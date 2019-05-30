ESPHome 2024.7.0 - 17th July 2024
microWakeWordSection titled “microWakeWord”
The
micro_wake_word component has been updated to “version 2”.
This brings the capability to configure multiple models per device and has a
vad model for
voice activity detection.
The configuration has a breaking change to support these new features.
needs to be changed to the following:
Please see the Documentation for the full configuration.
Release 2024.7.1 - July 22Section titled “Release 2024.7.1 - July 22”
- Prevent rename from deleting new config esphome#7104 by @acortelyou
- [i2s_microphone] Partially revert #7092 so microphone volume doesn’t change esphome#7109 by @kahrendt
- [heatpumpir] Fix BK72XX Compile error with IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6955 by @dianlight
- [http_request] allow basic auth for idf esphome#7086 by @oarcher
- Fixes sml parser to process extended length lists with a number of items that is dividable by 16 esphome#6148 by @irgendwienet
Release 2024.7.2 - July 25Section titled “Release 2024.7.2 - July 25”
- [http_request] Change default timeout to 4.5s esphome#7123 by @jesserockz
- [http_request] Fix ESP-IDF follow redirect esphome#7101 by @dentra
Release 2024.7.3 - August 1Section titled “Release 2024.7.3 - August 1”
- [pmwcs3] Add delay after sending REG_READ_START esphome#7130 by @thevogoncoder
- Fix for Mitsubishi units that only support cooling esphome#7143 by @RubyBailey
- [micro_wake_word] Fix VAD detection and modify detection computation esphome#7164 by @kahrendt
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- [uptime] Add new timestamp type for uptime sensor esphome#7029 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- [dooya] Flip bit timings esphome#6947 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- [modbus_text_sensor] new default ANSI encoding type esphome#6975 by @dudanov (breaking-change)
- [micro_wake_word] Version 2 esphome#7032 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- helpers.cpp: Fix GLIBCXX_RELEASE check < 8 esphome#7062 by @ferbar
- Fix pmsa003i cold boot marked as failed on ESP32 et al esphome#7064 by @z3liff
- [http_request] Fix follow_redirects on arduino esphome#7054 by @guillempages
- [ethernet] Fix compile warning for IPv6 esphome#7048 by @HeMan
- Update webserver local assets to 20240704-081526 esphome#7041 by @esphomebot
- Add braces to if statement to avoid compiler warning. esphome#7036 by @colmbuckley
- [mitsubishi] Fix current temperature esphome#6909 by @ttaborda
- [climate] fix dump output of unsupported features esphome#7005 by @dudanov
- [climate-traits] improved performance esphome#7006 by @dudanov
- Add default icon to restart button esphome#7076 by @leejoow
- Add support for the Gree YAC1FB9 in climate_ir esphome#7056 by @topeju
- add ESP32-C6 support to esp32_can esphome#7063 by @Adminius
- Fix voice assistant crash when no speaker configured esphome#7075 by @kevdliu
- Bump HeatpumpIR, add protocols, remove IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6996 by @nagyrobi
- LTR390 separate ALS and UV gain and resolution esphome#7026 by @latonita
- [improv_serial] Fix linker error created in #6998 esphome#7082 by @kbx81
- [i2s_audio] Allow config for primary/secondary i2s mode esphome#7092 by @jesserockz
- [micro_wake_word] Allow simpler model config esphome#7094 by @jesserockz
- [ota] Print Arduino update errors esphome#7096 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- [CI] Update device class sync script for update entities esphome#6895 by @jesserockz
- X9c operation speed esphome#6898 by @oliverhihn
- Bump actions/checkout from 4.1.6 to 4.1.7 esphome#6900 by @dependabot[bot]
- [CI] Allow clang-tidy to see IDF components esphome#6903 by @kbx81
- [esp32_camera] Use newer library version (for #6802) esphome#6809 by @kbx81
- [micro_wake_word] Pin to esp-tflite-micro v1.3.1 esphome#6906 by @kbx81
- VEML7700 Fix GCC build warnings esphome#6881 by @latonita
- IDF 5 fixes for #6802 esphome#6911 by @kbx81
- [CI-ethernet] Add/fix/organize/clean up ethernet component tests esphome#6916 by @kbx81
- [CI-a01nyub] Consolidate test files esphome#6917 by @kbx81
- [CI-api] Test fix for IDF 5+ esphome#6918 by @kbx81
- [CI-http_request] Test fix for IDF 5+ esphome#6919 by @kbx81
- [CI-wireguard] Test file consolidation esphome#6920 by @kbx81
- [CI-esp32_hall] Remove IDF test esphome#6921 by @kbx81
- [CI] Introduce testing for IDF 5 (and other arbitrary framework versions) esphome#6802 by @kbx81
- uart: allow setting the UART id in final_validate_device_schema esphome#6923 by @paravoid
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6.0.5 to 6.1.0 esphome#6935 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix garbled graphics on LILYGO T4-S3 display esphome#6910 by @manuelkasper
- Update cover.h for open() and close() compiler warnings esphome#6936 by @peter—s
- [CI] Add debug component test for LibreTiny esphome#6945 by @kbx81
