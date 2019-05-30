BME68x Temperature, Humidity, Pressure & Gas Sensor via BSEC2
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
bme68x_bsec2_i2c sensor platform allows you to use your
BME680 and
BME688
(Adafruit, Pimoroni) temperature, humidity, pressure and gas sensors with ESPHome via the Bosch Sensortec
Environmental Cluster 2 (BSEC2) software library. The use of Bosch’s proprietary algorithms provide an Index for Air
Quality (IAQ) measurement derived from the gas resistance sensor’s response to specific Volatile Organic Compounds
(VOCs). The BSEC software also provides estimated values for CO₂ and Breath Volatile Organic Compounds (b-VOC) using
a correlation between VOC and CO₂ in a human’s exhaled breath.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
NOTE
The BSEC2 library is only available for use after accepting its software license agreement. By enabling this component in your configuration, you are explicitly agreeing to the terms of the BSEC license agreement. Note that the license forbids distribution of any compiled firmware binaries that include this component.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x76. The sensor can also be configured to use
0x77.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²C bus the bme68x is connected to.
-
model (Required, string): The model of the connected sensor; either
BME680or
BME688.
-
algorithm_output (Optional, string): The output of the BSEC2 algorithm. Either
classification(default) or
regression. Only valid when model is BME688.
-
operating_age (Optional, string): The history BSEC2 considers for the automatic background calibration of the IAQ in days. That means changes in this time period will influence the IAQ value. Either
4dor
28d(default).
-
sample_rate (Optional, string): Sample rate. Default is
LPfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds. Can be
ULPfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. This controls the sampling rate for gas-dependent sensors and will govern the interval at which the sensor heater is operated. By default, this rate will also be used for temperature, humidity and pressure sensors but can be overridden per-sensor if required.
-
supply_voltage (Optional, string): Supply voltage of the sensor. Default is
3.3V. Can be set to
1.8Vif your sensor is powered with 1.8 volts (for example, the Pimoroni PIM357 BME680 breakout module).
-
temperature_offset (Optional, float): Temperature offset if device is in enclosure and reads too high. This value is subtracted from the reading (for example, if the sensor reads 5°C higher than expected, set this to
5) and also corrects the relative humidity readings. Defaults to
0.
-
state_save_interval (Optional, Time): The minimum interval at which to save the calibrated BSEC2 algorithm state to flash so that calibration doesn’t have to start from scratch on device restart. Defaults to
6h.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Use this ID in the sensor section to refer to the correct BME68x sensor if you have more than one device. This will also be used to refer to the calibrated BSEC2 algorithm state saved to flash.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
-
bme68x_bsec2_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
bme68x_bsec2_i2ccomponent sensors will refer to. Useful when multiple devices are present in your configuration.
-
id (Optional, ID): This ID has no effect other than providing a target for package management.
-
temperature (Optional): Configuration for the temperature sensor.
-
sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
LPfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ULPfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
pressure (Optional): Configuration for the pressure sensor.
-
sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
LPfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ULPfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
humidity (Optional): Configuration for the humidity sensor.
-
sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
LPfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ULPfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
gas_resistance (Optional): Configuration for the gas sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
iaq (Optional): Configuration for the IAQ sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
iaq_static (Optional): Configuration for the IAQ static sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
iaq_accuracy (Optional): Configuration for the numeric IAQ accuracy sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
co2_equivalent (Optional): Configuration for the CO₂ equivalent sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
breath_voc_equivalent (Optional): Configuration for the Breath VOC equivalent humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
The sensor’s accuracy can be reported in text format.
-
bme68x_bsec2_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
bme68x_bsec2_i2ccomponent the text sensor will refer to. Useful when multiple devices are present in your configuration.
-
iaq_accuracy (Optional): Configuration for the IAQ accuracy sensor. Shows:
Stabilizing,
Uncertain,
Calibrating,
Calibrated.
- All other options from Text Sensor.
Index for Air Quality (IAQ) MeasurementSection titled “Index for Air Quality (IAQ) Measurement”
The measurements are expressed with an index scale ranging from 0 to 500. The index itself is deduced from tests using ethanol gas, as well as important VOC in the exhaled breath of healthy humans. The VOC values themselves are derived from several publications on breath analysis studies. The BSEC2 software library defines the levels as follows:
|IAQ Index
|Air Quality
|0 - 50
|Excellent
|51 - 100
|Good
|101 - 150
|Lightly polluted
|151 - 200
|Moderately polluted
|201 - 250
|Heavily polluted
|251 - 350
|Severely polluted
|> 351
|Extremely polluted
This can be represented by a template text sensor such as below
The selected b-VOC gasses are as follows:
|Compound
|Molar fraction
|Ethane
|5 ppm
|Isoprene
|10 ppm
|Ethanol
|10 ppm
|Acetone
|50 ppm
|Carbon Monoxide
|15 ppm
IAQ Accuracy and CalibrationSection titled “IAQ Accuracy and Calibration”
The BSEC2 software automatically calibrates in the background to provide consistent IAQ performance. The calibration process considers the recent measurement history so that a value of 50 corresponds to a “typical good” level and a value of 200 to a “typical polluted” level. The IAQ Accuracy sensor will indicate one of the following values:
-
Stabilizing: The device has just started, and the sensor is stabilizing (this typically lasts 5 minutes)
-
Uncertain: The background history of BSEC2 is uncertain. This typically means the gas sensor data was too stable for BSEC2 to clearly define its reference.
-
Calibrating: BSEC2 found new calibration data and is currently calibrating.
-
Calibrated: BSEC2 calibrated successfully.
Every
state_save_interval, or as soon thereafter when full calibration is reached, the current algorithm state is
saved to flash so that the process does not have to start from scratch on device restart.