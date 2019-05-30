MAX44009 Ambient Light Sensor
The
max44009 sensor platform allows you to use your MAX44009
(datasheet)
ambient light sensor with ESPHome. This sensor features an ultra-wide 22-bit dynamic range
from 0.045 lux to 188,000 lux. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your
configuration for this sensor to work.
The
max44009 sensor can operate in two modes:
low_power (default) and
continuous :
-
In
low_powermode, the sensor measures lux intensity only once every 800ms regardless of integration time. This mode allows the part to operate at its lowest possible supply current.
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In
continuousmode, the sensor continuously measures lux intensity. That is, as soon as one reading is finished, a new one begins. If integration time is 6.25ms, readings are taken every 6.25ms. If integration time is 800ms, readings are taken every 800ms. In this mode, the part consumes slightly higher power than in the
low_powermode.
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Additionally mode can be set to
auto. In this mode, the mode will be chosen according to the
update_intervalvalue. If
update_interval < 800,
continuousmode will be selected. Otherwise,
low_powermode will be selected.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x4A.
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mode (Optional, string): Measurement mode. One of
auto,
low_power,
continuous.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.