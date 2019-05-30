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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.7.0 - 17th July 2024

microWakeWord

Section titled “microWakeWord”

The micro_wake_word component has been updated to “version 2”. This brings the capability to configure multiple models per device and has a vad model for voice activity detection.

The configuration has a breaking change to support these new features.

micro_wake_word:
  model: okay_nabu

needs to be changed to the following:

micro_wake_word:
  models:
    - okay_nabu

Please see the Documentation for the full configuration.

Release 2024.7.1 - July 22

Section titled “Release 2024.7.1 - July 22”

Release 2024.7.2 - July 25

Section titled “Release 2024.7.2 - July 25”

Release 2024.7.3 - August 1

Section titled “Release 2024.7.3 - August 1”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”