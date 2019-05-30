MQTT Subscribe Sensor
The
mqtt_subscribe sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome.
The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and parse each message into
a floating point number.
Please note this component only works with MQTT topics that have numeric data! Each time a message that is not a number is published a warning will be shown. Please use the MQTT subscribe text sensor for importing arbitrary text into the ESPHome ecosystem.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- topic (Required, string): The MQTT topic to listen for numeric messages.
- qos (Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to
0.
- All other options from Sensor.