- [dooya] Flip bit timings esphome#6947 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- [qspi_amoled] Fix display remaining blank after update() before setup completion esphome#6958 by @manuelkasper
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.0.1 to 6.1.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6962 by @dependabot[bot]
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#6966 by @esphomebot
- [qspi_amoled] Fix clear/fill with rotation esphome#6960 by @manuelkasper
- [script] allow template parameters esphome#6972 by @ssieb
- [haier] climate ID auto generation esphome#6949 by @dudanov
- [core] Add script to extract actions, conditions, and pin_providers esphome#6929 by @jesserockz
- [external_files] Move common
download_contentfunction to
external_files.pyesphome#6982 by @jesserockz
- Do not build mDNS when mDNS is disabled via yaml esphome#6979 by @Links2004
- Bump HeatpumpIR and IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6948 by @nagyrobi
- [CI] Add more mdns and safe_mode tests esphome#6990 by @kbx81
- [CI] Remove old test yamls from CI runs esphome#6991 by @kbx81
- [CI] Update tests to run against IDF 5.1 esphome#6992 by @kbx81
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.1.0 to 6.2.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6999 by @dependabot[bot]
- [tuya] implement command 0x22 - datapoint-async esphome#6980 by @christiaanderidder
- Allow wireguard to bind to PPP interface esphome#6989 by @droscy
- [modbus_text_sensor] new default ANSI encoding type esphome#6975 by @dudanov (breaking-change)
- [CI] Remove old test yaml files esphome#7002 by @kbx81
- Revert “[CI] Update tests to run against IDF 5.1” esphome#7003 by @jesserockz
- Enable devcontainer linters esphome#7019 by @orland0m
- ‘uart’ and ‘improv_serial’ need to understand non-UART logger configurations esphome#6998 by @kpfleming
- Make crc8 const-correct esphome#7027 by @nattgris
- [CI] Run all tests when a base test changes esphome#7010 by @kbx81
- [CI] Update tests to run against IDF 5.1 esphome#7011 by @kbx81
- [uptime] Add new timestamp type for uptime sensor esphome#7029 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Fix compile errors on ESP32-C6 with W5500 SPI ethernet esphome#7030 by @LeeHanYeong
- Bump docker/setup-buildx-action from 3.3.0 to 3.4.0 esphome#7043 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.2.0 to 6.3.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#7038 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/setup-qemu-action from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0 esphome#7039 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/upload-artifact from 4.3.3 to 4.3.4 esphome#7047 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump actions/download-artifact from 4.1.7 to 4.1.8 esphome#7046 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix display of update state in webinterfae esphome#7045 by @leejoow
- Haier component update to support more protocol variations esphome#7040 by @paveldn
- Don’t test for IPv6 addresses when min_ipv6_addr_count is 0 esphome#7037 by @colmbuckley
- [CI] Allow running specific target test(s) only esphome#7051 by @tomaszduda23
- Bump actions/setup-python from 5.1.0 to 5.1.1 in /.github/actions/restore-python esphome#7071 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix RC Switch protocol not transmitting correctly via IR esphome#5411 by @michd
- [micro_wake_word] Version 2 esphome#7032 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)
- UART component support added for host platform esphome#6912 by @paveldn
- Configure ap ip for RP2040 esphome#7065 by @HeMan
- helpers.cpp: Fix GLIBCXX_RELEASE check < 8 esphome#7062 by @ferbar
- Fix pmsa003i cold boot marked as failed on ESP32 et al esphome#7064 by @z3liff
- [http_request] Fix follow_redirects on arduino esphome#7054 by @guillempages
- [ethernet] Fix compile warning for IPv6 esphome#7048 by @HeMan
- Update webserver local assets to 20240704-081526 esphome#7041 by @esphomebot
- Add braces to if statement to avoid compiler warning. esphome#7036 by @colmbuckley
- [mitsubishi] Fix current temperature esphome#6909 by @ttaborda
- [climate] fix dump output of unsupported features esphome#7005 by @dudanov
- [climate-traits] improved performance esphome#7006 by @dudanov
- Add default icon to restart button esphome#7076 by @leejoow
- Add support for the Gree YAC1FB9 in climate_ir esphome#7056 by @topeju
- add ESP32-C6 support to esp32_can esphome#7063 by @Adminius
- Fix voice assistant crash when no speaker configured esphome#7075 by @kevdliu
- Bump HeatpumpIR, add protocols, remove IRremoteESP8266 esphome#6996 by @nagyrobi
- LTR390 separate ALS and UV gain and resolution esphome#7026 by @latonita
- [improv_serial] Fix linker error created in #6998 esphome#7082 by @kbx81
- [i2s_audio] Allow config for primary/secondary i2s mode esphome#7092 by @jesserockz
- [micro_wake_word] Allow simpler model config esphome#7094 by @jesserockz
- [ota] Print Arduino update errors esphome#7096 by @jesserockz