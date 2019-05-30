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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MQTT Subscribe Sensor

The mqtt_subscribe sensor platform allows you to get external data into ESPHome. The sensor will subscribe to messages on the given MQTT topic and parse each message into a floating point number.

Please note this component only works with MQTT topics that have numeric data! Each time a message that is not a number is published a warning will be shown. Please use the MQTT subscribe text sensor for importing arbitrary text into the ESPHome ecosystem.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mqtt_subscribe
    name: "Data from topic"
    id: mysensor
    topic: the/topic

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • topic (Required, string): The MQTT topic to listen for numeric messages.
  • qos (Optional, int): The MQTT QoS to subscribe with. Defaults to 0.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”