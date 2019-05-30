The mqtt_subscribe sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome. The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and parse each message into a floating point number.

Please note this component only works with MQTT topics that have numeric data! Each time a message that is not a number is published a warning will be shown. Please use the MQTT subscribe text sensor for importing arbitrary text into the ESPHome ecosystem.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mqtt_subscribe name : " Data from topic " id : mysensor topic : the/topic