFF state. Defaults to Off .

switch ( Required , ID): A switch component managing the edited value.

value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an it argument pointing to the MenuItem . If not specified the on_text / off_text is used.

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See on_leave .

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See on_value .

items : - type : command text : ' Hide ' on_value : then : - display_menu.hide :

The menu item of the type command allows triggering commands. There is no additional configuration.

Automations:

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the menu item is clicked. See on_value .

lcd_menu : items : - type : custom immediate_edit : false text : ' My Custom ' value_lambda : ' return to_string(some_state); ' on_next : then : lambda : ' some_state++; ' on_prev : then : lambda : ' some_state--; '

The menu item of the type custom delegates navigating the values to the automations and displaying the value to the value_lambda .

Configuration variables:

immediate_edit (Optional, boolean): Whether the item can be immediately edited when selected. See Editing Values. Defaults to false .

value_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda returning a string to be displayed as value. The lambda gets an it argument pointing to the MenuItem .

Automations:

on_enter (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is activated. See on_enter .

on_leave (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the editing mode is exited. See on_leave .

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the value is changed. See on_value .

on_next (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the user navigates to the next value. See on_next .

on_prev (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the user navigates to the previous value. See on_prev .

This automation will be triggered when the menu level is entered, i.e. the component draws its items on the display. The it parameter points to a MenuItem class with the information of the menu item describing the displayed child items. If present at the top level it is an internally generated root menu item, otherwise an user defined one.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : menu text : ' Submenu 1 ' on_enter : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "enter: %s", it->get_text().c_str()); '

This automation will be triggered when the menu level is exited, i.e. the component does not draw its items on the display anymore. The it parameter points to a MenuItem class with the information of the menu item. If present at the top level it is an internally generated root menu item, otherwise an user defined one. It does not matter whether the level was left due to entering the submenu or going back to the parent menu.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : menu text : ' Submenu 1 ' on_leave : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "leave: %s", it->get_text().c_str()); '

This automation will be triggered when the value edited through the menu changed or a command was triggered.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : select text : ' Select Item ' select : my_select_1 on_value : then : lambda : ' ESP_LOGI("display_menu", "select value: %s, %s", it->get_text().c_str(), it->get_value_text().c_str()); '

This automation will be triggered when the user requested to set the value to the next one.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : custom text : ' Custom Item ' value_lambda : ' return to_string(some_state); ' on_next : then : lambda : ' some_state++; '

This automation will be triggered when the user requested to set the value to the previous one.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : custom text : ' Custom Item ' value_lambda : ' return to_string(some_state); ' on_prev : then : lambda : ' some_state--; '

This is an Action for navigating up in a menu. The action is usually wired to an anticlockwise turn of a rotary encoder or to the upper button of the joystick.

sensor : - platform : rotary_encoder ... on_anticlockwise : - display_menu.up :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.

This is an Action for navigating down in a menu. The action is usually wired to a clockwise turn of a rotary encoder or to the lower button of the joystick.

sensor : - platform : rotary_encoder ... on_clockwise : - display_menu.down :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.

This is an Action usually wired to the left button of the joystick. In the joystick mode it is used to set the previous value or to decrement the numeric one; depending on the immediate_edit flag entering the edit mode is required or not. If used in the rotary mode it exits the editing. In both modes it can be also used to navigate back one level when used with the back menu item.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio ... on_press : - display_menu.left :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.

This is an Action usually wired to the right button of the joystick. In the joystick mode it is used to set the next value or to increment the numeric one; depending on the immediate_edit flag entering the edit mode is required or not. In both modes it can be also used to enter the submenu when used with the menu menu item.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio ... on_press : - display_menu.right :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.

This is an Action for triggering a selected menu item, resulting in an action depending on the type of the item - entering a submenu, starting/stopping editing or triggering a command. The action is usually wired to a press button of a rotary encoder or to the center button of the joystick.

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio ... filters : - delayed_on : 10ms - delayed_off : 10ms on_press : - display_menu.enter :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to navigate.

.. display_menu-show_action:

This is an Action for showing an inactive menu. The state of the menu remains unchanged, i.e. the menu level shown at the moment it was hidden is restored, as is the selected item. The following snippet shows the menu if it is inactive, otherwise triggers the selected item.

on_press : - if : condition : display_menu.is_active : then : - display_menu.enter : else : - display_menu.show :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to show.

.. display_menu-hide_action:

This is an Action for hiding the menu. A hidden menu does not react to draw() and does not process navigation actions.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : command text : ' Hide ' on_value : then : - display_menu.hide :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to hide.

.. display_menu-show_main_action:

This is an Action for showing the root level of the menu.

lcd_menu : ... items : - type : command text : ' Show Main ' on_value : then : - display_menu.show_main :

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, ID): The ID of the menu to hide.

This Condition checks if the given menu is active, i.e. shown on the display and processing navigation events.