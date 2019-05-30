Exposure Notification Listener

The exposure_notifications component uses the Esp32 Ble Tracker to discover nearby COVID-19 exposure notification bluetooth messages sent by phones running the Google/Apple Exposure Notification service.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : exposure_notifications : on_exposure_notification : then : - lambda : | ESP_LOGD("main", "Got notification:"); ESP_LOGD("main", " RPI: %s", format_hex_pretty(x.rolling_proximity_identifier).c_str()); ESP_LOGD("main", " RSSI: %d", x.rssi);

on_exposure_notification (Required, Automation): An automation to run when an exposure notification bluetooth message is received. A variable x of type API Reference: exposure_notifications::ExposureNotification is passed to the automation.

An exposure notification payload contains:

Rolling proximity identifier (RPI): A 16-byte long value used to identify a given device in a 10-minute window.

Associated encrypted metadata (AEM): Additional encrypted metadata, like transmit power.

Because the GAEN framework is designed to prevent tracking an individual, this data can essentially only be used to check whether a device with enabled exposure notifications is nearby (and to limited degree also count them).

Indicator of device with exposure notifications Section titled “Indicator of device with exposure notifications”

The following configuration can be used as an indicator whether an exposure-notifications enabled device is nearby. As long as an exposure notification has been received in the last minute, the indicator will be on.