Migrating from ESPEasy
Migrating from previous ESPEasy setups is very easy. You just need to have ESPHome create a binary for you and then upload that in the ESPEasy web interface.
Getting BinarySection titled “Getting Binary”
First follow the guides for the different supported devices and create a configuration file. Then, generate and download the binary:
- Using the Home Assistant add-on/dashboard: Just click the
COMPILEbutton, wait for the compilation to end and press the
DOWNLOAD BINARYbutton.
- Using the command line: run
esphome compile livingroom.yaml(replacing
livingroom.yamlwith your configuration file of course) and navigate to the
<NODE_NAME>/.pioenvs/<NODE_NAME>/folder. There you will find a
firmware.binfile, this is the binary you will upload.
Uploading BinarySection titled “Uploading Binary”
To upload the binary, navigate to the ESPEasy web interface and enter the “Tools ” section.
Press “Load” under Firmware, then select the binary you previously downloaded and upload the binary. If everything succeeds, you should now have ESPHome on your node 🎉.
NOTE
with ESPHome, you in most cases won’t need to worry about the available flash size, as the binary only ever includes the code that you are actually using.
Happy Hacking!