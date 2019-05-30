The bme280 sensor platform allows you to use your BME280 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. The sensor is used in Forced Mode where measurement is performed and then the sensor returns to sleep mode until next measurement. The I²C or SPI is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Note: In I²C mode pulling CSB to 3V is recommended, in order to avoid [E][sensor.bme280:155]: Communication with BME280 failed! error. See the Connection diagram chapter in datasheet above.

BME280 Temperature, Pressure & Humidity Sensor.

# Example configuration entry I2C sensor : - platform : bme280_i2c temperature : name : " BME280 Temperature " pressure : name : " BME280 Pressure " humidity : name : " BME280 Humidity " # Example configuration entry SPI sensor : - platform : bme280_spi temperature : name : " BME280 Temperature " pressure : name : " BME280 Pressure " humidity : name : " BME280 Humidity " cs_pin : GPIOXX

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the humidity sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 2x , 4x , 16x . Defaults to OFF .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

I²C Configuration variables:

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77 . Another address can be 0x76 .

SPI Configuration variables:

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin of the BME280 sensor.

By default, the BME280 sensor measures each value 16 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values: