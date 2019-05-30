ESPHome 2024.7.0 - 17th July 2024

The micro_wake_word component has been updated to “version 2”. This brings the capability to configure multiple models per device and has a vad model for voice activity detection.

The configuration has a breaking change to support these new features.

micro_wake_word : model : okay_nabu

needs to be changed to the following:

micro_wake_word : models : - okay_nabu

Please see the Documentation for the full configuration.

Prevent rename from deleting new config esphome#7104 by @acortelyou

[i2s_microphone] Partially revert #7092 so microphone volume doesn’t change esphome#7109 by @kahrendt

[heatpumpir] Fix BK72XX Compile error with IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6955 by @dianlight

[http_request] allow basic auth for idf esphome#7086 by @oarcher

Fixes sml parser to process extended length lists with a number of items that is dividable by 16 esphome#6148 by @irgendwienet

[http_request] Change default timeout to 4.5s esphome#7123 by @jesserockz

[http_request] Fix ESP-IDF follow redirect esphome#7101 by @dentra

[pmwcs3] Add delay after sending REG_READ_START esphome#7130 by @thevogoncoder

Fix for Mitsubishi units that only support cooling esphome#7143 by @RubyBailey

[micro_wake_word] Fix VAD detection and modify detection computation esphome#7164 by @kahrendt

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

[uptime] Add new timestamp type for uptime sensor esphome#7029 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

[dooya] Flip bit timings esphome#6947 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[modbus_text_sensor] new default ANSI encoding type esphome#6975 by @dudanov (breaking-change)

[micro_wake_word] Version 2 esphome#7032 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

helpers.cpp: Fix GLIBCXX_RELEASE check < 8 esphome#7062 by @ferbar

Fix pmsa003i cold boot marked as failed on ESP32 et al esphome#7064 by @z3liff

[http_request] Fix follow_redirects on arduino esphome#7054 by @guillempages

[ethernet] Fix compile warning for IPv6 esphome#7048 by @HeMan

Update webserver local assets to 20240704-081526 esphome#7041 by @esphomebot

Add braces to if statement to avoid compiler warning. esphome#7036 by @colmbuckley

[mitsubishi] Fix current temperature esphome#6909 by @ttaborda

[climate] fix dump output of unsupported features esphome#7005 by @dudanov

[climate-traits] improved performance esphome#7006 by @dudanov

Add default icon to restart button esphome#7076 by @leejoow

Add support for the Gree YAC1FB9 in climate_ir esphome#7056 by @topeju

add ESP32-C6 support to esp32_can esphome#7063 by @Adminius

Fix voice assistant crash when no speaker configured esphome#7075 by @kevdliu

Bump HeatpumpIR, add protocols, remove IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6996 by @nagyrobi

LTR390 separate ALS and UV gain and resolution esphome#7026 by @latonita

[improv_serial] Fix linker error created in #6998 esphome#7082 by @kbx81

[i2s_audio] Allow config for primary/secondary i2s mode esphome#7092 by @jesserockz

[micro_wake_word] Allow simpler model config esphome#7094 by @jesserockz

[ota] Print Arduino update errors esphome#7096 by @jesserockz