MAX44009 Ambient Light Sensor

The max44009 sensor platform allows you to use your MAX44009 (datasheet) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. This sensor features an ultra-wide 22-bit dynamic range from 0.045 lux to 188,000 lux. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The max44009 sensor can operate in two modes: low_power (default) and continuous :

In low_power mode, the sensor measures lux intensity only once every 800ms regardless of integration time. This mode allows the part to operate at its lowest possible supply current.

In continuous mode, the sensor continuously measures lux intensity. That is, as soon as one reading is finished, a new one begins. If integration time is 6.25ms, readings are taken every 6.25ms. If integration time is 800ms, readings are taken every 800ms. In this mode, the part consumes slightly higher power than in the low_power mode.

Additionally mode can be set to auto . In this mode, the mode will be chosen according to the update_interval value. If update_interval < 800 , continuous mode will be selected. Otherwise, low_power mode will be selected.